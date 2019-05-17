Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, May 17
Dance
Arts & Above and MASC Studio present "The Things," a performance with Kate Jordan and Bruno Augusto of Arts & Above, 8 p.m., MASC Studio, 1200 Shakespeare St. $12; children free. artsandabove.org.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
The Tom Cats, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles Lodge, 2420 South Ave. W.
Wolf & The Moons, 6-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Lakebottom Sound Series and KFGM Ballroom Sessions present Missincinatti (chamber folk songs inspired by mining lore), 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. music, The Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave. lakebottomsound.org.
Lee Brice (country, rock) with Brett Kissel, 5:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater, $35, bigskybrewconcerts.com.
Bill LaCroix, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bagels on Broadway, 223 W. Broadway.
Lolo Creek Band, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Family Friendly Friday with Pura Vida Community Chorus and Kid's Choir, 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages. Local indie rock bands Motorhome, the Skurfs and Norwell, 10:15 p.m. Free; ages 21 and over.
Idle Ranch Hands, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
I'll House You 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. I'll House You is a monthly party of DJs, drinks and dancing.
Potpourri
"Missoula's History Through Art," 5:30-9 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Fundraiser for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Music by Malarkey, silent auction, food truck and wine and more. $8 per person or $15 per couple, HMFM members and kids 12 and under free.
Hamilton Summer Gun Show, noon-6 p.m., Hamilton Senior Center, 820 N. Fourth St., Hamilton. $5. 363-0254, 369-0593.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; watercolor painting, noon; watercolor travel kit class, 3 p.m., registration required; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Cheap Date Night viewing of "Aquaman," 7 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
The Port Polson Players present "The Phantom of Singing Hills," 7:30 p.m., Theater on the Lake, Polson. Western, musical, comedy mystery. $17 adults, $16 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical '80s Music Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, May 18
Art
Saturday Family Art Workshop: "Found Sound," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Free.
Open figure drawing in collaboration with the Missoula Art Museum, 2-4 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $10, $8 members. Ages 18 and over unless accompanied by guardian. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Missoula Folklore Society contra dance, 8-11 p.m., Hip Strip Ballroom, Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Workshop, 7:30 p.m. Music by Out of Wood, caller Roy Curet. $6 members, $9 nonmembers. missoulafolk.org.
Salsa 406, 8:30 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave. Free dance lesson and is followed by a dance party.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Metal and punk bands American Falcon, Swamp Ritual and Shot Stereo, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Ole Beck Post 209 VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Nightliner, 8 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence.
The Tom Cats, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles Lodge, 2420 South Ave. W.
Andre Floyd (blues), 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Cahoots, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Moneypenny (blues), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Cork and Spark (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
"Buried Treasure," a "postmodern dance spectacle," 7 p.m., $12, buriedtreasure.eventbrite.com. Performance is at a private residence in the Rattlesnake. (See ticket site). Tricia Opstad and collaborators with use improvisational scores, set choreography and group and duet dance pieces in "examining and discovering our humaness by provoking the body with questions, scores, science processes, kinesthetic inquiries and emotion to evoke dynamic and subtle movement."
Rain Barrel workshop 9 a.m.-noon, Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, 1527 Wyoming St. $30 MUD members, $45 non-members. mudproject.org.
EAA Chapter 517 Inc. hosts a Flying Start event and open house, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Missoula Airport. Register at eaachapter517@gmail.com.
2019 Gem and Mineral Society Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ravalli County Fairgrounds Event Center, Hamilton. bitterrootgemandmineral.org.
Cherry Blossom Festival, Yellow Bay. Family fun, local artists, food and entertainment. montanacherries.com.
Hamilton Summer Gun Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hamilton Senior Center, 820 N. Fourth St., Hamilton. $5. 363-0254, 369-0593.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. Music by Louie Bond and the Country Swings. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula Peoples Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org
Theater
The Montana Repertory Theatre will present a staged reading of "Sanctuary City," written by 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok. The play was workshopped all week before the free public reading at 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center, UM.
The Port Polson Players present "The Phantom of Singing Hills," 7:30 p.m., Theater on the Lake, Polson. Western, musical, comedy mystery. $17 adults, $16 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical '80s Music Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, May 19
Food and drink
Biers & Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Storytime for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-265.
Music
Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m., The Jack, Graves' Creek Road, Lolo.
Colton Sea, 4 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
John Floridis (folk), 6 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Matt Cosca, 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
The Vietnam War Summer Lecture Series Part I, "Our War" a presentation on Vietnam by combat veterans Jim Hamilton, Milo McLeod and Bob Whaley, 2 p.m., Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Free. 258-3473.
Cigarette Girls Burlesque Sunday Nightcap, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $5, ages 21 and over.
