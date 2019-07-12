Missoula Psych Fest
(July 12-13)
The third and final one. Make it count, Missoula. For three years now, Joshua Bacha and Ghost Carrot Records have been bringing the best and weirdest music, art and performance art to expand your mind. Don’t sleep on the final one, featuring all your local favorites like Fuuls, Tormi and Crypticollider, as well as visitors from Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake.
Read the full write-up in Entertainer this week.
Psych Fest runs July 12-13 at the VFW. Doors at 7 p.m. Music at 7:30 p.m. both days.
Tickets are $12 per night or $20 for both nights. 21+, but there are limited 18+ tickets for $15 per day. Email ghostcarrotrecords@yahoo.com to reserve tickets.
Rodrigo y Gabriela
(July 12)
A Missoula favorite returns, bringing new songs from their record “Mettavolution,” which came out in April of this year.
The Mexican classical guitar duo has become known for using their instruments to break genre barriers, cranking out instrumental tracks with more stylisistic overlap with metal than the classical guitar you may have heard.
The title track off their new record showcases this perfectly, with the two guitarists playing off each other in a blazingly intense manner that makes the listener forget it’s just two guitars. Plus, Rodrigo’s rocking some cool blue hair now, to complete the metal analogue.
Folk guitarist Adam Melchor opens at The Wilma.
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37.79-47.79.
Bellows
(Sunday, July 14)
Two New York groups will grace the Ten Spoon stage this weekend. Bellows, an indie folk group headlines, touring off their newest album “Rose Gardener,” which came out early in 2019.
Bellows use acoustic guitars, synths and some auto tune to make dreamy, melodic folk pop, with the odd dash of drum machine (“Accidents Happen”) and electric guitars (“Denouement”).
The other NYC group, Gabby’s World, is Gabrielle Smith’s solo act, which also uses acoustic and electric guitars, drum machines and synths to make a mélange of music in the folk/pop/indie vein. Smith’s vocals carry any tune, from ballads dance-y road trip anthems (“Rear View”).
Cairns, also fresh off an album release (“The Language of Birds”), support at Ten Spoon Winery.
Starts at 7 p.m. Free. All ages.
Izaak Opatz
(Wednesday, July 17)
Longtime Missoula country/folk singer Izaak Opatz returns from Los Angeles for the first time since, well, if his Facebook page is accurate, last summer, after his debut album “Mariachi Static” came out on Portland’s Mama Bird Recording Co.
For any younger folk who don’t know Opatz yet, his music has a real Mac DeMarco vibe, with jangly guitar, slacker-y vocals and a good way with melody.
Opatz’s return doubles as a victory lap for Junior, who recently finished up a month-long West Coast tour.
Show at Free Cycles at 7 p.m. $8 suggested donation.
Fuuls & Panther Car
(Thursday, July 18)
Here’s a double bill ripped straight from the VFW. Fuuls’ hard-charging rock will pair well with Panther Car’s, uh, whatever it is exactly that they play (psych/prog/pop/indie?). That said, Panther Car pairs well with every band, judging by their bookings, and by the band’s Facebook event for the Badlander show, which recommends mixing equal parts of each group with Hamms and Coke. Ugh. That Badlander PBR/shot of Jameson special sounds pretty good now, huh?
Doors at 9 p.m. Show at 10 p.m. at the Badlander. Free, 21+
Robert Cray
(Tuesday, July 16)
Another Missoula regular, Robert Cray is bringing his soul/blues music back to The Wilma.
Shemekia Copeland opens this time around, with a blues/Americana mix that brought names like John Prine and Emmylou Harris to feature on her most recent record. Read Brian D’Ambrosio’s interview with Copeland in this week’s Entertainer.
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets $42-47.50.