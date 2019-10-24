A quick guide to some of the shows happening this week.
UM big band jazz, 'Women & Changes'
(Friday, Oct. 25)
Patty Darling, a jazz composer and arranger who leads the Lawrence University jazz program, is headed to Missoula to work with students and then lead a concert, "Women & Changes."
The evening features music Darling, who has won awards from Down Beat magazine, arranged and composed, performed by the bands from the UM jazz program. There's also a dance element, with the three big bands backing choreography by Joy French and coordinated by Heather Adams.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre at UM. Tickets are $11 general admission, $6 for seniors 60 and up, and $5 for students, available at grixtix.com. (Cory Walsh)
Songwriters Circle
(Friday, Oct. 25)
The semi-regular songwriting and storytelling event will take the stage at Wave and Circuit once more, featuring some new faces to Missoula’s music scene.
The event, hosted by Anthony Brown, will host four songwriters from various genres and styles: Drew Danburry, Rachel Chapman, Lady Rose and Jara Ward.
Danburry, according to the event post on Facebook, is a prolific folk artist who recently moved to town and works across the Hip Strip at Compass Barber Shop. He has 20 albums and 13 EPs under his belt, and has toured to some 750 places around the world, so expect good stories on the life of a touring musician.
Chapman is a Missoula native who performs with the band Violent Little Fish. Rose, of Livingston, mixes together folk, blues and punk to write simple acoustic songs. Ward mainly takes inspiration from country classics to inform her music.
The performance and storytelling will start at 7 p.m. at Wave and Circuit, 829 S. Higgins Ave. $10 suggested donation. (Peter Friesen)
Rocktober at the ZACC
(Saturday, Oct. 26)
The second iteration of Rocktober - a continuation of a longtime cover band show tradition in Missoula - at the ZACC is lined up as part of the opening festivities for the new space on Main Street downtown.
The event was held at the ZACC for the first time in 2018, with all ticket proceeds going toward the nonprofit community arts space. This year brings members of local bands once more, to play covers of songs by Blink-182, The Kinks, Beach House and the Pixies.
Past years have seen some supergroups of well-known musicians performing in costume as the bands they’re covering. The ZACC teased this year that members of Fantasy Suite, Shahs, Sasha Bell Band and Go Hibiki (with around 18 others) will participate.
Costumes are highly encouraged for audience members as well, and there’s a cash bar for those of age open from 7:30-10 p.m.
The new ZACC is at 216 W Main St.
Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. All ages. (PF)
Lilac Fortress and a slew of locals
(Sunday, Oct. 27)
Get your Sunday dose of synthesizer goodness with Lilac Fortress, an "avant acid pop" duo from Minneapolis. Their new EP/cassette, "Architecture of Denial," balances experimental keyboard sounds and sustained guitars with dark art pop songwriting in a pleasingly original fashion.
The group is playing here in Missoula with a few other groups who have Twin Cities roots. Shahs, an indie rock group that counts Randy Newman, African music and David Bowie as influences (and it works very well) have several great recordings you can find online. Rayon Xhis, a folk project, also comes from Minnesota. The bill is rounded out by Ptesseract and birthdaymoanz.
Cover is $5, it starts at 9 p.m. (CW)
Deep Sea Diver
(Tuesday, Oct. 29)
Jessica Dobson, the singer and guitarist for Deep Sea Diver, has a strong clear voice and a dirty, distorted six-string tone, which makes for a pleasantly surprising contrast with the synth-bass-drums indie rock her band plays.
Before focusing on this group, she had a false start with a record label and played with touring bands (guitar for Beck, keyboards for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs). Songs on her last record, "Secrets," show a little bit of influence from the latter group, particularly the way Karen O would set lovely melodies against some elements of cacophony (in Dobson's case, it's the guitar — delay pedals, brash chords and noises. Think "Maps"). Listing similar ingredients doesn't tell you exactly what the dish will taste like, and Diver is their own band, but if those elements suit your palate, head over to the Top Hat.
They're at work on their new album, so expect new material.
Doors at 8 p.m., show at 8:30. Cover is $10 in advance, $12 the day of the show. (CW)
Dash
(Thursday, Oct. 31)
Not all Halloween shows can be metal; funk bands can play, too. Catch Dash, a duo from Bozeman, who bring soul-pop vocals and electronic beats; the Missoula duo Partygoers; and electronic-tinged funk band Shark Buffalo.
The show starts at 9:30 p.m. at the Top Hat. It's free, 21 and up only. (CW)