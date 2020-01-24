Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, January 24
Art
Paint and Sip: "Montana," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Opening reception for "The Creative Act: Works by Rudy Autio," 5-7 p.m., Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins. Features a wide array of 2D and 3D works, showcasing Autio's lively, boundary-pushing ceramics, his lush paintings and prints, his newly published memoir, and many stories of an art-filled life.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
"Beers for the Bob," 5-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. Live music by The Hot Club of Cowtown. bmwf.org.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
Montana Repertory Theatre presents "War of the Worlds," the 1938 radio script by Howard E. Koch, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, UM. Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Part radio play, part theatrical experience, this re-imagining of the classic piece is directed by Caitlin O’Connell. montanarep.com.
Missoula Community Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "Leading Ladies," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. "Leading Ladies" is the story of Meg, a young woman in 1958 York, Pennsylvania, who yearns for more than she can see from her front yard. As she cares for her ailing, wealthy aunt, Meg encounters two exciting and inventive out-of-work Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, who are masquerading as her cousins, Maxine and Stephanie, in hopes of inheriting a fortune. Hilarity ensues and love blooms as these characters find themselves in new and crazy situations. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Saturday, January 25
Art
Paint and Sip: "Blackbeard's Moonlight Run," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. There are two different paintings that go together — the pirate ship and then the lighthouse. You choose what you want to paint. There are stencils or a pre-draw. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Open figure drawing, 2-4 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Ages 18 and up, non-instructed, $8/$10. Draw from a live model in an independent drawing studio environment. Some supplies are available for use. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Paint and Sip: "Egret," 2-5 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Follow step-by-step instruction from an artist. Supplies are provided — bring some drinks and some friends. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Sew Printy Series: "Aprons," 9:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays through Feb. 22, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $145. Learn basic screen printing skills and sewing machine instruction. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
"What's the Weather?" early literacy event for families with young children, 10 a.m.-noon, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670. Registration recommended.
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Winter Blues Cornhole tournament, noon, Ninepipes, 69286 U.S. Highway 93 S., Charlo. 644-2588.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "Leading Ladies," 2 and 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. "Leading Ladies" is the story of Meg, a young woman in 1958 York, Pennsylvania, who yearns for more than she can see from her front yard. As she cares for her ailing, wealthy aunt, Meg encounters two exciting and inventive out-of-work Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, who are masquerading as her cousins, Maxine and Stephanie, in hopes of inheriting a fortune. Hilarity ensues and love blooms as these characters find themselves in new and crazy situations. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Montana Repertory Theatre presents "War of the Worlds," the 1938 radio script by Howard E. Koch, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, UM. Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Part radio play, part theatrical experience, this re-imagining of the classic piece is directed by Caitlin O’Connell. montanarep.com.
Whitefish Theatre Company presents "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. In pastoral Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Vanya and his sister Sonia reside in their old family home, mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. However, when their fortune-telling maid, Cassandra, warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with her hunky boy toy, Spike, a lifetime of sibling rivalry explodes into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, acclaimed playwright Christopher Durang has penned a laugh-out-loud play on the modern topic of sibling rivalries and sprinkled it as a loving homage to Anton Chekhov's themes of heartbreak and hope. $12 adults, $10 students, 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.com.
Sunday, January 26
Art
Paint and Sip: "Love Letter," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. There is a pre-sketch and if you want a color change - you just ask! RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
"Brews for the Bitterroot," 4-8 p.m., Bitter Root Brewery, 101 Marcus St., Hamilton. Portion of every brew sold benefits building community around the waters of the Bitterroot Valley. Bid at the silent auction from 4-7 p.m., plus door prizes, raffle.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "Leading Ladies," 2 and 6:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. "Leading Ladies" is the story of Meg, a young woman in 1958 York, Pennsylvania, who yearns for more than she can see from her front yard. As she cares for her ailing, wealthy aunt, Meg encounters two exciting and inventive out-of-work Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, who are masquerading as her cousins, Maxine and Stephanie, in hopes of inheriting a fortune. Hilarity ensues and love blooms as these characters find themselves in new and crazy situations. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Whitefish Theatre Company presents "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. In pastoral Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Vanya and his sister Sonia reside in their old family home, mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. However, when their fortune-telling maid, Cassandra, warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with her hunky boy toy, Spike, a lifetime of sibling rivalry explodes into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, acclaimed playwright Christopher Durang has penned a laugh-out-loud play on the modern topic of sibling rivalries and sprinkled it as a loving homage to Anton Chekhov's themes of heartbreak and hope. $12 adults, $10 students, 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.com.
