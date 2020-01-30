Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, January 31
Art
Paint and Sip: "Bear Woods," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Opening of "Leiser's Footsteps" exhibit, Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. "Leiser’s Footsteps" captures stories of hope and wonder meticulously researched by Missoula-born Bert Chessin, chronicler of Montana Jewish history, with beautiful panels designed by graphic artist Paul Kingsford. 258-3472.
Painting class, 6 p.m., Montana West Gallery & Framing, Ronan.
Dance
American College Dance Association Benefit Concert, 7:30 p.m., The Open Space, PAR/TV, UM. The 17th annual concert features performers and choreographers who will be attending the Northwest Regional Conference of the American College Dance Association scheduled for March at Gonzaga University. The concert features choreographers' work slated to be performed at this year's ACDA and adjudicated by nationally and internationally renowned dance artists and critics. $5-$10 suggested donation.
Food and drink
FVCC Chef's Table, 6-8 p.m., FVCC Arts & Technology Building Culinary Kitchen, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell. Indulge in a fine dining experience prepared by first-year culinary arts students at the Culinary Institute of Montana at Flathead Valley Community College. fvcc.edu/chefs-table.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Montana History Club speaker: "Reconstructing Native American Influences on Bison Populations" with Josh Millspaugh, 7 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theater presents "The Wild Wild Wildest West," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. A comedic musical spoof of many of the old Hollywood Westerns., in which slick and wealthy Richard Coldheart ("Oh, that’s Rich!") must marry Polly Wanda Cracker to control the Cracker property. However, it’s Polly’s homely sister, Prunella, who wants to marry him. Meanwhile, the hero, Sheriff Wayne John, has his hands full surviving the hilarious antics of well-meaning but not-too-bright Deputy Doowrong. When a bundle of villains, including Snydley Dastardly, Kid Kid and Calamity Jan, attempts to take over Low Humidity Chasm. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Montana Repertory Theater presents "War of the Worlds," the 1938 radio script by Howard E. Koch, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, UM. Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Part radio play, part theatrical experience, this re-imagining of the classic piece is directed by Caitlin O’Connell. Tickets are $25 general or $10 for children 12 or under atmontanarep.com.
Missoula Community Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "Leading Ladies," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. "Leading Ladies" is the story of Meg, a young woman in 1958 York, Pennsylvania, who yearns for more than she can see from her front yard. As she cares for her ailing, wealthy aunt, Meg encounters two exciting and inventive out-of-work Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, who are masquerading as her cousins, Maxine and Stephanie, in hopes of inheriting a fortune. Hilarity ensues and love blooms as these characters find themselves in new and crazy situations. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Saturday, February 1
Art
Missoula Art Museum 2020 Benefit Art Auction, 5-9:30 p.m., University Center Ballroom, UM. Tickets are available at www.givergy.us/mamauction. $100 for members, $150 for nonmembers (includes an annual membership), $1,000 for a table of 10.
Dance
American College Dance Association Benefit Concert, 7:30 p.m., The Open Space, PAR/TV, UM. The 17th annual concert features performers and choreographers who will be attending the Northwest Regional Conference of the American College Dance Association scheduled for March at Gonzaga University. The benefit concert features choreographers' work slated to be performed at this year's ACDA and adjudicated by nationally and internationally renowned dance artists and critics. $5-10 suggested donation.
Missoula Folklore Society contra dance, 7:30-11 p.m., Missoula Senior Center Ballroom, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Music by Missoula Winders, caller Roy Curet. $5 members, $10 nonmembers, under 18 free. missoulafolk.org.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Fly Fishing Film Tour, early show 3 p.m. doors, 4 p.m. show, late show 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, The Wilma. $18-$20 in advance (logjampresents.com), $22 at the door. All ages welcome.
The Revival Visiting Comedian Series presents Rana May, 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $10. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Ranch roping finals, 9 a.m., Ronan Fairgrounds.
"Growing Microgreens and Sprouts" workshop, 11 a.m., Bigfork Art & Cultural Center.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Theater
The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theater presents "The Wild Wild Wildest West," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. A comedic musical spoof of many of the old Hollywood Westerns. Slick and wealthy Richard Coldheart ("Oh, that’s Rich!") must marry Polly Wanda Cracker to control the Cracker property. However, it’s Polly’s homely sister, Prunella, who wants to marry him! Meanwhile, the hero, Sheriff Wayne John, has his hands full surviving the hilarious antics of well-meaning but not-too-bright Deputy Doowrong. When a bundle of villains, including Snydley Dastardly, Kid Kid and Calamity Jan, attempts to take over Low Humidity Chasm. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Missoula Community Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "Leading Ladies," 2 and 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. "Leading Ladies" is the story of Meg, a young woman in 1958 York, Pennsylvania, who yearns for more than she can see from her front yard. As she cares for her ailing, wealthy aunt, Meg encounters two exciting and inventive out-of-work Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, who are masquerading as her cousins, Maxine and Stephanie, in hopes of inheriting a fortune. Hilarity ensues and love blooms as these characters find themselves in new and crazy situations. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Montana Repertory Theater presents "War of the Worlds," the 1938 radio script by Howard E. Koch, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, UM. Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Part radio play, part theatrical experience, this re-imagining of the classic piece is directed by Caitlin O’Connell. Tickets are $25 general or $10 for children 12 and under at montanarep.com.
