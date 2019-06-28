Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, June 28
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
Bob Marshall Music Festival. Three days of music, trail runs, yoga on the lake, group hikes, beer garden, on-site camping, food and market vendors, kids activities and more. Visit thebobmusic.com.
Greensky Bluegrass with the Lil' Smokies, 5:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, KettleHouse Amphitheater. $40, available at logjampresents.com.
Lochwood, 6-8 p.m. (inside); Athleta Solstice Yoga (outside), Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Wine tasting starts 4 p.m.
Lolo Creek Band, 9 p.m., Quinn's Hot Springs, Paradise.
Cahoots, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Eagles Lodge, 2420 South Ave. W.
406, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages. Dusty Pockets (blues, country, folk, soul), 10:15 p.m. Free; ages 21 and over.
Idle Ranch Hands (country, honky-tonk), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Nicole Stromsoe, 8 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Pedacter Project, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
I'll House You 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. I'll House You is a monthly party of DJs, drinks and dancing.
Potpourri
Bitterroot 50-Mile Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Darby to Lolo. Call 207-6054 or visit bitterroot50milegaragesale.com.
Mission Mountain NRA Rodeo. 7:30 p.m. each night at the Polson Fairgrounds. Live music after Friday night rodeo. Call 406-261-2861 or 406-883-1100.
Silent auction to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula liquidate its remaining assets, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., First Interstate Bank downtown, 101 E. Front St.
Traditional stories and songs with Salish and Kootenai tribal members, 2 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Missoula Duplicate Bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.org.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
Yes Fest, a series of plays fully created by kids of Missoula performed by Missoulians including Mayor Engen, Annie Garde of Pea Green Boat and more, 7:30 p.m., Bolton Rothwell Auditorium, Hellgate High School. $10. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
The Hamilton Players' present "Disaster!" 8 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. Disaster! is set on a summer night in Manhattan in 1979 and follows a group of NYC A-listers who party at the grand opening of a floating casino/disco —until disaster strikes. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, killer bees, rats, sharks and piranhas all threaten the guests, who sing some of the biggest hits of the ‘70s including “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman,” “Knock on Wood” and more. 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Catch Me If You Can," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, June 29
Art
Family printmaking workshop with Linda Cohen, 2-4 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. Free. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Bob Marshall Music Festival. Three days of music, trail runs, yoga on the lake, group hikes, beer garden, on-site camping, food and market vendors, kids activities and more. Visit thebobmusic.com.
406, 7-10 p.m., KwaTaqNuk, Polson.
The Last Best Band, 8 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence.
Volcanus, Freedom Loaders, Nightwitch, 9 p.m.-midnight, Ole Beck Post 209 VFW, 245 W. Main St. $5; ages 21 and over.
Cahoots, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Eagles Lodge, 2420 South Ave. W.
Lolo Creek Band, 9 p.m., Quinn's Hot Springs, Paradise.
Turkuaz with Mark Myriad (funk, alternative rock, R&B, psychedelic), 9:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $18 in advance, $20 day of show, available at logjampresents.com. All ages.
Wub Fest, noon-2:30 p.m., Missoula Winery and Event Center, 5646 W. Harrier Suite B. Wub Fest will bring some of the best and most advanced production alongside groundbreaking artists and talent. Lineup: Rettchit, Chayboss, Raskl, AyZiM, DC CHI3F, VitaminV, JCKSN, Nerdskull, Subvasive, Wardo, 0neup, Illektrik, Dragonfly, Sweet Island, Reed Feldman, PRICERIGHT. Ages 18 and up. Tickets on sale at wubfest.brownpapertickets.com.
Andre Floyd, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Wine tasting starts 4 p.m.
Red Neck Corral, 9:30 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Cash for Junkers, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Basses Covered, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Pedacter Project, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
The Blackfoot Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Potomac Community Center, 29750 Potomac Road. Benefit for the Potomac School Explorers program. Variety of live music from Texas Tom, the Potomac Bluegrass Band and Aaron Broxterman plus a flea market, vendors, food, kids carnival, bouncy obstacle course, a stick horse rodeo and pony rides.
The Higgins Ridge Fire, 3-4:30 p.m., The National Museum of Forest Service History campus, 6305 Highway 10 W. Free public panel presentation, featuring 11 of the 14 remaining smokejumpers and the helicopter pilot recounting a 1961 story of heroism, bravery and leadership. Twenty smokejumpers were trapped on Higgins Ridge, Idaho, when the fire blew up, and all were sure to perish. Their communication was lost, except for the helicopter pilot who knew they were in trouble. He made numerous landings, flying to safety two men in the cockpit and two hanging on to the helicopter skids. They had burns and smoke, but all 20 survived.
