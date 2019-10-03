Dirty Revival
(Friday, Oct. 4)
Like many soul/R&B groups, this six-piece rock-inspired group from Portland, Oregon, tours hard and works covers into its repertoire. Their most recent release, a 7-inch single, has a B-side interpretation of Nine Inch Nails' "Closer." Vocalist Sarah Clarke and their lineup of horn players remove some of the self-loathing from Trent Reznor's original while keeping the raunch intact.
Looking further back, the band also does a full-length take on Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" as a modern-day protest song.
Check out their originals, too, when they play the Top Hat with Sway Wild. The show starts at 10:15 p.m. It's $5, 21 and up only. (Cory Walsh)
Crypticollider
(Saturday, Oct. 5)
With the dissolution of Tiny Plastic Stars and the imminent departure of Josh Bacha and Halsey Mae (of Tomb Toad and Charcoal Squids), Crypticollider may soon be the last band in Missoula from the upstart Ghost Carrot Records label. These guys, I have to imagine, will be fine. They live in Missoula, after all, and play psych rock. What could go wrong?
Crypticollider’s brand of psych skews more classic rock than their labelmates, however. A February 2018 video from a house show features the instrumental tune “Sapphire Blues” that would be at home on any '70s hard rock group’s outtakes record. “Jam #2” maybe.
You have free articles remaining.
They also hold the distinction of collaborating with rapper Thin Truk, who relayed that he freestyled over an instrumental of theirs in concert at some point. Maybe keep an eye out for a surprise duet at this show.
Tomb Toad and the Cleaning Crew (Thin Truk and S_nya) open at the Top Hat. Music starts at 10:15 p.m. Free admission. (Peter Friesen)
Lucero
(Wednesday, Oct. 9)
I’m trying to figure out why I think Lucero is a folk band. Every time, I’m fooled and my brain assumes it’s some trio with acoustic guitar and a kick drum and tight harmonies or whatever.
No, they are not folkies. They traffic in alt-country, boogie rock, Southern-style bar music that looks much more at home in leather jackets and old muscle cars than any straw fedora’d plucker would. I mean, do you think Michael Shannon and Scoot McNairy would star in a music video (directed by “Mud’s” Jeff Nichols) for a folk band? No way. These guys are Lucero. And they rock.
The Vandoliers (who I can tell by their band photo very much rock as well) open at the Top Hat. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. (PF)