2019 Gem and Mineral Society Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ravalli County Fairgrounds Event Center, Hamilton. bitterrootgemandmineral.org.
Hamilton Summer Gun Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hamilton Senior Center, 820 N. Fourth St., Hamilton. $5. 363-0254, 369-0593.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Cohesion Dance Project hosts a "Resonance" master class/audition, 2-4 p.m., PAR/TV Building, UM. As a part of "Resonance: An Evening of Art Inspiring Art." "Resonance" will be performed on Thursday, May 23, at the Dennison Theatre by professional dancers accompanied by local community dancers selected during the master class. The master class will feature choreography from the show and is open to intermediate and advanced level dancers ages 10 and older. $10. Interested dancers can show up at the door, visit cohesiondance.org or call 406-422-0830.
"Buried Treasure," a "postmodern dance spectacle," 7 p.m., $12, buriedtreasure.eventbrite.com. Performance is at a private residence in the Rattlesnake. (See ticket site). Tricia Opstad and collaborators with use improvisational scores, set choreography and group and duet dance pieces in "examining and discovering our humaness by provoking the body with questions, scores, science processes, kinesthetic inquiries and emotion to evoke dynamic and subtle movement."
The Port Polson Players present "The Phantom of Singing Hills," 2 p.m., Theater on the Lake, Polson. Western, musical, comedy mystery. $17 adults, $16 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
Monday, May 20
Art
Adult Class: "Skin Stories: Using Art to take on Race," 10 a.m.-noon, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. $20, $18 members. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Books, readings
Helena author Virginia Reeves reads from her new novel, "The Behavior of Love," 6 p.m., Chapter One Books Store, Hamilton.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Mother Goose Sings and Swings for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Music
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Motown on Mondays, 9 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myraid spin exclusive remixes, originals and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, May 21
Art
"Ceramic Garden Buddies," hand-build garden gnome workshop, 6-8 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $40, $35 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Books, readings
Helena author Virginia Reeves reads from and signs her new novel, "The Behavior of Love," 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave. 721-2881, factandfictionbooks.com.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Liz Cooper and the Stampede (Nashville folk/country), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $12, all ages.
Tuesday Picking Circle 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St, Missoula. Stringed instrument bluegrass picking circle, every Tuesday at the Montana Distillery.
Papa Mopho (blues), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Young Adult Volunteer orientation 3:30 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; Swing Into Spring Program Series: "Missoula Wildflowers 101," 6:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, May 22
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 10:30 a.m.; After School at the Library, 3-4:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Carlson Meisner Jazz Quartet with Jim Driscoll, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. All ages.
John Dunnigan (songwriter), 7 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
George Carlton, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Rocking Country karaoke, 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Celtic Woman, 7:30 p.m., Adams Center, UM. Celebrating Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, while continuing its remarkable legacy of introducing some of Ireland’s most talented singers and musicians onto the world stage. 243-4051, missoulaliveshows.com.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday Movie Matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Bumblebee," 3:45 p.m.; Writers Anonymous, 6 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 7:30-10 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Thursday, May 23
Books, readings
Megan McNamer reads from and signs her novel, "Home Everywhere," 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave. 721-2881, factandfictionbooks.com.
Dance
Country two-step (beginning to intermediate), 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave. $5.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Western Union (Western swing), 6-8 p.m., Bitter Root Brewery, Hamilton.
Acoustic Avenue with The Lucky Valentines, 8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. All ages.
Leigh Guest, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Pro DJ Regional Karaoke competition, 8 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
KFGM Artist Residency Series, 7-10 p.m., Union Hall Ballroom, 208 E Main St.
Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
River News and Brews: Smurfit Investigation, 6-7 p.m., Great Burn Brewing, 2230 McDonald Ave. Join science director John DeArment and legal director Andrew Gorder as they drill into the how, why, who, and what's next of Smurfit.
Revival Comedy Jam III featuring local stand-up comedians Duane Raider, Lynn Solomon, Amy Carroll and John Howard, plus guests from the Women's International Theater Festival, Teresa Roberts Logan and Lisa Hass. Free, all-ages, 6:30 p.m. start time, Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "iPad and iPhone" computer class, noon, registration required.
Theater
Cohesian Dance Project presents "Resonance: An Evening of Art Inspiring Art," 7:30-8:45 p.m., Dennison Theatre, UM. 23 Campus Drive, Missoula. An artistic confluence of original works of sculpture, live music, dance, poetry, spoken word and visual art. The production features professional contemporary dancers from across the state, performance by local community dancers from across Missoula, along with live music by percussionist, composer, and sound designer J. Stuart Smith of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and local guitarist Nathan Zavalney. $22, griztix.com, 243-4051.