Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, August 30
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
The Montana Repertory Theatre presents, "Go. Please. Go.," a new play by Emily Feldman. A funny and touching drama about a couple that decided to break up, but takes decades to move out. 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 general, $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, August 31
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Oktoberfest, 4-8 p.m., Bayern Brewing. Bier garden, food catered by Edelwiess Bistro includes pig roast plate, live music by The S-Bahn Band.
Rumble in the Bay car show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Bigfork. bigforkrumble.com or call 406-260-8385.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
The Big Arm Association's 13th annual Barn Dance, 5:30-9 p.m. Historic Big Arm School. Food options are grilled hamburgers/cheeseburgers with grilled onions plus picnic fixings coleslaw, baked beans, and potato chips and huckleberry ice cream from the Cove Deli. Free, donations accepted. Also take part in a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction and hear music from Ken's Country Combo.
Lolo Farmers and Craft Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Featuring local farmers, crafters, artisans and more.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Theater
The Montana Repertory Theatre presents, "Go. Please. Go.," a new play by Emily Feldman. A funny and touching drama about a couple that decided to break up, but takes decades to move out. 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 general, $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, September 1
Food and drink
Biers & Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Potpourri
Target Range Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., east parking lot of Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Produce, baked goods, soaps and crafts.
Germanfest, 2-6 p.m., Caras Park. The Vancouver, BC-based German band S-Bahn returns to the festival with their high-energy performance. For the hungry and thirsty, there will be plenty of bratwurst, pretzels, dessert, pop and German beer for sale. Beer and pretzels will be provided by Bayern Brewing, bratwurst and sauerkraut by Covered Wagon Hot Dogs, and German baked goods by Alpenstüble of Stevensville. Bayern Brewmaster Jürgen Knoeller will be on hand to tap the Oktoberfest wooden keg. There will also be commemorative beer steins for sale, children’s activities, and information about Missoula’s sister-city of Neckargemünd. Exchange students from Neckargemünd attending Hellgate High School will be in attendance. For more information, call 541-0860 or visit artsmissoula.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
The Montana Repertory Theatre presents, "Go. Please. Go.," a new play by Emily Feldman. A funny and touching drama about a couple that decided to break up, but takes decades to move out. 2 p.m. matinee, Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 general, $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.
Monday, September 2
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Potpourri
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, September 3
Art
New exhibition, "Translating Place," presenting work by 18 artists who participated in the Open AIR (Artist-in-Residence) program. On view in the Gallery of Visual Arts, Social Sciences Building, University of Montana through Oct 3. Open AIR placed artists on site at Home ReSource, the UM Flathead Lake Biological Station, the Montana Natural History Center, the Moon-Randolph Homestead, the Rattlesnake Creek Dam, and a cabin in the Selway-Bitterroot. The opening reception is Sept. 12 from 5-7 p.m.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
You have free articles remaining.
Music
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Potpourri
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Tuesday Evening Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., Farmers Market Plaza, north end of Higgins Avenue. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; Revolutionary Words Series: "How Our Declaration of Independence and Constitution Relate," 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, September 4
Art
"Voices in Contemporary Art" lecture and performance with visiting artists Richard Misrach and Guillermo Galindo 7-8:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts, 200 N. Adams, Missoula. The artists behind the Missoula Art Museum's "Border Cantos / Sonic Borders" show will be in town for a special event. Misrach, a photographer, will speak about his work documenting the controversies of immigration and forced migration. Galindo will present a performance of experimental compositions and uniquely created instruments. Open to the public. Tickets are $5 (free for members and students). Call 406-728-0447 to RSVP or purchase tickets.
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Potpourri
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Frenchtown Farmers Market, 5-7:30 p.m., eastern side of Frenchtown Elementary school. Food trucks, crafts and live entertainment.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.; "3D Printing 101," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Theater
The Montana Repertory Theatre presents, "Go. Please. Go.," a new play by Emily Feldman. A funny and touching drama about a couple that decided to break up, but takes decades to move out. 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 general, $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.
Thursday, September 5
Art
"Arrange for a Transfer," collage & photo transfer multi-session workshop 2-4 p.m., Living Art of Montana, 725 W Alder St, Suite 17, Missoula. Living Art of Montana offers workshops for people who have cancer, an acute or chronic disease, are suffering the consequences of treatment, have a significant loss in their lives, and caregivers. This session will be led by artist Marlo Crocifisso. Times are 2-4 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Registration required, call 406-549-5329.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Potpourri
Mission Valley Rises ice cream social, 5-7 p.m., Ronan City Park. Mission Valley Rises is an inclusive, community-led group, working to build bridges among people in our community, to promote human rights and broad participation in the democratic process. Learn about Mission Valley Rises, meet members and join in the conversation. Contact Gail Trenfield at 745-3001 or 57pogeno@gmail.com.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Computer Fundamentals," noon, registration required; Back to School movie matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Avengers: Endgame," 3:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
The Montana Repertory Theatre presents, "Go. Please. Go.," a new play by Emily Feldman. A funny and touching drama about a couple that decided to break up, but takes decades to move out. 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 general, $10 for children 12 and under, montanarep.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.