Friday, April 26
Dance
"Dance in Concert," 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, UM. $20 general, $16 seniors/students, $10 children 12 and under. Celebrating the culminating choreographic work of students, faculty and guest artists. Features inventive and thought-provoking works that have been selected to provide an evening of dance that is beautifully performed, exquisitely crafted and provides our audiences with a rich feast of choreographic invention. umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
Absent Wilson Conspiracy (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Bill LaCroix, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bagels on Broadway, 223 W. Broadway.
Devon Wade Band, 9:30 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Loose String Band, 6-8 p.m., The Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Family Friendly Friday with Squirrel Butter (part of the third annual Missoula Old Time Social), 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free, all ages. Letter B with the Timber Rattlers, 10:15 p.m., $5, ages 21 and over.
Idle Ranch Hands, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
I'll House You 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. I'll House You is a monthly party of DJs, drinks and dancing.
Potpourri
The Purcell Ranch Reclamation Event for National Arbor Day, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. There will be cutting, stacking and burning small-diameter dead trees that were the victims of the Lolo Peak fire. Elk burgers and fish steaks from Mexico will be served. Bring a side dish. ATVs, chain saws, rakes are welcome. We will also be planting wild flower seeds throughout the ranch land. Purcell Ranch is a block management area with Fish, Wildlife and Parks and shed hunting will be open to all who attend. Turn right on Highway 12 in Lolo. Go 6 miles and turn left on Mill Creek Road, take the third left on to Severin Meadows Trail. Signs will be posted.
Eighth annual Bacon & Brewfest, 3-8 p.m., Caras Park. Music by 406, 4-6 p.m. and The Tomcats, 6-9 p.m.
AAUW-PDK Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Club, 2537 S. Third St. W. 396-7133.
"Tapestry: Emergence," 6:30-9 p.m., Yoga Fitness Center, 123 W. Alder St. A guided movement improvisation class, for ages 16 and older. Includes movement, an art activity and tea and snacks at intermission. $25 minimum donation at the door.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Montana History Club Speaker: Doug Ammon, "A Darkness Lit by Heroes: The Spectacular Granite Mountain Mine Disaster of 1917," 7 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents Disney's "Newsies - The Broadway Musical," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. For the "newsies" of 1899, selling newspapers on the gritty streets of New York City was a constant test of wit and stamina. When greedy publisher, Joseph Pulitzer, raises the price of his paper to cut out the Newsies, the ragtag group raises its voice (“The World Will Know”) and organizes a strike. The boys take on some of the most powerful, ruthless men of the era. A musical filled with energizing anthems and glorious dance, the Tony Award-winning "Newsies" vividly tells a compelling, often comical, story of the human spirit. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
"The Buffalo Play," a premiere of an original work by BetweenTheLines and MT+NYC Collaborative. In a small town jail cell just outside Yellowstone National Park, an East Coast social justice worker awaits her arraignment. Her crime? “Calfnapping.” When she finds herself with a dead baby bison, its mother and a local rancher as her cell mates, she’s forced to reckon with her worldview. Written by Kendra Mylnechuk Potter and Ciara Griffin. 7 p.m. MASC Studio, 1200 Shakespeare St. Tickets are $22 general admission, $16 student/senior/military, artful.ly/store/events/17377.
Hamilton Players present "The Hound of the Baskervilles," 8 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. As the action begins Sir Charles Baskerville has died under mysterious circumstances, and his nephew and heir, the young Sir Henry, has been threatened even before his arrival at Baskerville Hall. Enlisting the aid of Sherlock Holmes he sets out for his ancestral home on the Devon moor in the company of Dr. Watson, Holmes' trusted colleague, a journey which brings him to danger, mystery and a series of events which build steadily in menace and suspense. Hard pressed to protect his charge, and to fathom the strange mishaps which beset him, Dr. Watson is much relieved when Holmes himself appears — to trap the diabolical killer who stalks Sir Henry and to unravel the fascinating mystery which accounts for his evil actions. $18 adults, $10 children under 12. 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.