Bitterroot 50-Mile Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Darby to Lolo. Call 207-6054 or visit bitterroot50milegaragesale.com.
Mission Mountain NRA Rodeo. 7:30 p.m. each night at the Polson Fairgrounds. Live music after Friday night rodeo. Call 406-261-2861 or 406-883-1100.
Western Heritage Days. Downtown Stevensville. Authentic chuck wagons and an 1800s-style chuck wagon dinner, free horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, street dances, beer garden, food court, arts and crafts fair, re-enactors, Salish music, dancing and Native kids’ games and much more. Visit visitbitterrootvalley.com.
Lolo Farmers and Craft Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Featuring local farmers, crafters, artisans and more.
Silent auction to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula liquidate remaining assets, 2-9 p.m., KettleHouse Brewing Co. Southside, 602 Myrtle St.
Missoula Duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. Music by Montana Ramblers (bluegrass). 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Journal cover design workshop, 2-4 p.m., registration required, Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Theater
The Hamilton Players' present "Disaster!" 8 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. Disaster! is set on a summer night in Manhattan in 1979 and follows a group of NYC A-listers who party at the grand opening of a floating casino/disco—until disaster strikes. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, killer bees, rats, sharks and piranhas all threaten the guests, who sing some of the biggest hits of the ‘70s including “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman,” “Knock on Wood” and more. 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical '80s Musical Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, June 30
Food and drink
Biers & Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Rebelution with Collie Buddz, Durand Jones & The Indications and DJ Mackle, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, KettleHouse Amphitheater, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner. California reggae, hip-hop and rap. Tickets $32.50-$37.50, available at logjampresents.com.
Blue Moon, (jazz, blues), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Carter Freeman, 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Dixie Riddle, 6 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Joel Fetveit, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
"The Sherbrookes and the SS: Canadians at the Battle of Caen, France, June 1944," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 549-5346.
Missoula Duplicate Bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Western Heritage Days. Downtown Stevensville. Authentic chuck wagons and an 1800s-style chuck wagon dinner, free horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, street dances, beer garden, food court, arts and crafts fair, re-enactors, Salish Indian music, dancing and Native kids’ games and much more. Visit visitbitterrootvalley.com.
Theater
The Hamilton Players' present "Disaster!" 2 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. Disaster! is set on a summer night in Manhattan in 1979 and follows a group of NYC A-listers who party at the grand opening of a floating casino/disco—until disaster strikes. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, killer bees, rats, sharks and piranhas all threaten the guests, who sing some of the biggest hits of the ‘70s including “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman,” “Knock on Wood” and more. 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.
Monday, July 1
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. One dollar from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Music
Dendrons, Go Hibiki and Fuuls, 9 p.m.-midnight, Ole Beck Post 209 VFW, 245 W. Main St. $5; ages 21 and over.
American Aquarium (folk-infused Southern rock and roll) with Brandy Zdan (pop rock), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $15.50 in advance, available at logjampresents.com. All ages.
Missoula City Band rehearses, 7-9 p.m., Sentinel High School Band Room. missoulacityband.org.
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Motown on Mondays, 9 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myraid spin exclusive remixes, originals and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs.
Pedacter Project, 9 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula Duplicate Bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Seussical the Musical," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Tuesday, July 2
Art
Open Air Artist Residency Talk, in which artists from the summer residencies will discuss their work. Danielle Galietti and Matthew Runciman will speak at the Moon-Randolph Homestead. Sign up required at openairmt.org, spots are limited. Event runs from 11 to 1 p.m., including a tour of the site.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Sam Riddle and His Band, Great Northern, Whitefish.
Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Duplicate Bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bill Bowers, award-winning actor, writer, teacher and mime, presents a multi-media performance, "All Over the Map," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Tuesday Evening Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., Farmers Market Plaza, north end of Higgins Ave. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; award-winning classical violinist Tim Fain concert on the lawn, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Writers Group, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "A Universe of Stories" Summer Reading Activities: "Build a Universe with Code," 2 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Oklahoma!" 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, July 3
Art
Teen Artist Summer Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Free. Teens can bring in their own artwork or use materials in the classroom to make their own creations. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown and Ben Crawford, will be present to teach, share and support teens.
