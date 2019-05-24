Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, May 24
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
Rhapsody at the Roxy, 7:30 p.m., The Roxy Theater, 718 Higgins Ave. Virtuoso trumpeter Elliott Oppenheim and concert pianist Heidi Schnarr present a benefit concert for the Roxy Theater. The duo will perform Telemann's Concerto for Trumpet in D min, Arutiunian's Trumpet Concerto, and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. theroxytheater.org.
Crosstalk (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Mike & Seth, 8 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Pedactor Project, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bagels on Broadway, 223 W. Broadway.
Family Friendly with Arrowleaf (indie-pop), 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St.. Free; all ages. Local indie-rock bands Magpies with Mass FM & Jupiter Beat, 10:15 p.m. Free; ages 21 and over.
The Tomcats (classic rock), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
I'll House You, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. I'll House You is a monthly party of DJs, drinks and dancing.
Potpourri
33rd annual MisCon science fiction and fantasy convention, May 24-27, Holiday Inn, downtown Missoula. Featuring national artists, authors and creators giving talks, panels and workshops on everything from writing to gaming to and more. For the full list of options, head to MisCon.org.
Potluck hosted by the Big Arm Association, 6 p.m., historic Big Arm School. Guest speaker Sheriff Don Bell. 406-849-5064.
25-year reunion of the Women's International Theatre Festival featuring screening of "The Foxy Merkin," a Lisa Haas film, 8 p.m., Elk's Lodge, 112 N. Pattee St. $10 per show, at the door or text 760-402-7757.
Bigfork’s 44th annual Whitewater Festival. The festival draws kayakers from all over the Northwest to compete on the thrilling rapids of the Wild Mile of the Swan River. bigforkwhitewaterfestival.com, 406-752-2880.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; watercolor painting, noon; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Montana History Club Speaker: Larry Mylnechuk presents "Thomas Jefferson and African Americans," 7 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
The Port Polson Players present "The Phantom of Singing Hills," 7:30 p.m., Theater on the Lake, Polson. Western, musical, comedy mystery. $17 adults, $16 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical '80s Music Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, May 25
Art
"Picasso Faces," oil pastel with Bobbe Almer, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Living Art of Montana, 725 W. Alder St. Suite 17. Open to adults dealing with illness and loss, including caregivers.
Kids' stuff
Kids' Day at the Carousel, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., A Carousel for Missoula, Caras Park. The carousel celebrates its birthday by giving free rides to all. 549-8382, carouselformissoula.com.
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Nashville 406, 8 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence.
Carlson Meisner Jazz Trio, Finn & Porter, 100 Madison St.
The Hasslers with Jackson Holte & The Highway Patrol (rock/country), 10:15 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $5. Ages 21 and over.
Pedactor Project, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Jay Alm & Lazy Susan, 8 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Britchy (Americana), 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
The Shiver (country), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Wailing Aaron Jennings (country), 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
33rd annual MisCon science fiction and fantasy convention, May 24-27, Holiday Inn, downtown Missoula. Featuring national artists, authors and creators giving talks, panels and workshops on everything from writing to gaming to and more. For the full list of options, head to MisCon.org.
Arboretum Tour with focus on Montana Conifers, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., State of Montana Arboretum at UM. Tour starts at "the Root," just north of Main Hall and west of University Center. The arboretum has over 2,300 trees of more than 100 species, some planted over 110 years ago and new ones planted just this year. The arboretum is organized into eight forest regions of North America. Martin Skinner will lead this leisurely tour which will focus on Montana conifers, with ample time for questions.
25-year reunion of the Women's International Theatre Festival featuring Irene O'Garden reading/performing from her latest book "Risking the Rapids," 7 p.m. Teresa Logan performs her latest 30-minute political rant stand-up piece, 8:15 p.m. Lisa Haas and Lisa Berg reprise their "Rita and Inez," 9 p.m. Elks Lodge, 112 N. Pattee St. $10 per show, at the door or text 760-402-7757.
Loon & Fish Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeley Lake Community Hall. Artists demonstrations, loon walk and talk, scholarship raffle, bake sale, Food Bank soup bowl fundraiser. Visit Alpineartisans.com.
St. Regis Flea Market. Annual flea market with about 200 vendors occurs over Memorial Day Weekend in St. Regis. stregismtflea.org.
Bigfork’s 44th annual Whitewater Festival. The festival draws kayakers from all over the Northwest to compete on the thrilling rapids of the Wild Mile of the Swan River. bigforkwhitewaterfestival.com, 406-752-2880.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m.; Altered Books workshop, 2:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. Music by Louie Bond and the Country Swings. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula Peoples Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org
Theater
The Port Polson Players present "The Phantom of Singing Hills," 7:30 p.m., Theater on the Lake, Polson. Western, musical, comedy mystery. $17 adults, $16 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical '80s Music Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, May 26
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Music
Beth Lo and David Horgan (jazz, blues), 6 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Five Valley Accordion Club dance and jam, 1-4 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence. $3 members, $5 general.
