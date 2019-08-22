River City Roots Festival
(Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24)
Missoula's premier free downtown music festival (lotta qualifiers, but they're needed) usually provides a fitting end to the summer. This year looks no different, with a Friday full of blues, rock and Southern country, and Saturday focused on jammy, free-form bluegrass, from the traditional Cascade Crescendo to the definitely-not-traditional Leftover Salmon, who are celebrating a 30th anniversary.
Catch the music starting at 12:30 p.m. each day and find a full schedule at rivercityrootsfestival.com. Also check this week's Entertainer cover story for a run-down on the festival.
The main stage is located on the 100 block of West Main Street downtown. Free admission, all ages.
The Deltaz
(Saturday, Aug. 24)
Made up of brothers Ted and John Siegel, The Deltaz play an eclectic mix of rock, country, blues and folk. Their newest release, 2018’s “Barrelhouse Boys,” lives up to its name, all driving countrified guitar and aw-shucks, feeling-sorry-for-myself lyrics.
The Deltaz will offer everything you want in a summer show — the opportunity to cut loose and boogie a bit to a sweet guitar riff, a healthy dose of two-part harmonies and the harmonica and slide guitar-tinged slow jam of a song like “Heartbeat.”
For anyone uninterested in the Saturday Roots Fest lineup, this will give you the downhome rock you crave.
Larry Hirschberg opens at Ten Spoon Winery.
Show starts at 6 p.m. Free admission.
Amos Lee and Madison Cunningham
(Tuesday, Aug. 27)
The Philadelphia singer-songwriter digs into a mellow groove on his new album, "My New Moon," that will please fans of Paul Simon, Citizen Cope, or the quieter moments of Ben Harper.
His opener, Madison Cunningham, is a folk-pop singer who has a way with familiar but unusual guitar progressions that stand out in solo performance, but also work pleasingly well on the chamber-pop arrangements on her record, "Who Are You Now."
The two will play the KettleHouse Amphitheater. Tickets are $29.50-$39.50. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and the show's at 8.
Daikaiju
(Wednesday, Aug. 28)
The Facebook event for this one promises if you saw Daikaiju last time they came through at the VFW in 2015, “you know it’s not to be missed!”
This group seems to live on the road — they only have two records out, and their live show reputation precedes them from town to town. In an October 2018 video from South Carolina Skateshop owner David Bluetile, he chronicles a last-minute booking by the band in his shop space.
“They’re not gonna burn the place down?” Bluetile asked an employee, who knew Daikaiju.
“They won’t burn the place down,” the guy replied. “They will probably set their drumset on fire. But they’ll do it in a confined space or something.”
“That’s fine, that’s fine,” Bluetile said. “It’ll be a fun show.”
Bluetile proceeds to document the instrumental metal/thrash/punk group play their asses off to a crowd of about 100 people, handing their instruments to the audience to play, and yes, setting their drumset on fire. There’s also a clever use of the sidewalk space that might be a little tough to pull off at the second-story Union Ballroom.
It doesn’t sound like this is one to miss.
The Skurfs and Easter Island open at the Union Hall Ballroom.
Doors at 8 p.m. $5 cover.
MASS FM, Norwell, and Wilma Lavern Miner
(Thursday, Aug. 29)
The Badlander's live local showcase puts rock bands back on the famed stage where Total Fest once blasted eardrums.
This week's line-up has post-punk group MASS FM, with veterans of bands like Volumen, Victory Smokes plus an original Dead Hipster. Norwell, is the rare local band dipping into electronic indie-pop, as heard on their last album, "There Is Nothing That Cannot Happen To Someone." Wilma Lavern Miner, a band led by vocalist/songwriter Kaylen Alan Krebsbach, has a new album on the way that's surely worth a Thursday night preview.
Doors open at 9 p.m. It's free, but 18 and up only.
David Crosby and Friends
(Thursday, Aug. 29)
The pugnacious but sweet-voiced singer-songwriter has been busy lately, with both a tour (see him at the Wilma) and a documentary with Cameron Crowe (opening at the Roxy Theater on Friday, Aug. 30.)
The Wilma tickets run $59.50 to $69.50, all ages, at logjampresents.com The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8.