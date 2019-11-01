Free Cycles Halloween show
(Friday, Nov. 1)
The DIY venue/community bike repair shop usually brings Missoula a good time on Halloween, with a solid lineup of local bands and an indoor/outdoor space that (absent snow) makes for a great party flow.
This year, catch ska punkers the Skurfs, along with Fuuls and Writ Large, who will soundtrack the night, complete with costume contest.
The party starts at 7 p.m. All ages. $5 suggested donation.
Lisa Prank
(Friday, Nov. 1)
If you didn’t make it down to the new ZACC on West Main Street on their opening weekend, make sure and check out their first touring show, featuring Seattle’s Lisa Prank.
Prank combines pop/punk sensibilities with lyrics on love and relationships that are both nurturing and honest. On Bandcamp, Prank bills it as “cuddlecore,” as well as “tmi punk.”
Her recently released record “Perfect Love Song” showcases those self-aware lyrics in upbeat opener “Not My First Rodeo” ("By now I know/No one takes it slow") which also has chugging distorted guitars and breathy backing vocals to round out the reflective scene. The album goes on to sling driving guitar tunes at you one after the other. Expect a fun, mosh-y show breaking in the new dance floor at the ZACC.
Local openers Headband (Noelle Huser’s solo diarypop act) and Sarah Frazier (electropop) support at the ZACC, 216 W. Main St.
Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets $10. All ages.
Singer-songwriter night
(Saturday, Nov. 2)
The VFW is throwing a singer-songwriter night, where you can check out the talents of local artists. This go-round, hear the Double Standard Duo, Strumming Bird, Ryan Bundy and Grant Atticus. It runs from 9 p.m. to midnight, and it's free. 21+ only.
CAAMP
(Saturday, Nov. 2)
This Ohio trio is bringing their hard-worn, raspy-voiced folk originals to the Wilma for a sold-out show. The openers are twangy Georgia rock band Futurebirds. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8.
Brent Cobb
(Monday, Nov. 4)
Georgia native Brent Cobb's unvarnished but polished country tunes were last heard live in Missoula in 2018, when he opened for Chris Stapleton at the Adams Center.
Here 'em in a more intimate room when he returns with his band — they go by Brent Cobb and Them — for a show at the Top Hat. The opener is Sucker for a Good Time. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show is at 8. Tickets are $15.
'Sousa in Missoula'
(Monday, Nov. 4)
The Missoula Community Concert Band is marking the 100th anniversary of "The March King" John Philip Sousa's visit to Missoula. The program will include not just marches like "The Stars and Stripes Forever," but light classics and pop songs, just as Sousa did.
They're going to approximate about two-thirds of the music that Sousa and his band played here in 1919 at the Liberty Theater.The show is at 7:30 p.m. the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Go to MCTinc.org or call 406-728-7529.