Joel Fetveit, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Road Agents (rock), 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
33rd annual MisCon science fiction and fantasy convention, May 24-27, Holiday Inn, downtown Missoula. Featuring national artists, authors and creators giving talks, panels and workshops on everything from writing to gaming to and more. For the full list of options, head to MisCon.org.
"Air Leatherneck: Marine Corps Aerial Operations in Vietnam" presentation by Sgt. Will Deschamps, USMC Ret., 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Certificates of appreciation presented to all Vietnam era veterans, living and posthumously. To request, email militarymuseu45@hotmail.com with name, rank and service. 549-5346.
St. Regis Flea Market. Annual flea market with more than 200 vendors occurs over Memorial Day Weekend in St. Regis. stregismtflea.org.
25-year reunion of the Women's International Theatre Festival featuring Moira Keefe reading her latest piece "Life After the Burbs," 7:30 p.m. Local actresses Alicia Bullock Muth, Annie Garde, Linda Grinde, Colleen McKay, Christy Brown, Michelle Risho and WITF actresses read/perform 12 monologues from Irene O'Garden's play "Women on Fire," Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave. $10 per show, at the door or text 760-402-7757.
Bigfork’s 44th annual Whitewater Festival. The festival draws kayakers from all over the Northwest to compete on the thrilling rapids of the Wild Mile of the Swan River. bigforkwhitewaterfestival.com, 406-752-2880.
Loon & Fish Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Seeley Lake Community Hall. Artists demonstrations, loon walk and talk, scholarship raffle, bake sale, Food Bank soup bowl fundraiser. Alpineartisans.com.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Theater
The Port Polson Players present "The Phantom of Singing Hills," 2 p.m., Theater on the Lake, Polson. Western, musical, comedy mystery. $17 adults, $16 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
Monday, May 27
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Mother Goose Sings and Swings for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Music
Synth-pop artist R. Ariel with indie acts Ancient Forest and Molly Liu Buchanan, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Motown on Mondays, 9 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myraid spin exclusive remixes, originals and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
33rd annual MisCon science fiction and fantasy convention, May 24-27, Holiday Inn, downtown Missoula. Featuring national artists, authors and creators giving talks, panels and workshops on everything from writing to gaming to and more. For the full list of options, head to MisCon.org.
Memorial Day Parade, 12:30 p.m., downtown Polson.
St. Regis Flea Market. Annual flea market with more than 200 vendors occurs over Memorial Day Weekend in St. Regis. stregismtflea.org.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, May 28
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Gypsy-folk act Gogol Bordello with opener Nu Folk, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $35 in advance (logjampresents.com). All ages.
"What About Bob" Karaoke, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; Suicide Prevention Series: "QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) Gatekeeper Training," 6:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, May 29
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 10:30 a.m.; After School at the Library, 3-4:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Jazz Night with Trio Noir, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. All ages.
Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Keep It Wild Mix and Mingle, 5-7 p.m., GoodWorks Place, 129 W. Alder St. Hosted by MWA's Shining Mountains Chapter.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; "Intro to 3D Modeling with Fusion 360," 6:30 p.m., registration required; Swing into Spring Program Series: "Eat Your Weeds May-June," 6:30 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 7:30-10 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Thursday, May 30
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S.3rd St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Music
Indie-rock band Real Estate with Kacey Johansing, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $25 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Annalisa Rose (singer-songwriter), 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Last Best Conference, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Montana Theater, 32 Campus Drive, UM. Conference is May 30-31 at the Montana Theater and Cambium Place. The conference is unique from any other conferences because its high level of interaction with the speakers and fellow attendees, particularly through the breakout sessions, which makes for a much more collaborative and interactive learning experience — providing inspiration and connection. Attendees will get inspired and learn from and with fellow participants. Attendees don't just passively consume and reflect on content provided to them. They bring their own ideas, opportunities, challenges and experiences and have the opportunity to actively engage, discuss and debate them with each other. lastbestconference.com.
Monthly Tea Talk and Tasting: Sourcing Sustainable Tea from the Andean Rainforest 6:15-7 p.m., Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway, Missoula. On their organic artisanal tea farm, Bitaco creates lusciously rich and malty teas. While doing so, they also promote social and environmental sustainability in their region. Hear about our recent trip to their Andean rainforest farm and experience a cupping of their teas much like the one they gave us. Monthly tea tastings go from 6:15-7 p.m. at the tea bar at 136 E. Broadway. They are intimate and engaging information sessions in addition to tastings. Free.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Files and Folders" computer class, noon, registration required.
"Brown Bag It" Book Club discusses "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas, noon, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.