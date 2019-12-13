Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, December 13
Art
Paint and Sip: Holiday Truck, 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. There is a stencil for that truck, so don't think you need to know how to paint a truck. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Books, reading
Ednor Therriault reads from his new book "Seven Montanas: A Journey in Search of the Soul of the Treasure State" 5 p.m., Chapter One Book Store, 252 Main St., Hamilton.
Kids' stuff
Storytime, 4:30 p.m., Chapter One Bookstore, 252 Main St., Hamilton.
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Garden City Ballet's "Nutcracker," 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, PAR/TV Building, University of Montana. Tickests are griztix.com.
Blessed Trinity Catholic Community's annual Festival of Creches, "No Room at the Inn" gala opening, 1475 Eaton St. Music by the Avalon Trio and a special photo display, “Journey to a Home” highlight this year’s celebration, along with a silent auction and gift basket raffles, and gift items and ethical trade coffee and chocolate from Catholic Relief Services. Donation is $40/person in advance, $50/person at the door. blessedtrinitymissoula.org.
Festival of Trees, "Tour of Trees," noon-8 p.m. Stockman Bank, 321 W. Broadway. More than 40 local artists have designed one-of-a-kind trees, wreaths and other times. Free. missouladowntown.com.
Montana Ag Worker Health and Services Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. Evening of community, music, beer and friends. All proceeds from your donations will go directly to patients. Each $10 donation will get you a free beer.
Gay Holiday Soiree sponsored by The ZACC, the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana and The Center (western Montana’s LGBTQ+ Community Center since 1999), the ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Wine cocktail hour, 7-8 p.m.; drag performers from ISCSM take the stage at 8 p.m. with curated music and dancing to follow. Plus no-host bar throughout the evening, with holiday goodies for sale and 50/50 drawing.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; World-Wide Cinema viewing of "Rafiki" from Kenya, 7 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theater presents the stage version of "A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts. This classic holiday tale complete with musical score centers on a mischievous, bespectacled boy, Ralphie, who dreams of getting a BB gun for Christmas. In the weeks before the big holiday, Ralphie, his friends and his family get into all kinds of situations — including run-ins with a bully, a tongue stuck to a flag pole, a bar of soap in the mouth, a garish leg lamp, a major award and a Chinese Christmas dinner. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors. $9 students, $8 children under 10. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Missoula Community Theatre presents the musical "Seussical," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. YColorful characters from the fantastical world of Dr. Seuss come endearingly to life in this musical extravaganza. Through the ubiquitous narration of the Cat in the Hat, meet big-hearted Horton the Elephant. Horton’s faithfulness and loyalty lead him on epic adventures in egg-sitting and protecting a dust-sized Who world. He also befriends a disillusioned boy named Jojo, who, like him, feels “Alone in the Universe.” With music and lyrics by Tony-winning team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Whitefish Theatre Co. presents "Into The Woods," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish. An epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make. An ambivalent Cinderella? A rebellious Rapunzel? A Prince Charming with a roving eye? A witch ... who raps? They are all among the cockeyed characters in James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Tony-Award winning, fractured fairy tale, "Into The Woods." When a baker and his wife learn they've been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door, they embark on a quest to break the spell, swindling and lying to Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack (of beanstalk fame). But when everyone's wishes are granted, the consequences of their self-centered actions come to haunt them. whitefishtheatreco.org.
Saturday, December 14
Art
The Heritage House School of Traditional Arts Christmas show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 129 Sucker Creek Road, Lincoln. Showcasing work from local and regional artisans ranging from folk art carvings to stained glass and pottery plus paintings, candles, felted goods, hand-spun yarns and much more. Baked goods and beverages.
Spark, a free monthly art workshop for people who have had or have cancer, 2-4 p.m., Living Art of Montana, 725 W. Alder St. Suite 17. Registration required, 549-5329.
Paint and Sip: "Farmhouse Mistletoe," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. There will be stencils to help you on your journey. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Kickstart Your Writing," Saturday writing workshop with Caroline Patterson, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Living Art of Montana, 725 W. Alder St. Suite 17, Missoula.
