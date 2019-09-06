Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, September 6
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Maverick Brew Fest, 4-10 p.m., Caras Park. Cost is $10 for a 9-ounce cup and two beer tickets. Plus music by the Tom Cats from 6-10 p.m. and food vendors.
WildFest, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Cedar Creek Lodge and The Coop, 930 2nd Ave. West, Columbia Falls. WildFest, Montana's biggest wilderness celebration, is coming to Columbia Falls (Salish nq̓eyɫkʷm) on Sept. 6-7. This two-day event is a chance to celebrate Montana's amazing wilderness community and give a little back to the people like you who make our work possible. There will be guest speakers, trail stewardship projects, guided hikes, live music, skill and gear demos, and more. Visit wildmontana.org/wildfest to get all the details.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Dog Tug Toy drop-in workshop, 4-5:30 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
The Montana Repertory Theatre presents, "Go. Please. Go.," a new play by Emily Feldman. A funny and touching drama about a couple that decided to break up, but takes decades to move out. 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 general, $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.
"Every Brilliant Thing," a play held to launch Suicide Awareness Week in Missoula, 7 p.m. MCT Center for the Performing Arts, $5 suggested donation. Seats can be reserved at missoulaunitedway.org. Local actor Rosie Seitz Ayers performs this play by Duncan Macmillian that shines a light on depression, mental health and suicide in an uplifting fashion. Produced by Helena's Grandstreet Theatre. A panel discussion with local suicide-prevent experts and an audience talkback to follow the show.
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, September 7
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
The Sanders County Council in Aging annual appreciation picnic will be held from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Avista's Pilgrim Park in Noxon. The picnic will feature live music, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle. It is free to those over 60 and $10 for those under 60. Proceeds will benefit Sanders County Senior Programs. For more information, call 406-741-2343.
Free Cycles Climate Ride to raise awareness about environmental stewardship. Bike a 75-mile or 25-mile loop around Missoula to help raise a goal of $1 per rider mile. The longer loop starts at 9 a.m. and the 20-mile loop at 2 p.m. heading around Missoula and the Bitterroot, with an obstacle course at Free Cycles at 5 p.m., along with music, food and discussions. Money goes to Free Cycles' youth programs. For more information or to register, go to climateride.org/freecycles.
21st annual Polson Fly-in, 8 a.m., Polson Airport.
Garage sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., United Methodist Church, Polson.
Race Night, 7 p.m., Mission Valley Super Oval.
Montana Dragon Boat Festival, Flathead Lake, Bigfork. Teams will race in 46-foot-long Hong Kong dragon boats. Montanadragonboat.com.
Garden Party, 6-10 p.m., Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, 1527 Wyoming Street, Missoula. MUD's annual Garden Party is the nonprofit's biggest fall event, including food, live music and dancing. Purchase tickets at mudproject.org or stop by the tool library during open hours. Advance tickets are $15 for MUD members and $18 for non-members. Tickets day-of are $18 for MUD members and $22 for non-members.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Lolo Farmers and Craft Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Featuring local farmers, crafters, artisans and more.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Theater
The Montana Repertory Theatre presents, "Go. Please. Go.," a new play by Emily Feldman. A funny and touching drama about a couple that decided to break up, but takes decades to move out. 7:30 p.m. evening and show and 2 p.m. matinee, Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 general, $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.
"Every Brilliant Thing," a play held to launch Suicide Awareness Week in Missoula, 7 p.m. MCT Center for the Performing Arts, $5 suggested donation. Seats can be reserved at missoulaunitedway.org. Local actor Rosie Seitz Ayers performs this play by Duncan Macmillian that shines a light on depression, mental health and suicide in an uplifting fashion. Produced by Helena's Grandstreet Theatre. A panel discussion with local suicide-prevent experts and an audience talkback to follow the show.
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, September 8
Books, readings
Chef and author Katie Kirwan will read from her new children's books in the "The Nine Lives of Charlie the Chicken Mushroom" series, "Microphone Meltdown," and "Mystic Mountain," 12:30 p.m., Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W.
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Target Range Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., east parking lot of Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Produce, baked goods, soaps and crafts.
America’s Super Pageant, 7 p.m., Hamilton Performing Arts Center, 327 Fairgrounds Road. Opportunity for women of all ages throughout the world. The delegates who represent the state, country and international titles have beauty, style, poise, intelligence, confidence, and a strong desire to improve the world around them by promoting a personal platform and/or the national safety belt awareness program. The pageant gives these women the opportunity to advance their personal goals, while acting as a role model to those around them. The competitions are directed by Janet Bierer and are held in memory of her daughter, Allanya DaRay Thorning, who died in 2010. Go to americassuperpageant.com.
