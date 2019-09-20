Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, September 20
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Missoula Climate Strike rally, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Caras Park, missoulaclimatestrike.org. Organized by Missoula area high-school and college students, who are planning a weeklong strike to draw attention to climate change.
Missoula Maze, noon-5 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $8 teens and adults, $5 ages 4-12 and 66 and older. Under 3 free. MissoulaMaze.com.
Missoula Public Library: National Park(ing) Day parklet, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 220 N. Higgins; Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Cheap Date Night viewing of "The Public," 7 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Saturday, September 21
Art
Open figure drawing, 2-4 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Ages 18 and up, non-instructed, $8/10. Draw from a live model in an independent drawing studio environment. Some supplies are available for use.
"Explorations in Printmaking, a printmaking workshop with Bev Glueckert," 1-4 p.m., Living Art of Montana, 725 W Alder St., Suite 17. Living Art offers workshops for people who have cancer, an acute or chronic disease, are suffering the consequences of treatment, have a significant loss in their lives, and caregivers. Call 549- 5329 to register.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Women-led "Intro to Carpentry" workshop, 1-3 p.m., Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, 1527 Wyoming St. Work on your own project with guidance from lead tool librarian Heather Graham. Those familiar and comfortable with common carpentry tools (power sander, miter saw, power drill, table saw, nail gun, etc.) are welcome to join for workshops II and III only. mudproject.org.
Moon-Randolph Homestead's 19th annual Fall Gathering, 5-10 p.m., Moon-Randolph Homestead, 1515 Spurlock Road. Harvest feast, cider and beer, apple pressing, live music from Wailing Aaron Jennings and Izaak Opatz, as well as dancing under the moon. Family friendly. $13 adults, $5 kids in advance; $15 adults, $7 kids at the gate. Tickets include harvest feast. Beer and cider available for purchase. moonrandolphhomestead.org/events-1/2019/9/21/2019-fall-gathering
Teton Gravity Research presents "Winterland," a feature-length ski and snowboard film, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, The Wilma. $12 in advance (logjampresents.com), $15 day of show. All ages.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Sunday, September 22
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Together, 1-4 p.m., Caras Park, 123 Carousel Drive. Missoula Together is the result of efforts by the mayor's office, clergy, and advocacy organizations to mount an event that celebrates all residents and shares traditions and histories in Missoula. In early 2019, a significant flurry of anti-Semitic leaflets and graffiti appeared in Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. Private residences and the university campus were leafleted, and several churches found anti-Semitic screeds affixed to their doors. By sharing who cultural and religious traditions, organizers hope to dispel fear and false myths about "the other" and build community together. At Caras Park, from 1 -4 p.m. come take part in music, dance, food, art, museum tours, and general celebration. If your organization would like to participate, contact rabbilaurie@har-shalom.org.
Women-led "Intro to Carpentry" workshop, 1-3 p.m., Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, 1527 Wyoming St. Work on your own project with guidance from lead tool librarian Heather Graham. Those familiar and comfortable with common carpentry tools (power sander, miter saw, power drill, table saw, nail gun, etc.) are welcome to join for workshops II and III only. mudproject.org.
St. Mary's Cemetery "Stories and Stones," 12:30 p.m., Old St Mary's Cemetery, 641 Turner St. The stories of Catholic ancestors will be told at St. Mary's Cemetery. Meet at the gate at 12:30, then tour the gravesites, where presenters will celebrate in story the lives of Missoula Catholics.
Safe Kids Missoula Fair, noon-3 p.m., Community Medical Center, Fort Missoula Road, 2827 Fort Missoula Road. A free community event for children, families and caregivers to build childhood injury prevention awareness through action-based education and take-action information. It features hands-on safety activities for kids of all ages, face painting, mascot appearances, giveaways, free healthy snacks and prizes.
Mission Mountain Area Pedal to Plate, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 300 Third Ave. NW, Ronan. Second annual ride through the Mission Valley, showcasing local farms and agriculture. The 40-mile ride begins and ends at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Ronan. Cycling participants will make stops to taste locally produced foods, including Dixon Melons cantaloupe, Fresh Roots popsicles, homemade sourdough bread from Crow's View Farm, and artisanal cheese from Flathead Lake Cheese in Polson. A locally sourced dinner will be catered by Trina Felsman of Qene's Catering. bikereg.com/mmapp, 406-676-5913.
"A Cliche Too Far: The 75th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden, Netherlands, September 1944," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 549-5346.
Missoula Maze, noon-8 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $8 teens and adults, $5 ages 4-12 and 66 and older. Under 3 free. MissoulaMaze.com.
Target Range Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., east parking lot of Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Produce, baked goods, soaps and crafts.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Monday, September 23
Books, readings
U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo will read from her work, 7:30-9:30 p.m., A.L.I. Auditorium, Washington Education building, UM. Harjo, an award-winning writer and saxophonist, is a member of the (Muscogee) Creek Nation and the first indigenous poet laureate in the U.S.
