Friday, December 27
Art
Paint and Sip: "Griz," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Paint along with a local artist. BYOB. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under,, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Cheap Date Night viewing of "Blinding by the Light," 7 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Saturday, December 28
Art
Paint and Sip: "Montana Backcountry Cabin," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. There will be a pre-draw of the state of Montana on that surface before you start painting! You get to choose between wood or canvas surface. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "A Soft Winter," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Sunday, December 29
Art
Paint and Sip: "Aspen Creek," 2-5 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. There will be a pre-sketch for this painting. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. No experience necessary. BYOB.RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Food and drink
Bottomless Mimosa brunch, 10 a.m., Montana Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Pop Up Film Festival, 2 p.m., Good Coffee Roasting Company, Polson.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Monday, December 30
Dance
Fall Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Frenchtown branch open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for arts, crafts, stories and lunch.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, December 31
Art
Paint and Sip: "Customize your Champagne Bottle!" 9-11 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This painting is on a long skinny canvas and allows you to customize the label on your champagne bottle. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Northern Winter Lights," 9-11 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This is a couples painting - each person paints their own side. When you push them together, it makes one giant painting. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. BYOB. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Fall Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Potpourri
26th annual First Night Missoula, noon-midnight. Over 60 performances and activities in 20 venues through downtown Missoula, the University of Montana campus and Southgate Mall. Music, theatre, dance, children’s programs, visual arts, workshops and other activities highlight this magical day-long event. Admission buttons $12 in advance (artsmissoula.org), $15 on Dec. 31, children 10 and under free.
Fireworks display, midnight, Kwataqnuk Resort and Casino, Polson.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, January 1
Potpourri
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, January 2
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
All Day Art Pajama Party!, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $65. Spend your whole day off making art in your pajamas! In these two full day camps, we will create fun art projects, play art games, and even sing some karaoke. Each day will feature different projects, so kids can sign up for one or both days. For kids ages 6-10. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.