Monday, January 27
Art
Painting with a Purpose: "Mountain Home Montana," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Painting the Skalkaho Mountain Range; proceeds from this event benefit Mountain Home Montana. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, January 28
Art
Paint and Sip: "Lucid Lake in Winter," 6:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Instruction is guided, supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Art Detox: Abstract Painting," 10 a.m.-noon, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $45. investigate abstract painting, what it's meant to people throughout art history, and what it means to us today. All materials provided and no experience is necessary. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
"Intermediate Screen Printing Techniques," 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through Feb. 11, the ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Students should already understand and be able to execute basic methods of screen printing. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Clay Camp, 4-6 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Tuesdays through Feb. 11. Produce wares and sculptures that explores personal and contemporary themes. For kids ages 6-12. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
After School Art Adventure Series I for ages 7-12, 3:45-5:15 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Create artwork inspired by MAM exhibitions; includes a short tour and a series of projects including drawing, painting, printmaking, and 3-D exploration. $54 for MAM members, $60 for nonmembers. 728-0447.
Books, readings
Missoula author Chad Dundas has a reading and signing for his new thriller, "The Blaze," 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Modern Western writer Kim Zupan discusses his novel, "The Ploughmen," 7 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Sweet Adelines Five Valley Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Target Range School. 4095 South Ave. W. Guests welcome anytime. fivevalleysweetadeines.com.
Potpourri
Polson Kiwanis, "Pints for Purpose," 4:30-8 p.m., Glacier Brewing, Polson.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; American Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m., register at redcrossblood.org, enter sponsor code missoulalibrary; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Teen Writers Club, 3:30 p.m., registration required; Writers Group, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, January 29
Art
Paint and Sip: "Flathead Canola Field," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave., Suite 108. Supplies are provided and instruction is guided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Art Detox: Paper Making," 6-8 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $45. Learn the basics of making your own paper and help save the planet at the same time. This class will cover how to use paper scraps and a blender to create new beautiful ready-to-use paper. We will also discuss inclusions and introducing unique elements to your papers (like flower seeds). 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Teen music workshop for ages 13-18, 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays through April 8, The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. For teenagers who want to explore DIY rock and roll music. Write songs, learn instruments, form bands, experiment with recording, analyze artists, organize and promote shows and more. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Godzilla," 3:30 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; "Intro to 3D Modeling with Fusion 360," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, January 30
Art
Beginning calligraphy class, 6:30 p.m., Ninepipes, 69286 U.S. Highway 93 S., Charlo. 644-2588.
Paint and Sip: "Love," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Suite 108. Perfect for Valentine's Day or year-round. There are stencils for those letters. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Middle and high schools from the community are invited to work independently in an informal environment each Tuesday at the MAM classroom. Students can bring in their own artwork or work on school art projects. Access to all art supplies and tools like a large printing press is provided. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown, or Ben Crawford, are present to teach, share and support. 728-0447.
"Drawing From Observation" for ages 6-12, 3-5 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Thursdays through Feb. 13. $125. Perfect camp for any kid who would like to become a better drawer. Practice different styles of drawing such as contour, quick gesture, figure drawing, still life and will work with graphite, charcoal and pastels. Students will develop their ability to draw from life and will learn how to see the world in new ways. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Books and readings
Ednor Therriault has a reading and signing for his book, "Seven Montanas: A Journey in Search of the Soul of the Treasure State," 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Monthly Tea Talk & Tasting: "The Perfect Steep," 6:15-7 p.m., Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway. Free and open to the public.
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Speed dating and trivia, 6 p.m., Montana Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton: Book Club discusses "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann, noon; documentary and narrative film "The Last Animals," 7 p.m. 363-1670.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St., open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "Leading Ladies," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. "Leading Ladies" is the story of Meg, a young woman in 1958 York, Pennsylvania, who yearns for more than she can see from her front yard. As she cares for her ailing, wealthy aunt, Meg encounters two exciting and inventive out-of-work Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, who are masquerading as her cousins, Maxine and Stephanie, in hopes of inheriting a fortune. Hilarity ensues and love blooms as these characters find themselves in new and crazy situations. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.