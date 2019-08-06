Mumford and Sons will play an intimate concert at Ear Candy Music before they play to some 10,000 people Sunday night at Ogren Park.
According to a Facebook post from Ear Candy, the band will play in the store sometime before the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets will be given out via raffle.
Raffle tickets can be submitted in person at the Ear Candy store on 624 S. Higgins Ave. Buying a Mumford & Sons CD or vinyl record earns you two raffle entries, according to owner John Fleming.
He estimated that attendance would be capped around 70, and said winners would be notified of the time when they receive their pass to the show. The band’s management is keeping the performance time under wraps to minimize a crowd, Fleming said.
Fleming added that Ear Candy — while it hosts plenty of local acts or indie touring acts — has never had a touring band of this caliber play the store.
One of Mumford & Sons’ public relations managers, Asha Goodman Trebing with Sacks and Co., confirmed the show was happening in an email, and said it’s a continuation of a tradition that began with the band’s 2018 tour.
Goodman Trebing linked to a video, released in April 2019, that featured footage of Mumford & Sons performing in a variety of local record stores in Nashville, Indianapolis and Atlanta.
“We lost some of the beauty of connecting with smaller audiences,” lead singer and guitarist Marcus Mumford said in the video.
Over footage of the group tuning up in Grimey’s Record Store in Nashville, Mumford continued:
“Now, it’s just come full circle again. This is how we started as a band.”