Sunday, February 2
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Pop Up Film Festival, 4-6 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing Co., 1151 W. Broadway St. Screening of a wide variety of film genres from around the world in the brewery's taproom. Some films contain mature themes of the PG-13 variety.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "Leading Ladies," 2 and 6:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. "Leading Ladies" is the story of Meg, a young woman in 1958 York, PA, who yearns for more than she can see from her front yard. As she cares for her ailing, wealthy aunt, Meg encounters two exciting and inventive out-of-work Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, who are masquerading as her cousins, Maxine and Stephanie, in hopes of inheriting a fortune. Hilarity ensues and love blooms as these characters find themselves in new and crazy situations. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Monday, February 3
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, February 4
Art
"Beeswax Luminaries" taught by Kia Liszak, 6-8 p.m, The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $45. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
"Intermediate Screen Printing Techniques" taught by Christa Carleton, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through March 3, The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $145. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
After School Art Adventure Series I for ages 7-12, 3:45-5:15 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Create artwork inspired by MAM exhibitions; includes a short tour and a series of projects including drawing, painting, printmaking, and 3-D exploration. $54 for MAM members, $60 for nonmembers. 728-0447.
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Sweet Adelines Five Valley Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Target Range School. 4095 South Ave. W. Guests welcome anytime. fivevalleysweetadeines.com.
Potpourri
A bicycle-supported Run Across Australia, 7 p.m., Free Cycles, 732 S. First St. W. An evening of stories benefiting fire relief in Australia.
Community Action Series, 6-9 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. 25 percent of all food and beverage sales donated to the Big sky Film Institute.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Job Service Series: "Create a Resume," 2 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Marjorie A. Crawford Literature Seminar discusses "Beyond Babylon" by Igiaba Seego, 9:30 a.m.; Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Teen Writers Club, 3:30 p.m., registration required; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Theater
Auditions for "Unexpected Wish," an original musical by Drew Nagy, 6:30-9 p.m., The ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. Casting seven men and eight women minimum age 18; no advanced preparation required. Vocal auditions followed by a light dance audition. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Wednesday, February 5
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Teen Music workshop for ages 13-18, 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays through April 8, The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. For teenagers who want to explore DIY rock and roll music. Write songs, learn instruments, form bands, experiment with recording, analyze artists, organize and promote shows and more. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Hobbs and Shaw," 3:30 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.; "3D Printing 101," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, February 6
Art
"Remembering Rudy Autio" launch party, 6-7:30 p.m., Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins Ave. Celebrating the second printing (and a new edition) of the late ceramic artist's memoir in conjunction with "The Creative Act," an exhibition of his work in clay and on paper.
Drawing from Observation, 3-5 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. This is the perfect camp for any kid who would like to become a better drawer. Practice different styles of drawing such as contour, quick gesture, figure drawing, still life and will work with graphite, charcoal and pastels. For ages 6-12. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Middle and high schools from the community are invited to work independently in an informal environment each Tuesday at the MAM classroom. Students can bring in their own artwork or work on school art projects. Access to all art supplies and tools like a large printing press is provided. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown, or Ben Crawford, are present to teach, share and support. 728-0447.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
All City Middle School Dance, 6-8:30 p.m., The ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $5. Snacks and soda available for purchase with a playlist curated by a local 13-year-old hip-hop artist and musician. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton: Documentary and narrative film "The Fig Tree," 7 p.m. 363-1670.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Intro to Email" computer class, noon, registration required.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
Missoula Children's Theatre presents "Disney's Frozen Jr.," 7 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. The classic story from the first Frozen film, and includes songs from both movies and the Broadway version, with all the characters and songs you know and love. “Disney’s Frozen Jr." takes all of those elements and condenses the performance down to a little over an hour, making it a perfect theater piece for both our cast and audience.” 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Montana Repertory Theater presents "War of the Worlds," the 1938 radio script by Howard E. Koch, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, UM. Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Part radio play, part theatrical experience, this re-imagining of the classic piece is directed by Caitlin O’Connell. Tickets are $25 general admission or $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.