Paint and Sip: "At The Crest," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Food and drink
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church annual Christmas bake sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 301 S. Sixth St. W. Various holiday delights will be available, including baklava, spanakopita and Greek cookies. For advanced orders of baklava and spanakopita, call Renie Pappas at 543-7307.
Festival of Trees Merry Mimosa Brunch, 10 a.m., Stockman Bank, 321 W. Broadway. Featuring mimosas and brunch by A Moveable Feast. $25 per person, reservations required, https://tinyurl.com/festival-of-trees-tickets or by phone at 406-543-4238.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Garden City Ballet's "Nutcracker," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, PAR/TV Building, University of Montana. Tickests are griztix.com.
Blessed Trinity Catholic Community's annual Festival of Creches, "No Room at the Inn" and Gingerbread brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Donation is $10/person or $30/family of five. blessedtrinitymissoula.org.
Hip Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lowell Elementary School, 1215 Phillips. Hosted by the Lowell School PTA and features local, unique, handmade creations plus live music throughout the event, prize drawings, and a bake sale. hipholidaymarket@gmail.com.
ISCSM "Christmas in Montana," 7:30-10:30 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. Join the ISCSM and Imperial Crown Prince 25 Jackson LaRouge Bouviér in "Christmas in Montana," a holiday variety drag show fundraiser. Hosted by Jackson LaRouge with co-hosts Brent Bedding and Pupcake Drake. Raffle, dance competition and an ugly sweater contest. Two free raffle tickets in exchange for a children's toy donation at the door. $5 door admission. 18 and up.
Clinton Community Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Clinton Community Church, 9635 Clown Lane. Over 40 vendors.
Third annual Community Tree Lighting, 4-7 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 U.S. Highway 93. Santa arrives, 4:30 p.m.; tree lighting, 6 p.m. plus hayride, Haflinger horse rides, kids' crafts and games, cookie decorating, food and more. Ugly sweater contest for ages 12 and under and 13 and over; kids' gingerbread house contest. 552-9962.
Conrad Mansion Museum's annual Christmas Teas and Tours, 1 and 3 p.m., Conrad Mansion, Kalispell. $35, reservations required, 406-755-2166.
Festival of Trees' "Tour of Trees," noon-6 p.m. Stockman Bank, 321 W. Broadway. More than 40 local artists have designed one-of-a-kind trees, wreaths and other times. Free. missouladowntown.com.
Historic 9 Mile Schoolhouse Christmas Market and Village, 1-5 p.m., 18815 Remount Road, Huson. 406-240-5314.
Holiday Hula Show, 4 p.m., United Way Conference Room, 1203 Highway 2, Kalispell. Followed by pies and cider, silent auction, Hawaiian crafts and Santa. $5 suggested donation.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Self-service gift wrap station, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Theater
The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theater presents the stage version of "A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts. This classic holiday tale, complete with musical score, centers on a mischievous, bespectacled boy, Ralphie, who dreams of getting a BB gun for Christmas. In the weeks before the big holiday, Ralphie, his friends and his family get into all kinds of situations — including run-ins with a bully, a tongue stuck to a flag pole, a bar of soap in the mouth, a garish leg lamp, a major award and a Chinese Christmas dinner. $12 adults, $10 seniors. $9 students, $8 children under 10. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Missoula Children's Theatre in partnership with the Fort Peck Summer Theatre presents, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," 10 a.m., MCT Center for the Peforming Arts. Charles M. Schulz’s story of the spirit of the season is adapted for stage from the Emmy Award-winning 1965 television special featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi. When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas. Directed by Andy Meyers, the cast includes familiar faces from local theater: Laramie Dean, director of theater at Hellgate High School, is featured as Charlie Brown. The rest of the Peanuts gang is brought to life by Haley Alexa Court as Lucy, Andy Nelson as Linus, Bridget Smith as Sally, Jay Michael Robert as Schroeder, Sydney Hayward as Frieda, Andy Meyers as Pigpen, and Megan Wiltshire as Snoopy. $5. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Whitefish Theatre Co. presents "Into The Woods," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish. An epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.An ambivalent Cinderella? A rebellious Rapunzel? A Prince Charming with a roving eye? A witch ... who raps? They are all among the cockeyed characters in James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Tony-Award winning, fractured fairy tale. When a baker and his wife learn they've been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door, they embark on a quest to break the spell, swindling and lying to Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack (of beanstalk fame). But when everyone's wishes are granted, the consequences of their self-centered actions come to haunt them. whitefishtheatreco.org.