Montana Dragon Boat Festival, Flathead Lake, Bigfork. Teams will race in 46-foot-long Hong Kong dragon boats Montanadragonboat.com.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
The Montana Repertory Theatre presents, "Go. Please. Go.," a new play by Emily Feldman. A funny and touching drama about a couple that decided to break up, but takes decades to move out. 2 p.m. matinee, Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 general, $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.
Monday, September 9
"Art in the Moment," a program for those with dementia and their caregivers, first Monday of the month in September, October and November, 2-4 p.m., free, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. This program provides a comforting art-viewing and art-making experience for those in the early stages of dementia and their caregivers. Art in the Moment creates a dementia-friendly art learning community and provides an opportunity for caregivers and those with dementia to be together in a creative and relaxed environment. Led by MAM’s education staff, participants will view and discuss artwork on display in the galleries in small groups and create work of their own in the education classroom. Pre-registration is required, call 406-728-0447.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I with Victoria Lenihan Dance, Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m., Barn Movement Studio, 2926, S. Third St. W. Cost is $40 per month, $15 per individual class. Classes include castanets, available to use or buy. For teens, adults and focused younger dancers.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Five Valleys Audubon monthly meeting with featured talk, "Skinned Birds of Montana," by Larry Weeks. Weeks has been skinning birds for 15 years and has a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to possess the birds in his collection. View the many birds in Weeks' collection, hear about his technique for preparing the birds and learn about the history behind several of the specimens, 7 p.m., University of Montana Gallagher Business Building, Room 123.
Tuesday, September 10
Art
"Expressive Markmaking," acrylics workshop 2-5 p.m., Living Art of Montana, 725. W Alder St, Suite 17, Missoula. Working with special acrylics and gels on canvas paper to create layers that resemble the painting process of oil and cold wax without the use of solvents; and painting with brushes and scrapers, and adding marks with charcoal and oil crayons. Registration required. Call (406) 549- 5329 to register.
Docent training for art guides and volunteers, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Learn how to give a guided tour of museum exhibitions for all ages. Call 406-728-0447 or e-mail jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org to register.
After School Art Adventure, Tuesdays, 3:45-5:15 p.m., ages 7-12, $54 for members, $60 for members. With instructor Bev Beck Glueckert, create artwork inspired by the exhibitions at MAM. There will be a short tour and a series of projects related to what the students see. Projects will include drawing, painting, printmaking and 3-D exploration. Call 406-728-0447 to register.
Dance
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Potpourri
Improv Comedy Night with Todd Lankton & The Family Band, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman Street, Missoula. Todd Lankton & The Family Band (not actually a band) present a night of improv comedy every first and third Tuesday.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Tuesday Evening Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., Farmers Market Plaza, north end of Higgins Avenue. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Writers Club, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; 2nd Tuesday Book Group discusses "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones, 7 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, September 11
Art
Drink and Draw, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St., free, all ages. Sip on cider while drawing a still life with the Zootown Arts Community Center and the monthly guest, Farm Hand Farm, which produces seasonal cut flowers and foliage, heirloom produce and herbs and skin products and more. Volunteers will be on hand with art supplies and instruction. A portion of each cider purchased goes to the nonprofit ZACC.
Missoula Quilters' Guild meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fairbridge Inn conference center, 3803 Brooks St. Quilting Programs and show-and-tell quilts each meeting. Guests welcome. Annual dues are $25. Continues the second Wednesday of the month through May.
Books, readings
Montana Book Festival, Sept. 12-15. The annual celebration kicks off on Thursday with events from 1-7 p.m. around downtown Missoula. Go to montanabookfestival.org or see this week's feature article.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; multi-generational story time, 1 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Potpourri
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Frenchtown Farmers Market, 5-7:30 p.m., eastern side of Frenchtown Elementary School. Food trucks, crafts and live entertainment.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Memory Cafe, 2-4 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Carvey demonstration in the MakerSpace, 6:30 p.m., registration required; 2nd Wednesday Night Book Group discusses "As Cool As I Am" by Pete Fromm, 7 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, September 12
Art
Young Adult Afterschool Program, "Costume Making," 3-5 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. Continues on Thursdays through Oct. 24. Kids will hit the ZACC supply closet and make costumes, learning about historical and contemporary art that uses costumes and learn techniques like sewing, hot glue and felt work. With instructor Lukas Phelan. Call 406-549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
Missoula Children's Theatre presents "Charlotte's Web," noon, MCT Center for the Performing Arts. 728-7529, MCTinc.org. Continues Sept. 13. The annual Theatre for Young Audiences is designed for children and performed by professional adult actors.