Dance
Fall Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
The Mansfield Dialogues: Celebrating Women's Leadership Globally with Poetic Illustrations, 12-12:50 p.m., University Center 332, UM. A towering figure in African literature, Kenyan-born Micere Githae Mugo is professor emeritus in in the department of African American studies at Syracuse University. A prolific author, she has received dozens of awards recognizing her importance as a poet, playwright, feminist, scholar, and activist. She has been politically and socially active her whole life, resulting in her initial exile from Kenya in 1982.
Missoula Climate Strike lecture, David Klein, Ph.D., author of "Capitalism and Climate Change," 9-11 a.m., University Center Room 225. missoulaclimatestrike.org.
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Revolutionary Words Series:" Revisiting the Founding Era" adult discussion, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, September 24
Art
After School Art Adventure, Tuesdays, 3:45-5:15 p.m., ages 7-12, $54 for members, $60 for members. With instructor Bev Beck Glueckert, create artwork inspired by the exhibitions at MAM. There will be a short tour and a series of projects related to what the students see. Projects will include drawing, painting, printmaking and 3-D exploration. Call 406-728-0447 to register.
Dance
You have free articles remaining.
Fall Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Potpourri
Tell Us Something, 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, The Wilma. Local residents will tell true stories from their own lives on the theme, "Leap of Faith." $10-$12 in advance (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Missoula Climate Strike lecture by Geoff Mann, director of the Center for Global Political Economy, Simon Fraser University, 9-11 a.m., University Center Room 326, UM. missoulaclimatestrike.org.
Missoula Climate Strike lecture, Mark Vander Meer "Restoration and Forest Management Techniques," 12:30-2:30 p.m., University Center Room 330, UM. missoulaclimatestrike.org.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Tuesday Evening Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., Farmers Market Plaza, north end of Higgins Avenue. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Writers Group, 6:30 p.m.; used book sale, 5-8 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-5 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, September 25
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Potpourri
Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival, 7:30-10 p.m., The Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula. The festival features short movies — less than five minutes each — created by amateurs in a carefully curated program open to all kinks, fantasies and body types. 18 and up only. Tickets are only available through the listing on theroxytheater.org.
Missoula Climate Strike lecture, Richard Smith, author of "Naked Capitalism," 9-11 a.m., University Center Room 330, UM. Missoulaclimatestrike.org.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Frenchtown Farmers Market, 5-7:30 p.m., eastern side of Frenchtown Elementary School. Food trucks, crafts and live entertainment.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-5 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Writers Anonymous, 6 p.m.; Revolutionary Words Series: "Revisiting the Founding Era" adult discussion, 6:30 p.m.
Used book sale, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Theater
University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance presents, "The Wolves," 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center, UM. Set during practice and pre-game warmups for a girls’ city-league indoor soccer team, this sharp dramatic comedy paints a portrait of what things are like for a young woman growing up today: learning to be an individual as well as navigating how to be a meaningful contributor to a winning team. The finely drawn characters defy stereotype, exploring mundane and life-changing topics with equal zeal and energy. "The Wolves" is an affecting snapshot, realized with intensity and humor, of the moments when youth and adulthood start to blend. umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/.
Thursday, September 26
Art
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. MAM will hold space for teens to work independently but within a supportive community atmosphere. A teaching artist mentor will be present at each session and materials will be provided. Work on individual projects, complete art class homework done.
Young Adult Afterschool Program, "Costume Making," 3-5 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. Continues on Thursdays through Oct. 24. Kids will hit the ZACC supply closet and make costumes, learning about historical and contemporary art that uses costumes and learn techniques like sewing, hot glue and felt work. With instructor Lukas Phelan. Call 406-549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
African dance class with live drums and Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.,Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Potpourri
Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival 7:30-10 p.m., The Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula. 18 and up only. Tickets are only available through the listing on theroxytheater.org.
Missoula Climate Strike lecture, Paul Wheaton, "Theories of Permaculture," 9-11 a.m., University Center Room 225, UM. missoulaclimatestrike.org.
"Beyond Kombucha: Preserving with Fermentation," 6 p.m., North Valley Public Libary, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Book Club discussion of "We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy by Ta-Nehisi Coates, noon; used book sale, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Missoula Maze, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $8 teens and adults, $5 ages 4-12 and 66 and older. Under 3 free. MissoulaMaze.com.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Make it and Take it Crafts at the Big Sky Branch, 2:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance presents "The Wolves," 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center, UM. Set during practice and pre-game warmups for a girls’ city-league indoor soccer team, this sharp dramatic comedy paints a portrait of what things are like for a young woman growing up today: learning to be an individual as well as navigating how to be a meaningful contributor to a winning team. The finely drawn characters defy stereotype, exploring mundane and life-changing topics with equal zeal and energy. "The Wolves" is an affecting snapshot, realized with intensity and humor, of the moments when youth and adulthood start to blend. umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/.
"We Will Rock You," a musical by Queen's Brian May with a book by Ben Elton, 7:30 p.m., Adams Center. A touring jukebox musical with music by the band and an original dystopian story that played on London's West End for 12 years. griztix.com.
FVCC Theater presents "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" the modern classic by Tennessee Williams, 7 p.m., Arts and Technolgy Building, Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell. fvcc.edu/theatre.