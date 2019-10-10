Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison hologram tour
(Saturday, Oct. 12)
Wow, to think that these titans of early rock ’n’ roll would someday be in Missoula … just incredible. According to the Missoulian archives, neither artist has played here before and technically, never will.
But thanks to technology, the reanimated spirits of Holly and Orbison are on track to visit and entertain us, courtesy of BASE Hologram (who are set to bring the world “An Evening with Whitney” starting in 2020. They’re not the ones who did Tupac).
The show features two distinct 45-minutes sets from each artist, with in-the-flesh backing bands joining the spectral singers onstage. One wonders if the band members forget after a hundred or so shows that the holograms aren’t real. Since they’re not real people who get sick of playing the same stuff over and over again, expect to hear the hits.
The show will be at the Dennison Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available for $30-65 through GrizTix. (Peter Friesen)
Beth Youngblood CD release
(Saturday, Oct. 12)
Youngblood is involved in much of Missoula’s classical music scene, as director of the Missoula Women’s Chorus and an instructor at Missoula Suzuki institute.
She’s now releasing an album, “Edge of Wonder,” with a mix of traditional, folk and religious songs like “A Maple’s Lament” and “How Can I Keep From Singing.”
The concert will feature Janet Haarvig on cello, Judy Fjell, KD Dicksinson and Evan Youngblood on guitar.
Concert is at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 202 Brooks St. (PF)
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
(Saturday, Oct. 12)
On its newest album, "Young Sick Camellia," this Alabama rock-and-soul band tries to move past the retro soul label affixed to their music since they started in 2012.
It's not a wholesale reinvention, more like a change in production style. With the help of Jack Splash (Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar), they add some contemporary sounds without messing the core of their music: Paul Janeway's soul vocals, driving grooves and that horn section.
For more on the change, see this week's interview with bassist/co-bandleader Jesse Phillips, who grew up in northwest Montana area.
They'll play the Wilma with opener Jeremie Albino. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $30-$35, all ages. (Cory Walsh)
Hiss Golden Messenger
(Tuesday, Oct. 15)
M.C. Taylor's band has released one of the best Americana albums of 2019, according to the Associated Press. See the review on page E11, or head to Top Hat and find out in person.
The opening act is Nashville folk scribe Erin Rae. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance, all ages.
Lucy Dacus
(Thursday, Oct. 17)
Dacus first came to Missoula as part of the 2018 Travelers’ Rest (RIP?) lineup and apparently found the drive and scenery compelling enough to schedule another date.
The indie singer-songwriter will visit in advance of a new album — the “2019" EP that’s themed around holidays, including Mother’s Day, Bruce Springsteen’s birthday and, of course, Christmas. It also contains a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” so good luck figuring out which holiday that’s supposed to be connected to.
In any case, hopefully Dacus leans heavy on the strange, new material — like another cover, of “La Vie en Rose.”
Liza Anne and Sun June open at the Top Hat. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance. (PF)