Missoula Community Theatre presents the musical "Seussical," 2 and 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Colorful characters from the fantastical world of Dr. Seuss come to life in this musical extravaganza. Through the ubiquitous narration of the Cat in the Hat, meet big-hearted Horton the Elephant. Horton’s faithfulness and loyalty lead him on epic adventures in egg-sitting and protecting a dust-sized Who world. He also befriends a disillusioned boy named Jojo, who, like him, feels “Alone in the Universe.” With music and lyrics by Tony-winning team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Sunday, December 15
Art
Paint and Sip: "Rustic Snowman," 6-8 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Supplies are provided and instruction is guided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Vintage Holiday," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided.RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
The Heritage House School of Traditional Arts Christmas show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 129 Sucker Creek Road, Lincoln. Showcasing work from local and regional artisans ranging from folk art carvings to stained glass and pottery plus paintings, candles, felted goods, hand spun yarns and much more. Baked goods and beverages.
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Festival of Trees' Teddy Bear Tea, 10 a.m. and noon, Stockman Bank, 321 W. Broadway. $5 per person includes visits with Santa, crafting, treats and "tea." Reservations required, https://tinyurl.com/festival-of-trees-tickets or by phone at 406-543-4238.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Garden City Ballet's "Nutcracker," 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Montana Theatre, PAR/TV Building, University of Montana. Tickests are griztix.com.
Taproom: Shhhh Social Gathering, 4-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. Music will be turned down, community room will be quiet, plus quiet activities available. http://voicescounseling.com/shhh/
Conrad Mansion Museum annual Christmas Teas and Tours, 1 and 3 p.m., Conrad Mansion, Kalispell. $35, reservations required, 406-755-2166.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Co. presents "Into The Woods," 4 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, 1 Central Ave. Whitefish. An epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make. An ambivalent Cinderella? A rebellious Rapunzel? A Prince Charming with a roving eye? A witch ... who raps? They are all among the cockeyed characters in James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Tony-Award winning, fractured fairy tale, "Into The Woods." When a baker and his wife learn they've been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door, they embark on a quest to break the spell, swindling and lying to Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack (of beanstalk fame). But when everyone's wishes are granted, the consequences of their self-centered actions come to haunt them. whitefishtheatreco.org.
The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theater presents the stage version of "A Christmas Story," 2 p.m., Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts. This classic holiday tale centers on a mischievous, bespectacled boy, Ralphie, who dreams of getting a BB-gun for Christmas. In the weeks before the big holiday, Ralphie, his friends and his family get into all kinds of situations — including run-ins with a bully, a tongue stuck to a flag pole, a bar of soap in the mouth, a garish leg lamp, a major award and a Chinese Christmas dinner. With a brilliant musical score that will make this a Holiday extravaganza. $12 adults, $10 seniors. $9 students, $8 children under 10. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Missoula Community Theatre presents the musical "Seussical," 2 and 6:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Colorful characters from the fantastical world of Dr. Seuss come to life in this musical extravaganza. Through the ubiquitous narration of the Cat in the Hat, meet big-hearted Horton the Elephant. Horton’s faithfulness and loyalty lead him on epic adventures in egg-sitting and protecting a dust-sized Who world. He also befriends a disillusioned boy named Jojo, who, like him, feels “Alone in the Universe.” With music and lyrics by Tony-winning team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Monday, December 16
Art
Paint and Sip: "Paint Your Pet," 6:30-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Send a photo of your pet, and the pros will sketch your pet, paint the eyes, nose, and mouth (if open) — you do the rest. *Registration closes a week before class. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Dance
Fall Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, December 17
Art
Paint and Sip: "Tree Burst," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Holiday Class, "Encaustics" workshop, 6-8 pm., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. This workshop is ideal for artists who are curious about encaustic, but don't have any previous experience. The topics covered will include: health and safety, what encaustic is, how to get started, and the most popular techniques and applications. Students will have the opportunity to create a piece in class, allowing them to ask questions as they work and learn. Taught by ZACC Education Director Lukas Phelan. Sign-up on the ZACC, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Fall Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Potpourri
