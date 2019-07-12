Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, July 12
Art
Second Friday featuring Abstract paintings and Americana, 5-8 p.m., Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway. Abstract paintings and mixed media by Marlo Crocifisso; music by The Wild Examples.
July Second Friday with the Humane Society's Sitka Tran, 5:30-8 p.m., Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St. Frame of Mind and The Humane Society of Western Montana are bringing the love of art and dogs together. Join us for a night of art, dogs and adoptions, featuring photography of the Humane Society's Sitka Tran. Enjoy photographs of The Humane Society's furry friends available for adoption and meet a few of them during our Second Friday reception. 549-8589, info@frameofmindmt.com.
Arts in the Park, Depot Park, Kalispell. Flathead Valley's premier arts, crafts and music festival held in Kalispell's historic downtown Depot Park. Over 100 local and visiting artists and craftsmen offer their unique and quality works for sale. Food and beverage vendors from around the valley provide delicious treats. Live musical entertainment. Visit hockadaymuseum.org.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
Rodrigo Y Gabriela Mettavolution Tour, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $37.79-$47.79, available at logjapresents.com.
Carlson Meissner Jazz Trio, 6-9 p.m., River's Edge, Alberton.
JD & Western Front, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave. The Tom Cats, on the patio, 9:30 p.m.
The Sundogs, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Wine tasting starts 4 p.m.
Lolo Creek Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Trixie's, 4520 Highway 200, Ovando.
Family Friendly Friday with ZACC's Hip Hop Camp, 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages. Random Rab (electronic, hip-hop), 9:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show. $13.50 in advance (logjampresents.com), $15 day of show. All ages.
Idle Ranch Hands, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Max Finn, 8 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Ten Minutes Late, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
I'll House You 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. I'll House You is a monthly party of DJs, drinks and dancing.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; "A Universe of Stories" Summer Reading Program special event, "Harry and the Potters" music concert, 7 p.m. in the parking lot.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
The Port Polson Players present Neil Simon's "The Sunshine Boys," 8 p.m., Theatre on the Lake, Polson. Lewis and Clark, The Sunshine Boys, were a successful Vaudeville comedy duo. During the later years of their 43-year run, they stopped speaking to each other. Clark, now an old man, reluctantly accepts an offer to reunite the team for a CBS special on the history of comedy. Laughter abounds as they recreate their classic Doctor Sketch, which ends in chaos. $19 adults, $18 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "The Wedding Singer," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, July 13
Art
Arts in the Park, Depot Park, Kalispell. Flathead Valley's premier arts, crafts and music festival held in Kalispell's historic downtown Depot Park. Over 100 local and visiting artists and craftsmen offer their unique and quality works for sale. Food and beverage vendors from around the valley provide delicious treats. Live musical entertainment. Visit hockadaymuseum.org.
"Exploring Collagraph" with Bev Glueckert, 2-4 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $45/$35. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Books, readings
Brenda Wahler signs "Montana Horse Racing: A History, 11 a.m.-1:10 p.m., Browsing Bison Books, 515 Main St., Deer Lodge.
Marc C. Johnson presentation and book reading of "Political Hell-Raiser, The Life and Times of Senator Burton K. Wheeler of Montana," 7 p.m., Montana House, Apgar.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Ten Minutes Late, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Hambone, 8 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence.
Ninth annual Big Sky Bash Concert featuring Great White with Shauney Fisher, Dead Fervor and Devon Waide, gates open 5 p.m., show goes 6 p.m.-1 a.m., J. Neils Memorial Park, Libby. $25 in advance, $35 at the gate. Benefits the Center for Asbestos Related Disease. Visit http://donatecardfoundation.org/big-sky-bash.
Crazy Dog, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Wine tasting starts 4 p.m.
Cahoots (country rock), 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., The Jack, Graves Creek Road, Lolo.
JD & Western Front, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Tom Catmull, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kevin Van Dort, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Off in the Woods, 9 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
ISCSM's Battle of the Elements Drag Face Off, 7:30-10:30 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman. $5. Ages 18 and over.
The Roxy Theater presents an outdoor screening of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," 9:45 p.m., parking lot of the Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Before the movie at 7 p.m. you can take part in movie trivia at the center, with food, beer and wine, Big Dipper Ice Cream.
17th annual Amish Community auction, 9 a.m., 2917 Allison Road, St. Ignatius. Quilts, tools, flowers, handcrafted items, cabins, sheds, furniture and more. 406-218-4885, 406-745-4395.
Lakeside Community Fair. Celebrate 30 years of the annual Lakeside Community Fair this year, with events starting with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and running all day with auctions, an 11 a.m. parade, watermelon-eating contests, duck races, and more. lakesidecommunityclub.wildapricot.org/Lakeside-Annual-Fair.