Conrad Mansion Museum presents the 18th annual murder mystery auction and fundraiser, Death By Chocolate, 7 p.m. Conrad Mansion, 330 Woodland Ave., Kalispell. This year's theme is "Murder at the Fairytale Ball." Cinderella and the cast of Princes and Princesses will watch as the “Bachelor” Prince decides which “Bachelorette” he will give his royal rose to. Death by Chocolate features a devious cast of characters, hidden clues, fabulous food and drink, great prize giveaways, and a lot of chocolate! Guests attempt to solve the mystery, while keeping a look out for clues in each room of the Conrad Mansion. "Death by Chocolate’s" plot, written by local radio personality Leah Lindsay, highlights a different murderer each night. Guests are encouraged to dress in fairytale or Disney themed costume. $70 per person. 406-755-2166, conradmansion.com.
Saturday, April 27
Art
"Art Figures with Attitude," paper construction with Loretta Vizzutti, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Living Art of Montana, 725 W. Alder St. Suite 17.
Open printmaking, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. $20/$18. Participants who are already familiar with print processes are welcome to come and use MAM's printing press. This is a non-instructed workshop with teaching artist Bev Beck Glueckert.
Dance
Tango Missoula Milonga, 8-11:55 p.m., Hip Strip Ballroom, Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $10, $8 students. No partner or experience necessary. tangomissoula.com.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Third annual Missoula Old Time Social. Free workshops for old-time music, including instrumental playing and singing and dancing, 12-5 p.m. at the Loft and the Downtown Dance Collective. Community Square Dance and Cakewalk with live caller and music, 7-11 p.m., Governor's Ballroom, Florence Building, $5. Go to missoulaoldtime.org for a full schedule or more information.
Dolce Canto spring concert, "Whispers of Nature" with Yong Mao, artistic director, 7:30 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church, 420 W. Pine St. Special guests Missoula Community Chorus Chamber Chorale and Dr. Ronald Wilcott, artistic director. $18 general, $10 students, available at Fact & Fiction, Rockin' Rudy's and dolcecanto.info.
Old-Time Relijun (experimental rock) with Boy Feud and Power Plant, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9, $6, all ages, ZACC Below.
Blue Collar, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Jack, Graves Creek Road, Lolo.
Tom Catmull, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Paydirt, 9:30 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Phutureprimitive with Edamame and Louie Meisner, 9:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $15 in advance (logjampresents.com), $18 day of show. All ages.
The Tomcats, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
John Floridis Trio, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
AAUW-PDK Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Club, 2537 S. Third St. W. 396-7133.
Down the Hatch Fly-Fishing Festival, noon-6 p.m., Caras Park. Featuring local bands, vendors, demos. International Fly Fishing Film Festival follows at 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. film screenings The Wilma. $12 general at the door. logjampresents.com.
Browsing Bison Bookstore open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 515 Main St., Deer Lodge.
Hellgate Hunters and Anglers Wild Night for Wildlife, 6-9 p.m., Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St. Silent auction and traditional wild game appetizers (as well as plenty of non-wild food from our friends at Burns St. Bistro). hellgatehuntersandanglers.org.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-265.
Theater
Sunday, April 28
Art
"Leather-bound Mini Journals," 6-8 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $60, $55 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Food and drink
Biers & Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-265.
Music
String Orchestra of the Rockies presents "Heroines of the Violin" featuring Jorja Fleezanis, violin, 7:30 p.m., Music Recital Hall, UM. 243-4051, griztix.com.
Five Valley Accordion dance and jam, 1-4 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence. $4 members, $5 guests.
Absent Wilson Conspiracy (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Jesse the Ocelot, 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
"Up the Creek — and Bayou: The Red River Campaign, Spring 1864," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 549-5346.
AAUW-PDK Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Club, 2537 S. Third St. W. 396-7133.
Rodeo Royalty Clinic presented by the Missoula Stampede Rodeo Royalty, 1-7 p.m., Missoula County Fairgrounds Home Arts Building. Open to any aspiring cowgirls from ages 6-25 and will be a wonderful opportunity for young women to learn ways to work on their public speaking skills as well as helping in the community, in preparation for the upcoming pageants this summer.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game!" 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
"Stand Against Racism" panel discussion, 5-7 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Signature campaign of YWCA USA to build community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism in our communities. This year our focus is on immigrant services. The YWCA is partnering with the International Rescue Committee of Missoula and Montanans for Immigrant Justice to promote our commitment to standing in solidarity with refugees, immigrants, undocumented or otherwise, and communities of color facing the very real threat of racist and xenophobic attacks.