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Tyler Barham and Sammy Arraiga (country), 8 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Eric "Fingers" Ray, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Tommy Edwards, 6 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Missoula City Band Concert featuring a patriotic prelude, 8 p.m., Bonner Park. missoulacityband.org.
Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent.
Nerd Alert! trivia with host Reid Reimers, 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 W. Broadway. Prizes are $100 for first place, $50 bar tab for second, and thrift-store finds for third.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
121st Arlee Esyapqenyi (Celebration). Includes dance and singing contests, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a parade, powwow, food and more. Visit arleepowwow.com for more information.
Frenchtown Farmers Market, 5-7:30 p.m., eastern side of Frenchtown Elementary School. Food trucks, crafts and live entertainment.
Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Mary Place & Blue Moon (blues, funk, Latin jazz); children's activities by the Boys & Girls Club. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; drop-in crafts at the Big Sky branch, 1 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.; 3D printing 101 workshop, 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Catch Me If You Can," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, July 4
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Music
Outlaws & Lawmen, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Dixie Riddle, 5 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Tom Catmull, 5-8 p.m., Draught Works, 715 Toole Ave.
Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
121st Arlee Esyapqenyi (Celebration). Includes dance and singing contests, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a parade, powwow, food and more. Visit arleepowwow.com for more information.
42nd annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration hosted by The Friends of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. The pancake breakfast, put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Museum, starts the celebration from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Entertainment and festivities begin at 10 a.m. and include music by Kevin Van Dort, Bases Covered and Smith and McKay All Day. The will also be model trains and ham radios, old-fashioned children’s games, food trucks and cold beer, a scavenger hunt (for adults, too), living history tours of the lookout, schoolhouse, Drummond Depot, Trolley Barn, and locomotive, historic steam-engine sawmill demos, antique engine displays, Missoula Fire trucks, historical surveying and Montana genealogy, craft vendors, horse-drawn wagon rides, special goings all day at the Homestead Cabin with games, hands-on activities, and demonstrators, miniature ponies and farm animals.
A welcoming ceremony at noon features singing of the national anthem and a presentation of the flag by VFW Post 209 and American Legion Hellgate Post 27 Honor Guards.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for students, $15 for a family, and children younger than 6 and members of the Friends of the Museum are free. The pancake breakfast is $5 for adults and $20 for a family and includes admission for the day.
Southgate Mall Fourth Fest, 6-11 p.m. Southgate Mall. Free live music by the Reverend Slanky, Missoula City Band and surprise headliner, local food trucks, beer garden, kids' activities, fireworks at 10:30 p.m.
Ranger Walk with Milltown State Park manager Michael Kustudia, 1-2 p.m., Milltown State Park. Free; no registration required. 542-5531.
19th annual Collector's Sale to benefit Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 549-6280 or 549-4817.
Polson’s Fourth of July parade and fireworks, downtown Polson. Parade, noon, fireworks, dusk.
Fourth of July picnic and fireworks hosted by the Florence Volunteer Fire Fire Department, Florence Community Park. Picnic, 5 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers provided; bring potluck dish to share. Fireworks, 10:15 p.m. florencefire.us.
Orchard Homes Farmers Market, 4:30-7 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Center, 2537 S. Third St. W.
Hamilton Fireworks display, dusk, Ravalli County Fairgrounds.
Grateful Nation Montana’s Freedom 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m., 191 Mill St., Bigfork. Visit Gratefulnationmontana.com.
Bigfork’s Fourth of July Parade, noon, downtown Bigfork.
Ovando’s Fourth of July Celebration. Called “The Biggest Taste of Old Time Americana by the Smallest Old Town.” Ovando stands proud decorated in red, white and blue with flags flying everywhere. Including a Fourth of July Parade whose theme every year is “Everybody participates! Nobody watches," with more horse entries than humans; patriotic speeches in front of the museum and lunch where the town’s volunteer fire department serves up a slab of beef so tender you don’t even need a knife. Visit ovandomontana.net.
Memorial for Greg Devlin, 6-9 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Polson. Music by the Singing Sons of Beaches. Call 406-887-2096 for reservations. Devlin began a long and illustrious career as a member of the Montana Centennial Band that performed in the Pasadena Rose Bowl Parade on New Year’s Day 1964 and Disneyland.
Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by New Old Future (indie, alternative); children's activities by the Downtown Committee. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Seussical the Musical," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.