Missoula Duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Missoula Outdoor Cinema, 9:28 p.m., Head Start School, 1001 Worden Ave. Featuring "French Connection." Suggested donation of $5 per person or $10 per family donation. nmcdc.org/programs/outdoor-cinema.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Lolo Farmers/Craft Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Featuring local farmers, crafters, artisans and more.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula Peoples Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Theater
The Port Polson Players present Neil Simon's "The Sunshine Boys," 8 p.m., Theatre on the Lake, Polson. Lewis and Clark, The Sunshine Boys, were a successful Vaudeville comedy duo. During the later years of their 43-year run, they stopped speaking to each other. Clark, now an old man, reluctantly accepts an offer to reunite the team for a CBS special on the history of comedy. Laughter abounds as they recreate their classic Doctor Sketch, which ends in chaos. $19 adults, $18 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Catch Me If You Can," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, July 14
Food and drink
Biers & Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Bradley Warren Jr., 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Gabby's World/Bellows, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Wine tasting starts 4 p.m.
Matt Runciman (Americana, country, folk), 6-8 p.m., Rumour, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Luke Lautaret, 6 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Joel Fetveit, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
Missoula Duplicate Bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Have Fort, Need Mission: Fort Missoula in 1919," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. A guided walk and discussion of the people, issues and events affecting Fort Missoula in the aftermath of World War I. 549-5346.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Oklahoma!" 2 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Port Polson Players present Neil Simon's "The Sunshine Boys," 2 p.m., Theatre on the Lake, Polson. Lewis and Clark, The Sunshine Boys, were a successful Vaudeville comedy duo. During the later years of their 43-year run, they stopped speaking to each other. Clark, now an old man, reluctantly accepts an offer to reunite the team for a CBS special on the history of comedy. Laughter abounds as they recreate their classic Doctor Sketch, which ends in chaos. $19 adults, $18 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
Monday, July 15
Food and Drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Cooking Club Camp with teacher Suzette Dussault, for ages 8 and up. Prepare delicious and nutritious food — we'll even explore your heritage with foods from all over the world! Family dessert will be served on Thursday nights. 12:30-5:30 p.m. each day. $150. Phone/text 406-543-4006 or email suzette2005@gmail.com to register. July 15-19, July 29-Aug. 2, Aug 5-9, Aug. 12-16, and Aug. 19-23.
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Music
Missoula City Band rehearses, 7-9 p.m., Sentinel High School Band Room. missoulacityband.org.
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Motown on Mondays, 9 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myraid spin exclusive remixes, originals and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs.
Roots Uprising, 9 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula Duplicate Bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Catch Me If You Can," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Tuesday, July 16
Art
Open AIR summer luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Home ReSource, 1515 Wyoming. Featuring lunch with artist Kate Rusek. RSVP to 406-578-3303 or info@openairmt.org. openairmt.org.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
The Robert Cray Band, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $42-$47.50, available at logjampresents.com.
Papa Mopho, 6-8 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Improv Comedy Night with Todd Lankton & The Family Band 9 p.m.-2 a.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman Street, Missoula. Todd Lankton & The Family Band present a night of Improv Comedy at the world renowned Badlander in Downtown Missoula. Presented every first and third Tuesday.
Duplicate Bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Tuesday Evening Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., Farmers Market Plaza, north end of Higgins Ave. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Writers Group, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; "A Universe of Stories" reading activities, "Count Your Lucky Stars," 2 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; "A Universe of Stories" Summer Reading Program Series, "Meteorites: An Inconvenient Science," 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Seussical the Musical," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, July 17
Art
Drag Drink and Draw with Zootown Arts Community Center, Western Cider, 5:30-7 p.m., 501 N. California. Live models in full drag. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; STEM activity: "We Are Stardust," 2 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Missoula City Band Concert featuring the International Choral Festival, 7 p.m., Bonner Park. missoulacityband.org.
Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Nerd Alert! Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 W. Broadway, Missoula. Hosted by Reid Reimers.
Duplicate Bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Frenchtown Farmers Market, 5-7:30 p.m., eastern side of Frenchtown Elementary school. Food trucks, crafts and live entertainment.
Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Music by the Internatonal Choral Festival; children's activities by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; drop-in crafts at the Big Sky Branch, 1 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; "Intro to SketchUp," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Jenna's Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Catch Me If You Can," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, July 18
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Music and Movement for ages 2-5, noon; STEM Activity, build a boat, 2-5 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Music
Pro DJ regional karaoke competition, 8 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Louie Bond/Kimberlee Carlson, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ranch Club.
Matt Cosca, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Thursday!Fest, 5-8 p.m., Second Avenue East between First and Second Streets East, Whitefish. Crafts, food court, beer and wine garden, music by Smart Alex. 406-253-6923.
Orchard Homes Farmers Market, 4:30-7 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Center, 2537 S. Third St. W.
Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by The Idle Ranch Hands (classic country and instrumental); children's activities by Missoula Public Library. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Android Devices", noon, registration required; summer movie matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "The Lego Movie 2," 1 p.m.
Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Vinyl City (classic rock and miscellaneous); children's activities by the International Choral Festival. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Duplicate Bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Wedding Singer," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.