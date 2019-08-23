Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, August 23
Art
Opening reception: "Impressions," 5-8 p.m., Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St. This printmaking exhibition features work by thirteen Montana-based artists spanning three generations, with new works by Montana artists James Bailey, Jason Clark, Dan DeGrandpre, Elizabeth Dove, Claire Emery, Frank Finley, Bev Beck Glueckert, Scot Herries, Gesine Janzen, David Miles Lusk, Katie S. Machain, James G. Todd and Doug Turman, plus selections from MATRIX Press. 406-541-7070, radiusgallery.com.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
14th annual River City Roots Festival, downtown Missoula. Friday’s events will kick-off at 11 a.m. with the art show on Main Street and food vendors open for downtown employees to have lunch. Music on Main Street will start at 12:30 p.m. with the Zootown Arts Community Center's kids rock camp bands on the main stage. Local kids’ bands Kings & Queens and Tambourine Queen, who are supported by Tangled Tones, will take to the main stage from 1:15-2 p.m. Missoula’s own Moneypenny will take the stage at 2:30 pm. Rounding out the festival’s Friday lineup includes Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters, The Black Lillies and Honey Island Swamp Band — who take the stage at 8:30 pm. Food and beverages are available for sale at the festival. Those who are age 21 and older can purchase a wristband and a reusable Roots Fest cup for $8, and the first drink is free. Roots Fest stainless steel pints are also available and include a wristband and free drink for $15. Almost 20 local food vendors will be available for folks to purchase food both on Ryman Street and in Caras Park during Family Roots Fest. rivercityrootsfestival.com.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
The Port Polson Players presents "The Savannah Sipping Society," 8 p.m., Theatre on the Lake, Polson. The show centers on four middle-aged, single Southern women, drawn together by fate, a little yoga, and the occasional liquid refreshment. Together, they discover, through laughter and hilarious misadventures, that valued relationships can be made by making new old friends. $19 adults, $18 seniors and students (the show is not suggested for children; rated PG-13). 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Henry IV, Part I," 6 p.m., Winninghoff Park, Philipsburg. Free; bring a picnic and blanket. shakespeareintheparks.org
The Hamilton Players present "The Little Prince," 8 p.m., The Hamilton Playhouse. Based on the classic by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, this play tells the story of a world-weary and disenchanted Aviator whose sputtering plane strands him in the Sahara Desert, and a mysterious, regal "little man" who appears and asks him to "Please, sir, draw me a sheep." 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Catch Me If You Can," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Whitefish Theatre Co. presents "Boeing Boeing," 8 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. "Boeing Boeing” is a 1960s French farce that features a glamour-boy architect named Bernard who simultaneously juggles Italian, German and American fiancées, each beautiful airline hostesses, until an unexpected guest and the introduction of a speedier Boeing jet bring all three to Paris and his apartment at the same time. $25 with cabaret-style seating. 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org.
Saturday, August 24
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
14th annual River City Roots Festival, downtown Missoula. The Whizpops will kick off the main stage schedule at 12:30 p.m. and are followed by Cascade Crescendo, a Guy Clark tribute by Shawn Camp and Verlon Thompson, and Acoustic Syndicate. Leftover Salmon will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. to close out the festival. Food and beverages are available for sale at the festival. Those who are age 21 and older can purchase a wristband and a signature, reusable Roots Fest cup for $8, and the first drink is free. Roots Fest stainless steel pints are also available and include a wristband and free drink for $15. Almost 20 local food vendors will be set up on Ryman Street and in Caras Park during Family Roots Fest. rivercityrootsfestival.com.
Dedication of Fort Missoula's new exhibit on the 1987 war and flight of the Nez Perce, 7 p.m., Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Featuring "Lieutenant C.E.S. Wood, 1877" as portrayed by Jim Zimmerman, president, NP Trail Foundation. Plus Frontier Army reenactors, 1st U.S. volunteers and assistants, Venture Troop 1877; additional Nez Perce (Nee-Me-Poo) National Historical Trail exhibitions and videos; refreshemnts. 549-5346, fs.fed.us/npnht.
"A Universe of Stories" summer reading program event: Star gazing, 10 a.m., Payne Family Native American Center, UM. Registration required, tinyurl.com/stargazeaug.24.
