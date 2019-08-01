Tormi
(Friday, Aug. 2)
Missoula’s very own art/jazz/indie group have finished their debut record, after 2017’s promising EP “Abstract Orange” showcased their smoky, neo-noir range.
Lead singer and guitarist Molly Buchanan writes breathy melodies and catchy indie hooks, supplemented by Jenni Long’s free-wheeling trumpet, and a tight, improv-friendly rhythm section in Rob Cave and Emily Silks.
Check out the Missoulian’s interview with Buchanan on the new record in this week’s Entertainer.
Kaylen Krebsbach and Thomas Ashley open at Western Cider.
Show at 6 p.m. Free.
Jackson Browne
(Friday, Aug. 2)
The songwriting legend could probably play a tour off nothing but classic catalog material ("These Days," "Somebody's Baby," and "Running On Empty"), but he's still writing, and his 2014 album, "Standing in the Breach" was named one of the best records of the year by Rolling Stone.
This is a full-band tour, and fans of the steel guitar should take note that he's bringing along Greg Leisz on guitar, lap and pedal. He's contributed to albums by Bill Frisell, Charles Lloyd, Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Lucinda Williams, Father John Misty, Willie Nelson and more.
He's playing the Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater; tickets run $53.50-$76 at the brewery or bigskybrew.com.
Umphrey's McGee
(Saturday, Aug. 3)
A jam band of choice for prog rock fans, Umphrey's McGee's dual guitarists can do a slow groove, futuristic funk or crank into dual-guitar leads. Catch them in their first KettleHouse Amphitheater show, following a two-night stand at the Wilma, with opener Pigeons Playing Ping Pong.
Tickets run $30-$35 at logjampresents.com. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Ani DiFranco
(Wednesday, Aug. 7)
Read more about the DIY trailblazer's new memoir in this week's interview.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show's at 8 p.m.
Alien Boy, Wrinkles, Cool Original
(Wednesday, Aug. 7)
Two Portland bands (who played the last Camp Daze back-to-back if memory serves) return to Missoula as a bit of touring support for a local album release.
Missoula indie rockers Wrinkles have their newest record out, “Other Days,” officially on Aug. 14, but will have tapes and vinyl available at this show. Check this week’s Entertainer for a story on the record.
Cool Original just released an album of their own, which expands on their pop punk sound with organ and piano notes. Unfortunately, a limited-edition version of the record — which came on a USB stick packed inside a sealed bag of Cool Ranch Doritos — is sold out. Bummer. There aren’t enough album formats that carry the risk of accidentally eating the record.
Go Hibiki round out the bill to complete an indie punk quadfecta.
Doors at 6 p.m. Show at 6:30 p.m. at Free Cycles.
$5 admission, no one turned away who can’t pay.
B-52s, OMD, Berlin
(Thursday, Aug. 8)
The '80s concert of choice for the summer, boasting not one but three acts with charting hits. Athens, Georgia, rock weirdos B-52s headline, as it's their 40th anniversary tour. See this week's interview with Fred Schneider of the B-52s to learn more about the new-wave dance party vibe they aim for.
For support filling the scenic river valley with sweeping synth-pop, they're bringing Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, aka OMD, and Berlin, of "You Take My Breath Away." It has not been reported whether they have signed on to do a song for the recently announced "Top Gun" sequel, but they should.
Tickets to the KettleHouse Amphitheater show run $42.50-$50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.