Friday, January 17
Art
Paint and Sip: "Arctic Mountains," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Three colors, two brushes. Just follow artist Alissa's instructions while you chill with your favorite drink in hand. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Cheap Date Night viewing of "The Peanut Butter Falcon," 7 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
The Downtown Dance Collective's Artist in Residence Program presents "Spin Rate," a new musical theatre workshop, 7:30 p.m., 121 W. Main St. Book and lyrics by Jadd Davis; music by Jane Best; additional lyrics by Arwen Baxter. An episodic musical dramatic comedy about a family dealing with the loss of its matriarch to ALS. Themes include disease, social constructs, and America’s favorite past time: baseball. The audience is part of the process of this musical. The writers will host a talk back after each performance to help them hone the piece into a produce-able show. Audiences are encouraged to see more than one performance. Rewrites will occur between each show based on feedback. There will be talk-backs after each performance (no one is required to stay). PG-13 for adult language. Tickets in advance: $7 students, $9 general, $12 to attend two performances, $22 to attend three performances. All ticket are $12 at the door. ddcmontana.com.
Saturday, January 18
Art
Paint and Sip and Trivia: "You'll Float Too," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. All supplies are provided, instruction is guided. Just bring some drinks and your trivia team. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint: "Cosmic Unicorn," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Open to painters 8 years and up. There is a pre-draw for that unicorn, so don't think you need to know how to draw a unicorn. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Come and paint with your child, or drop them off to paint! RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Adult workshop, "A Look at Black Art and Civil Rights," 1-3 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. $18 members, $20 nonmembers. Artists embedded in the movements of yesterday and today have borne witness to oppression, armed the imagination with images of power, beauty, dignity, and outrage, and investigated the profound and complex reverberations of these movements within our inner selves. Join University of Montana Western professor of art history Aja Mujinga Sherrard for a lecture and conversation about art and protest, featuring the MAM's own collection works by Kara Walker, Lorna Simpson, and Jacob Lawrence, as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the ongoing struggle for a world without oppression. 728-0447.
Saturday Family Art Workshop, "Black-Out History" presented by University of Montana Western professor of art history Aja Mujinga Sherrard, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Free. Children under 7 should be accompanied by an adult. All materials provided. 728-0447.
Dance
Missoula Folklore Society Black & White Ball, 7:30-11 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Music by Skippin' A Groove; caller Bev Young. $6 members, $9 nonmembers, under 18 free. missoulafolk.org.
Snowball Dance, 5-9 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S. Free family event for all ages; music by DJ LRock; refreshments. Food and monetary donations for the Lolo Food Bank appreciated. lolocommunitycenter.com.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
ZACC Comedy Showcase hosted by August Ansley, 7:30-10 p.m., ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $5.
Holistic Healing and Psychic Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Holiday Inn Downtown. Variety of vendors that may include psychic, tarot, angel readings, aura photos, various types of energy healers and crystals, gemstones and more plus a Group Gallery event psychic medium Jodie Harvala as well as five free. $5 entrance fee.
Second annual Frosty the Brewfest showcasing Kalispell's five craft breweries, 2-6 p.m., Valley Bank parking lot, 41 Third St. W., Kalispell. Music by Smart Alex, 2-3:30 p.m. and Comatose Posse, 4-6 p.m. Plus food vendors and kids' activities. Proceeds benefit The Abbie Shelter and Kalispell Downtown Association. downtownkalispell.com.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Theater
The Downtown Dance Collective's Artist in Residence Program presents "Spin Rate," a new musical theatre workshop, 7:30 p.m., 121 W. Main St. Book and lyrics by Jadd Davis; music by Jane Best; additional lyrics by Arwen Baxter. An episodic musical dramatic comedy about a family dealing with the loss of its matriarch to ALS. Themes include disease, social constructs, and America’s favorite past time: baseball. The audience is part of the process of this musical. The writers will host a talk back after each performance to help them hone the piece into a produce-able show. Audiences are encouraged to see more than one performance. Rewrites will occur between each show based on feedback. There will be talk-backs after each performance (no on is required to stay for these). PG-13 for adult language. Tickets in advance: $7 students, $9 general, $12 to attend two performances, $22 to attend three performances. All ticket are $12 at the door. ddcmontana.com.
