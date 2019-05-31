Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, May 31
Art
Opening reception for the fourth annual Ceramics Invitational, 5-7 p.m., Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St. The featured artists are Nick DeVries, Steven Godfrey, Autumn Higgins, Trey Hill, Richard Notkin, Sara Morales-Morgan, Jill Oberman, Joseph Pintz, Kevin Silkwood, Mitchell Spain and Cary Weigand.
Art Swing, 5-8 p.m., Missoula Art Museum. Featuring three exhibiting artists: John Hitchcock of Madison, Wisconsin, Clarice Dreyer of Bozeman and Linda Maria Thompson from Sweden. Comanche tribal member John Hitchcock along with members of the band Nate Meng and the Stolen Sea perform music created for the "Bury the Hatchet" installation at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Free for members, $10 adult, $5 students.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
The Workers, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Milltown Dam (bluegrass), 8-10 p.m., Free Cycles, 732 First St. W. $5 suggested donation.
Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bagels on Broadway, 223 W. Broadway.
Flatout Band, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Family Friendly with Louie Bond and the Country Swing Duo, 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St.. Free; all ages. Foreshadow X Elair album release party with Zak James, featuring DJ Exodus, Eddwords and AJ Fort, 10:15 p.m. Free; ages 21 and over.
Cash for Junkers (Western swing, honkytonk, jazz), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Jarod Kearny, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
My True Freedom, 8 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
I'll House You, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. A monthly party of DJs, drinks and dancing.
Potpourri
North Lake County Public Library District's Friends of the Library used book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 2 First Ave. E., Polson.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Company presents "I Hate Hamlet," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaugnessy Center, Whitefish. “I Hate Hamlet” follows Andrew Rally, an aspiring actor who has just relocated to New York and landed the role of a lifetime playing Hamlet onstage. There is just one problem: He hates Hamlet. This funny and entertaining play, perfect for people who both love and hate Shakespeare. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 for students. 406-871-8029, whitefishtheatreco.org.
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical '80s Music Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, June 1
Art
Adult class: "Exploring Change through Re-Photography," with Linda Maria Thompson, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Bela Fleck & The Flecktones featuring Victor Wooten, Roy "Futureman" Wooten and Howard Levy, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $35-$45. logjampresents.com.
Northern Lights, 8 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence.
Dodgy Mountain Men (stompgrass), 10:15 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $5. Ages 21 and over.
Edwin Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
DJ/karaoke on the patio; Flatout Band, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Mudslide Charley (blues), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Acoustic Roll, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Mike Murray, 7 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Jarod Kearny, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Wear It Again jewelry sale and silent auction, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., St. Anthony Church, 217 Tremont St.
Community yard sale hosted by the Big Arm Association, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., historic Big Arm School. 406-849-5064.
Lolo Farmers/Craft Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Featuring local farmers, crafters, artisans and more.
Montana's first Coffee and Chocolate Festival, 10 a.m.-4 pm., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Missoula-Edgewater, 100 Madison St. Hosted by the Missoula Rotary Foundation, the event features more than 14 of Montana's premier coffee companies and well-known chocolatiers. $14 general, $19 VIP. choffeecon.com.
North Lake County Public Library District's Friends of the Library used book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 2 First Ave. E., Polson.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. Music by Barnaby Wilde (hillbilly jazz). 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula Peoples Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Company presents "I Hate Hamlet," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaugnessy Center, Whitefish. “I Hate Hamlet” follows Andrew Rally, an aspiring actor who has just relocated to New York and landed the role of a lifetime playing Hamlet onstage. There is just one problem: He hates Hamlet. This funny and entertaining play, perfect for people who both love and hate Shakespeare. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 for students. 406-871-8029, whitefishtheatreco.org.
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical '80s Music Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, June 2
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
JRAD After-Party MSLA with Lost Ox, DRIFT, Dan Dubuque, 9 p.m.-midnight, Ole Beck Post 209 VFW, 245 W Main St.
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, KettleHouse Amphitheatre, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute act, features Scott Metzger, Tommy Hamilton, Dave Dreiwitz, Marco Benevento and Joe Russo. Tickets $39.50-$44.50. logjampresents.com.
Chromeo (electronic) with Neil Frances, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $30-$35. logjampresents.com.
Tom Catmull (country/blues), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Benevolents, 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Northwest Accordion Jam, 2-5 p.m., Polson Elk's.
Joel Fetveit, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
"La Bataille Supreme Est Engagee! The Free French 'Commando Kieffer' at the D-Day Landings, June 6, 1944," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 549-5346.
Second annual Plane Pull organized by the Missoula law enforcement officers of Law Enforcement Torch Run and benefiting Special Olympics, Neptune Aviation Hangar, Missoula International Airport. Pull at noon. Equipment displays by Neptune, Life Flight, SWAT, K-9 and Forest Service open at 10 a.m. somt.org/torch-run.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Company presents "I Hate Hamlet," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaugnessy Center, Whitefish. “I Hate Hamlet” follows Andrew Rally, an aspiring actor who has just relocated to New York and landed the role of a lifetime playing Hamlet onstage. There is just one problem: He hates Hamlet. This funny and entertaining play, perfect for people who both love and hate Shakespeare. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 for students. 406-871-8029, whitefishtheatreco.org.
Monday, June 3
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Mother Goose Sings and Swings for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Music
U.K. rock band Bear's Den with Wilderado, 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $20 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Little Feat with Mike Beck, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $45-$55. logjampresents.com.
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Motown on Mondays, 9 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myriad spin exclusive remixes, originals and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, June 4
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Community Night, 6-9 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. 25 percent of all food and beverage sale go to the National Wildlife Federation.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Writers Group, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, June 5
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 10:30 a.m.; After School at the Library, 3-4:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Jazz Night with Blue Moon, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. All ages.
Old Time Cider Jam, 6-8 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Out to Lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caras Park, downtown Missoula, featuring food vendors, music by Jameson and the Sordid Seeds, and children's activities hosted by the Girl Scouts.
Pint Night fundraiser for the Lambros Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m., Kettlehouse Brewing's Northside Taproom, 313 N. First St. W.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.; "3D Printing 101," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Thursday, June 6
Art
Opening reception for new works by Bobbie McKibbin, 5-7 p.m., Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St.
Dance
Country two-step (beginning to intermediate), 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave. $5.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Music
Acoustic Avenue with Canyon Collected (Colorado progressive bluegrass), 8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. All ages.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Captain Wilson Conspiracy (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
D-Day Plus 75 Years: An Evening Retrospective," 7 p.m., Heritage Hall, Fort Missoula. 728-3662, NRHC.org.
Downtown ToNight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park, downtown Missoula, featuring food vendors, a beer and wine garden, music by Luke Dowler and the Lucky Breaks, and children's activities from the National Wildlife Federation.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Excel" computer class, noon, registration required.
Missoula's HomeGrown Stand Up Comedy's open mic, 10 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.