Missoula Writes Contest Awards ceremony, 2 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-265.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Theater
Ballet Arts Academy presents "Swans Over Montana" and "Five 21st Century Works," 2 and 6 p.m., Open Space Theatre, PART-TV Building, UM. Concert features excerpts from "Swan Lake, Act II" and five new pieces of contemporary choreography by Joy French, Jordan Dehline Burt, Lindsey Schwickert, Michele Antonioli and Colleen Rosbarsky. The company is made up of intermediate and advanced dancers from Ballet Arts Academy. Tickets sold at the door, $12 adults, $6 students and seniors, kids under 4 free.
Monday, April 29
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Mother Goose Sings and Swings for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Music
Britchie, acoustic Americana duo with Richie Reinholdt and Britt Arnesen, 7-10 p.m., Red Bird, 111 N. Higgins Ave.
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Motown on Mondays, 9 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myraid spin exclusive remixes, originals and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
"Forgiveness" presentation and discussion, 5:30-7 p.m., Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, 519 S. Higgins Ave. Dr. Veronica I. Johnson, Ed.D., LCPC, NCC, associate professor and department chair of the Department of Counselor Education hosts. She will discuss definitions of forgiveness and address difficult questions such as, "Are some things too horrible to forgive?" and "Who has the right to forgive?" Free and open to the public.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, April 30
Art
YAAP Tuesday: "Mural Camp," 4-6 p.m., Tuesdays through June 4, Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $95, $85 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Books, readings
Chris Dombrowski and Keetje Kuipers read from their recent collections of poetry, 7 p.m., Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W. 549-9010, shakespeareandco.com.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Travis Yost (acoustic), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Community Action Series: Forward Montana, 6-9 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. As part of the Logjam Foundations new Community Action Series, Logjam Presents will host a fundraising event for Forward Montana Foundation at the Top Hat on April 30 where 25% of all food and beverage sales between 6 and 9 p.m. will be donated to Forward MT Foundation.
The Winery Comedy Tour, 7 p.m. Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, May 1
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 10:30 a.m.; After School at the Library, 3-4:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Old Time Cider Jam, 6-8 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.; "3D Printing 101," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 7:30-10 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Thursday, May 2
Art
Opening reception, 6-9 p.m., Dick Idol Gallery, 238 Central Ave., Whitefish. Featuring painter Abigail Gutting. 406-862-5070, dickidolgallery.com.
Opening reception, 6-9 p.m., Purple Pomegranate, 222 Central Ave., Whitefish. Featuring Kim Shirley, owner of Corvidae Drawings & Designs. 406-862-7227, purplepomegranate.com:
YAAP Thursday: Clay, 3-5 p.m., Thursdays through June 6, Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $95, $85 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Books and readings
Allen Morris Jones will read and sign his new crime novel, "Sweeney on the Rocks," 7 p.m. Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Dance
Country two-step (beginning to intermediate), 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave. $5.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Music
Acoustic Avenue with the Timber Rattlers, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. All ages.
Tim Helnore, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
George Throgood and the Destroyers, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $40-$50 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Stomp the Catbox, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
KFGM Artist Residency Series, 7-10 p.m., Union Hall Ballroom, 208 E Main St.
Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula's HomeGrown Stand Up Comedy open mic, 10 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St. Sign up at 9:30 p.m.
Bitterroot Gives kickoff party for the Bitter Root Water Forum, 5-8 p.m., Westslope Distillery, 172 S. Second St., Hamilton. https://www.facebook.com/events/361984161080105/ for more information.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Computer Fundamentals" computer class, noon, registration required.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents Disney's "Newsies — The Broadway Musical," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. For the "newsies" of 1899, selling newspapers on the gritty streets of New York City was a constant test of wit and stamina. When greedy publisher, Joseph Pulitzer, raises the price of his paper to cut out the newsies, the ragtag group raises its voice (“The World Will Know”) and organizes a strike. The boys take on some of the most powerful, ruthless men of the era. A musical filled with energizing anthems and glorious dance, the Tony Award-winning "Newsies" vividly tells a compelling, often comical, story of the human spirit. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.