Big Sky Film Series presents "Varda by Agnès," 7 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. France. The final film from the late, beloved Agnès Varda is a characteristically playful, profound, and personal summation of the director’s own brilliant career. At once impish and wise, she acts as our spirit guide on a free-associative tour through her six-decade artistic journey, shedding new light on her films, photography, and recent installation works while offering her one-of-a-kind reflections on everything from filmmaking to feminism to aging. Free, all ages.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Writers Group, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Young Adult volunteer orientation, 3:30 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, December 18
Art
Paint and Sip: "Merry and Bright" shiplap, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. BYOB. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Teen Artist Workshop, "Wage Peace Mural," 4-6 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Teens work closely with professional artists in a fun and informal environment. This is a unique opportunity for teens to learn different techniques and methods from a professional artist and create artwork of their own. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Art Associates of Missoula annual cookie exchange and bazaar fundraiser, 10 a.m., Missoula Country Club, 3850 Old Highway 93 S. Assorted cookies available for $3 a plate or three plates for $10. Attendees are asked to bring three dozen cookies. 544-0891.
Lunch Club at MAM, noon-1 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Free. Bring your coworkers and friends for a lunchtime mini tour and conversation. Email Jenny Bevill at jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org to sign up.
"Drink & Draw" with Krampus, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Western Cider. The ZACC and Western Cider teamed up to pull St. Nicholas’s demonic buddy out of hiding to join us for a very special holiday Drink & Draw with Krampus. Christmas fun for creative people who like the darker feels of yuletide. Krampus will be handing out coal pencils to the folks who were occasionally or consistently naughty this year (isn’t that everyone)? Attendees will be given other art supplies by ZACC staff and volunteers, and encouraged to draw their worst winter nightmare. Bring your friends and Grinchy family members, and anyone you know who loves the Shadow Santa. Drawing materials are provided for free by the ZACC, and we receive a portion of the profit from cider sales during the event. Donations for art supplies are always appreciated. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Potpourri
Holiday Magic featuring Adam Trent with special guest star Evie Clair, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. Holiday magic fuses technological illusion, music and comedy with a holiday twist. $27.50-$35 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Missoula Public Library: Seeley Lake Book Group discusses "Lentil Underground" by Liz Carlisle, 11 a.m.; open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday Movie matinee at the Big sky Branch, "Elf," 3:30 p.m.; Writers Anonymous, 6 p.m.; "Intro to 3D Modeling with Fusion 360," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, December 19
Art
Holiday class, "Cut, File, Stamp and Bend," jewelry basics, 5:30-8:30 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Cut, file, stamp, bend and assemble metal and parts to construct a wearable work of art. In this three-hour class, we will learn the basics of metalsmithing and jewelry making. Each participant will walk away with a wearable work designed and crafted by them. Make a gift for a friend, family member, or yourself. Taught by Tori Burchill. Sign-up at the ZACC website zootownarts.org.
Paint and Sip: "Gnome for Christmas," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Big Sky Bear," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Come and paint with the original artist. The bear is pre-drawn on there for you; instruction is guided, supplies are provided. BYOB. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. MAM will hold space for teens to work independently but within a supportive community atmosphere. A teaching artist mentor will be present at each session and materials will be provided. Work on individual projects, complete art class homework done. Need help with an AP art portfolio or portfolio for art school. Come on down. Bring friends and a snack.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music and Movement for ages 2-5, noon, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Make it and take it crafts at the Big Sky Branch, 2:30 p.m.; Frenchtown Book Group, 5:45 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents the musical "Seussical," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Colorful characters from the fantastical world of Dr. Seuss come endearingly to life in this musical extravaganza. Through the ubiquitous narration of the Cat in the Hat, we meet big-hearted Horton the Elephant. Horton’s faithfulness and loyalty lead him on epic adventures in egg-sitting and protecting a dust-sized Who world. He also befriends a disillusioned boy named Jojo, who, like him, feels “Alone in the Universe.” With music and lyrics by Tony-winning team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.