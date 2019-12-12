Some highlights from upcoming shows this week.
'Funky, Disco, Soul'
(Friday, Dec. 13)
The first installment of a new live music event starts this weekend, featuring an enticing mix of live vinyl DJing and musicians.
Longtime Missoula DJ Mark Myriad has been amassing a soul, funk and disco record collection, according to Logjam Presents, and is ready to share it, with a little help. The Honey Horns duo (Ben Schuberg and Graeme Pletscher), along with Jetstar (a mysterious funk band) will back up Myriad’s live mixing, all while Coach Shane acts as emcee.
Future iterations of "Funky, Disco, Soul" promise other mixings of Myriad and friends, but this first installment already sounds like a doozy.
Show starts at 10:15 p.m. at the Top Hat. Free Admission. Ages 21 and up.
Transcendental Express
(Saturday, Dec. 14)
This new-ish psychedelic funk band is attacking the genre a little differently than the maximalist tendencies (see above) it’s known for.
You have free articles remaining.
Transcendental Express has just three members: Joshua Chai (drums), Kiavash Adibzadeh (keys) and Cole Grant (bass). None of these guys play any horns?
It seems as though they’re going for the Free Nationals brand of funk, which is leaner, more lounge-y and focused more on small flourishes over a smack-in-the-face wall of brass. Or maybe not! Transcendental Express, after about a year of gigging around town, haven’t uploaded any music that I can find, though they’ve been recording at Attack and Release Sound, according to their Facebook.
Jesse the Ocelet and Idiophones join at the VFW. Doors at 9 p.m. Music at 9:30 p.m. Free admission. Ages 21 and up.
Charlie Parr
(Tuesday, Dec. 17)
Minnesota folkie Charlie Parr is a regular through Missoula — he’s stopped at the Top Hat or Badlander every year since 2010, and quite often before that too, according to the Missoulian archives.
This time around, he’s touring off a new record, released in September 2019, simply titled “Charlie Parr.”
The record is Parr’s first after a recent skateboarding accident, when he injured his shoulder so badly that the doctor told him he might not play again — or at least for about 18 months. The determined Parr played his first gig seven weeks after the surgery, according to an interview with Minnesota Public Radio.
He recorded “Charlie Parr,” which includes some covers and re-recorded classics, in a single day. The record has all of Parr’s charm and, yes, all of the intricate fingerpicking he’s done for years, like it was never gone at all.
Dead Horses open at the Top Hat. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17.50. All ages.