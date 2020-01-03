Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, January 3
Kids' stuff
All Day Art Pajama Party, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Spend your whole day off making art in your pajamas. For kids ages 6-10. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and storytime for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Saturday, January 4
Dance
Missoula Folklore Society contra dance, 7:30-11 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Music by Rivertown Rounders; caller Roy Curet. $6 members, $9 nonmembers, under 18 free. missoulafolk.org.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Sunday, January 5
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Pop Up Film Festival, 4-6 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing Company, 1151 W. Broadway. Watch a wide variety of film genres from around the world in the taproom. Some films present mature themes, but there is no overt violence or sexual content.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Monday, January 6
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, January 7
Art
Clay Camp, 4-6 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Tuesdays through Feb. 11. Produce wares and sculptures that explores personal and contemporary themes. For kids ages 6-12. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Job Service Series, "How to Get Noticed - Effective Resumes and Cover Letters," 2 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; 2nd Tuesday Book Group discusses "Winter in the Blood" by James Welch, 7 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Marjorie A. Crawford Literature Seminar, 202 discusses "Blow Up" by Julio Cortazar, 9:30 a.m.; Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Teen Writers Club, 3:30 p.m., registration required; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, January 8
Art
Fused Glass Workshop, 6-8 p.m., The ZACC at 216 W. Main St. $45. This introductory class covers all the basics of glass fusion. Students will learn glass design, kiln firing processes, and be oriented to the tools and materials available in the glass studio. Attendees will also have a chance to explore and ask questions while they create a piece of glass art in class that night. Cost of class includes one piece of glass art, and all materials are provided. Students are invited to make additional pieces at regular studio pricing. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Printmaking Workshop, 6-8 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Wednesdays through Feb. 5. $145. Learn a variety of printmaking processes through five sessions, focusing on a series of projects and experiments. Processes include screen printing, relief printing, and intaglio printing. Students will also be given an introduction to the history of printmaking, and the works of historic and contemporary printmakers. Experience is welcome, but not required. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Potpourri
Ballet Beyond Borders, 5-8:30 p.m., Dennison Theater, UM. Four-day festival that includes a dance challenge, diplomacy conference and gala finale. http://www.rmbt.org/bbb.
Missoula Quilters' Guild meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fairbridge Inn Conference Center, 3803 Brooks St. Guests welcome. Annual dues $25.
"Pen, Quill or Type: Creative Writing 101," 6 p.m., Wednesday through Feb. 15, North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Memory Cafe, 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday Movie matinee at the Big sky Branch, "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," 3:30 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; "3D Printing 101" workshop, 6:30 p.m., registration required; 2nd Wednesday Night Book Group discuses "Telex from Cuba: A Novel" by Rachel Kushner, 7 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, January 9
Art
"Drawing From Observation" for ages 6-12, 3-5 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Thursdays through Feb. 13. $125. Perfect camp for any kid who would like to become a better drawer. Practice different styles of drawing such as contour, quick gesture, figure drawing, still life and will work with graphite, charcoal and pastels. Students will develop their ability to draw from life and will learn how to see the world in new ways. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 373-1670.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Ballet Beyond Borders, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Dennison Theater, UM. Four day festival that includes a dance challenge, diplomacy conference and Gala Finale. http://www.rmbt.org/bbb.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Easy Steps to eBooks," noon, registration required.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.