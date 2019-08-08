If you go

Here's a basic rundown of what you need to know if you're going to the Mumford & Sons show Sunday at Ogren Park. All information is from Logjam Presents, and detailed maps, graphics and an FAQ can be found by navigating to the info button for the show at logjampresents.com.

Most if not all of this info is being sent directly to ticketholders' email as well.

Schedule:

11 a.m. – Ticketing/Information booth opens at the Top Hat to assist with any ticketing questions (Directions)

4 p.m. – Venue perimeter, ADA Parking and Ogren Park ticket concierge service opens

6 p.m. – Venue doors open

7:30 p.m. – Show

Entry:

There are four gates, A, B, C and D. Ticket holders have to enter through their assigned gate. A gate is for pit tickets and last names A-C. B gate is for last names D-J. C gate is for last names K-S and D gate is for VIP tickets and last names T-Z. Find more details on entry at logjampresents.com.

Parking

There will be free parking at 10 downtown lots on Sunday only. See map at logjampresents.com. Bicycle and ADA parking are located at Ogren Park. Wyoming Street will be closed to nonresident traffic from California Street to Orange Street and Hickory Street will be closed from Cregg Lane to First Street on Sunday.

The Ogren Park/Silver Park parking lots will be closed to vehicles on Aug. 10 and 11. Bicycles and pedestrians can still use the area.

Weather:

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service predicted a high of 73 degrees on Sunday, with a 60 percent chance of rain.