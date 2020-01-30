Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Intro to Email" computer class, noon, registration required.

Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.

Theater

Missoula Children's Theatre presents "Disney's Frozen Jr.," 7 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. The classic story from the first Frozen film, and includes songs from both movies and the Broadway version, with all the characters and songs you know and love. “Disney’s Frozen Jr." takes all of those elements and condenses the performance down to a little over an hour, making it a perfect theater piece for both our cast and audience.” 728-7529, MCTinc.org.

Montana Repertory Theater presents "War of the Worlds," the 1938 radio script by Howard E. Koch, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, UM. Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Part radio play, part theatrical experience, this re-imagining of the classic piece is directed by Caitlin O’Connell. Tickets are $25 general admission or $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.