Sunday, January 19
Art
Paint and Sip: "Snowy Sunrise," 5-8 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Seas the Day," 2-5 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. There is a pre-draw for this painting and you can put any name on that boat that you want. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Bonner History Roundtable: "Glacial Lake Missoula," 2 p.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 9045 Highway 200, Bonner. Free and open to the public. 370-5929, bonnermilltownhistory.org.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre open auditions for the Americana folk musical, "The Spitfire Grill," 1-3 p.m., Main Street entrance. Casting four women ranging in age from 20-70; three men ranging from 20-50. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
The Downtown Dance Collective's Artist in Residence Program presents "Spin Rate," a new musical theater workshop, 7:30 p.m., 121 W. Main St. Book and lyrics by Jadd Davis; music by Jane Best; additional lyrics by Arwen Baxter. An episodic musical dramatic comedy about a family dealing with the loss of its matriarch to ALS. Themes include disease, social constructs, and America’s favorite past time: baseball. The audience is part of the process of this musical. The writers will host a talk back after each performance to help them hone the piece into a produce-able show. Audiences are encouraged to see more than one performance. Rewrites will occur between each show based on feedback. There will be talk-backs after each performance (you are not required to stay for these). PG-13 for adult language. Tickets in advance: $7 students, $9 general, $12 to attend two performances, $22 to attend three performances. All ticket are $12 at the door. ddcmontana.com.
Monday, January 20
Art
"Art Detox: Weaving a Handmade Chain," 6-8 p.m., ZACC, 216 W Main St, Missoula. Wire and a crochet hook are all you need to make a handwoven chain. In this two-hour workshop, each student will learn a basic weave and begin a chain of their own in a style and material of their preference. No prior jewelry making experience necessary. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Potpourri
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, January 21
Art
Paint: "Lunar Love Galaxy," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. This pretty galaxy is painted on the long skinny canvas, there are stencils for the moons. It turns out every time, so there will be zero stress. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Intermediate Screen Printing Techniques," 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through Feb. 11, The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Students should already understand and be able to execute basic methods of screen printing. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Clay Camp, 4-6 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Tuesdays through Feb. 11. Produce wares and sculptures that explores personal and contemporary themes. For kids ages 6-12. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
After School Art Adventure Series I for ages 7-12, 3:45-5:15 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Create artwork inspired by MAM exhibitions; includes a short tour and a series of projects including drawing, painting, printmaking, and 3-D exploration. $54 for MAM members, $60 for nonmembers. 728-0447.
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Flamenco at the Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Potpourri
Community Action Series: The Children's Center Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. 25% of all food and beverage sale will be donated to The Children's Center.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Young Adult Volunteer orientation, 3:30 p.m.; Frenchtown Book Group, 5:45 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Teen Writers Club, 3:30 p.m., registration required; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, January 22
Art
Paint and Sip: "Snowflakes Falling," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Northern Lights meets softly falling snow. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Printmaking Workshop, 6-8 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Wednesdays through Feb. 5. $145. Learn a variety of printmaking processes through 5 sessions, focusing on a series of projects and experiments. Processes include screen printing, relief printing, and intaglio printing. Students will also be given an introduction to the history of printmaking, and the works of historic and contemporary printmakers. Experience is welcome, but not required. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Teen Music workshop for ages 13-18, 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays through April 8, The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. For teenagers who want to explore DIY rock and roll music. Write songs, learn instruments, form bands, experiment with recording, analyze artists, organize and promote shows and more. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Seeley Lake Book Group discusses "Wayfaring Stranger" by James Lee Burke, 11 a.m.; open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Peanut Butter Falcon," 3:30 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Writers Anonymous, 6 p.m.; Carvey Demonstration in the MakerSpace, 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, January 23
Art
Paint and Sip: "The M," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. There is a pre-draw for this piece. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Hack the MAM!" 5:30-7 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Grab a glass of champagne and discover your favorite auction artworks in the 2020 Benefit Art Auction Exhibition during this fun auction game night. Whether you are new to the idea of collecting contemporary art, simply curious about this year's auction artists, or looking to expand your collection of a beloved artist. Have some refreshments and friendly art competition as the MAM closes out the first round of the silent auction. Free and open to the public. Enjoy a beverage from our no-host bar — the first drink is free for members. RSVP requested, call 728-0447.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Middle and high schools from the community are invited to work independently in an informal environment each Tuesday at the MAM classroom. Students can bring in their own artwork or work on school art projects. Access to all art supplies and tools like a large printing press is provided. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown or Ben Crawford, are present to teach, share, and support. 728-0447.
"Drawing From Observation" for ages 6-12, 3-5 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Thursdays through Feb. 13. $125. Perfect camp for any kid who would like to become a better drawer. Practice different styles of drawing such as contour, quick gesture, figure drawing, still life and will work with graphite, charcoal and pastels. Students will develop their ability to draw from life and will learn how to see the world in new ways. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
"Calling BS in the Age of Fake News," 6 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. Presented by Julie Sirrs, Missoula attorney and founding member of Montanans for National Security; Megan Stark, librarian and associate professor at UM and Tiffany Williams, graduate of Abilene Christian University with a degree in print journalism.
Documentary and Narrative Film 202, "Crescendo," an English/German production that follows the fraught creation of an Israeli/Palestinian youth orchestra, 7 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Google Tools," noon, registration required; retro gaming at the Big Sky Branch, 2:30-6:30 p.m.; Family History Series with FamilySearch: "A Buffet of Records," 3 p.m., registration required; Frenchtown Family Movie Night, 6 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.