Montana Long Table's Bounty on the Blackfoot, The Resort at Paws Up, 40060 Paws Up Road, Greenough. For the fifth year running, guest chef Brooke Williamson will prepare a farm-to-table summer. TV personality Phil Rosenthal (creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond") will share stories of his culinary travels. For a direct booking, contact the resort at 877-588-6783. pawsup.com/events/montana-long-table/bounty-on-the-blackfoot.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Missoula Outdoor Cinema, 8:30 p.m., Head Start School, 1001 Worden Ave. Featuring "Black Panther." Suggested donation of $5 per person or $10 per family donation. nmcdc.org/programs/outdoor-cinema.
Lolo Farmers and Craft Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Featuring local farmers, crafters, artisans and more.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside parking lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Bingo, 2 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Theater
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Henry IV, Part I," 6 p.m., Palmer Park, Charlo. Free; bring a picnic and blanket. shakespeareintheparks.org
The Bigfork Players presents "Seussical the Musical," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, August 25
Food and drink
Biers & Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Target Range Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., east parking lot of Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Produce, baked goods, soaps and crafts.
Community at the Confluence at Milltown State Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fly Fishing workshop; Bear Aware training; various activities from our partners. Noon-1 p.m.: history walk with Bonner Milltown History Center. 1-2:30 p.m: Animal Wonders, "Native Wildlife of Montana." 3-5 p.m.: Milltown Damn musical performance; stone skipping competitions and gunny sack races. 3-4 p.m.: Native games. 4-5 p.m.: Milltown trivia. 542-5531, stateparks.mt.gov/milltown/.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "The Merry Wives of Windsor," 6 p.m., Good Old Days Park, St. Ignatius. Free; bring a picnic and blanket. shakespeareintheparks.org.
Auditions for Disney's "Freaky Friday," 12:3-4 p.m., Missoula Community Theatre. Open to women, men and children ages 12 and up. Ages 17 and up, 12:30-2 p.m. and ages 12-16, 2-4 p.m. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Monday, August 26
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Theater
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "The Merry Wives of Windsor," 6 p.m., University of Montana's East Riverbowl, between the Kim Williams Trail and Campus Drive. Free; bring picnic and blanket. shakespeareintheparks.org.
Tuesday, August 27
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Potpourri
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Tuesday Evening Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., Farmers Market Plaza, north end of Higgins Avenue. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Writers Club, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; American Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m., register at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code missoulalibrary; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! gamers club, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Theater
Montana Repertory Theatre presents "Go. Please. Go." by New York playwright Emily Feldman in a premiere production. Preview nights are on Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 27-28, 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre. Official opening night is Thursday, Aug. 29, and performances continue Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1, Sept. 4-8. For tickets, go to montanarep.com.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Henry IV, Part I," 6 p.m., University of Montana's East Riverbowl, between the Kim Williams Trail and Campus Drive. Free; bring picnic and blanket. shakespeareintheparks.org.
Wednesday, August 28
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Potpourri
Community Unite, 5-8 p.m., Northside Kettlehouse Taproom, 313 N. First St. W. One dollar from every pint sold will be donated to Imagine Missoula — a local non-profit that provides critical services for our community. Come enjoy a delicious beer and support a great local cause. imaginemissoula.org.
Cornell West presents "The Fight for the Soul of America," UM President's Lecture Series, 7:30 p.m., The Wilma. West is a professor, philosopher, theologian, social justice activist and one of the country's leading scholars on race. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free, all ages. 243-2311.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Frenchtown Farmers Market, 5-7:30 p.m., eastern side of Frenchtown Elementary school. Food trucks, crafts and live entertainment.
Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Basses Covered (rock, country, jazz, folk, doo-wop); children's activities by CASA. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Middle School Writer's Group, 3:30 p.m.; Writers Anonymous, 6 p.m.; "Intro to 3D Modeling with Fusion 360," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Theater
Thursday, August 29
Books, readings
Montana political reporter Mike Dennison discusses and signs his new book "Inside Montana Politics: A Reporter's View from the Trenches," 7-9 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Lego Club, 2 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Potpourri
Book Club discusses "Red Notice" by Bill Browder, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Thursday!Fest, 5-8 p.m., Second Avenue East between First and Second Streets East, Whitefish. Crafts, food court, beer and wine garden, music by Marshall Catch. 406-253-6923.
Orchard Homes Farmers Market, 4:30-7 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Center, 2537 S. Third St. W.
Comedy Jam VI, 6 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Tom Catmull's Last Resort (original Americana); children's activities by Ronald McDonald House. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from the Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s!" 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.