Have an event you'd like listed? Email entertainer@missoulian.com. Deadline is the Tuesday before publication.
Friday, January 18
Art
An evening with Stephen Glueckert, 5 p.m., Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St. New oil pastels of birds, rabbits, turtles and even Tasmanian tigers. Gallery talk at 7 p.m. with guitar music following. 541-7100, montanaart.com.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and younger and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
UM School of Music presents Fusion, 7:30 p.m., Dennison Theatre, UM. Featuring the Symphony Orchestra, Islanders Steel Drum Band, Chamber Chorale, Hahn and Hesla Piano Duo, Jazz Ensemble I, Opera, Celebration Brass, Boyd Jazz Combo, the Greatest Showgals, Breakfast Club Woodwind Quintet, Bob LedBetter and Jennifer Cooper, Tubissimo, UM Flutes, Cabaret, Clarinet Quartet, Percussion Ensemble, Horn Ensemble, String Quartet, and more.
Wylie & The Wild West, 7 p.m., Polson High School Auditorium. $13 in advance, $15 at the door, 18 and under free, college student with ID $5, available at Ronan True Value, R&R Healthcare Solutions, First Interstate Bank or Vine & Tap.
Family Friendly Friday with the Loose String Band, 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages. Fate's Fortune (hard rock/metal), 10:15 p.m. Free; ages 21 and and over.
Russ Nasset & The Revelators, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Eagles, Hamilton.
Cahoots, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Paydirt, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1100 Strand Ave.
Band in Motion, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
"No Cover" house DJ night, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St. No cover; ages 21 and over.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Fundraiser for Mary Rensvold, Polson Elk's. Live auction silent auction at Cat Bay Moon playing 9:30-11 p.m. Tickets available from Linda Fisher at First Interstate Bank or Polson Elk's.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Cheap Date Night viewing of "Mission Impossible: Fallout," 7 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents "Calendar Girls," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Sometimes, out of tragedy, comes the most unexpected real-life comedy. After losing her husband to leukemia, Annie and her best friend, Chris, decide to raise money to buy a couch for the hospital waiting room. Inspired to go beyond a humdrum fundraising scheme, these modest, British, middle-aged women decide to pose nude for a calendar. However, the success of both the calendar and their bravery leads to strain in their friendship. Based on a true story, this is one of the most popular plays in British history. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Saturday, January 19
Dance
Missoula Folklore Society contra dance, 8-11 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Workshop, 7:30 p.m. Music by Skippin' A Groove; caller Bev Young. $9, $6 members, 18 and under free. missoulafolk.org.
Kids' stuff
Free kids' event,"Wilderness Survival," 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek Road. 523-4545.
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for children ages 3 and older and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Missoula Jazz Orchestra featuring pianist Reggie Thomas, 2 p.m., Hellgate High School Auditorium. All featuring the Montana All-State Jazz Band and Combo. $10 at the door.
Yonder Mountain String Band with Handmade Moments, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $29.50, logjampresents.com. All ages.
The Hook, 9 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence.
Paydirt, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
Cahoots, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Russ Nasset & The Revelators, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Loose String Band, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
"Hygge" cozy crafts, noon, North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Winter Storytelling Series, 11 a.m., Travelers' Rest State Park, 6717 Highway 12 W., Lolo. Featuring Mary Jane Bradbury presenting "The Unsinkable Molly." Cost is $5; free with TRPHA membership. Call 273-4253 or visit stateparks.mt.gov/travelers-rest/.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 75 S. Higgins Ave. Food, coffee, local produce, baked items, crafts and live music.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents "Calendar Girls," 2 and 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Sometimes, out of tragedy, comes the most unexpected real-life comedy. After losing her husband to leukemia, Annie and her best friend, Chris, decide to raise money to buy a couch for the hospital waiting room. Inspired to go beyond a humdrum fundraising scheme, these modest, British, middle-aged women decide to pose nude for a calendar. However, the success of both the calendar and their bravery leads to strain in their friendship. Based on a true story, this is one of the most popular plays in British history. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Sunday, January 20
Kids' stuff
Story time for children ages 3 and older and their caregivers, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Reel Big Fish with Mest and Bikini Trill, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $22 in advance (logjampresents.com), $25 day of show. All ages.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
Bonner History Roundtable, 2-4 p.m., The Taproom, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner. Featuring "The Brews of Bonner and the Blackfoot: From Breweries to Bootleggers" with Will MacKenzie, retails sales manager for Kettlehouse and Missoulian reporter Kim Briggeman. 258-6335, bonnermilltownhistory.org.
Fifth annual Winter Break at the Ranch Club, noon-5 p.m., 8501 Ranch Club Road. Pond hockey, curling, fat biking, ice skating, cross country skiing and sledding and horse drawn sleigh rides. There will also be a bounce house, animal wonders exhibits, children’s movies, face painting, prize drawings and more. Cost is $7 per person, ages 6 and under free, and includes a chili feed. 532-1000.
Free Sunday pool, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Theater
Auditions for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," 12:30-3:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Casting five men and four women ages 18 and up. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Missoula Community Theatre presents "Calendar Girls," 2 and 6:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Sometimes, out of tragedy, comes the most unexpected real-life comedy. After losing her husband to leukemia, Annie and her best friend, Chris, decide to raise money to buy a couch for the hospital waiting room. Inspired to go beyond a humdrum fundraising scheme, these modest, British, middle-aged women decide to pose nude for a calendar. However, the success of both the calendar and their bravery leads to strain in their friendship. Based on a true story, this is one of the most popular plays in British history. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Monday, January 21
Kids' stuff
Mother Goose Sings & Swings for ages 0-3, 10:30 a.m.; "Internet Smart, Alert, Strong and Kinds for Kids," 4 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Music
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. No cover; all ages.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Tuesday, January 22
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Montana Mollie and Rocky the Marmot literacy program for ages 3-5, 10 a.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Music
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 78:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
"What About Bob" Karaoke, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Polson.
Potpourri
The Wilderness Institute at the UM presents its 2019 Wilderness Issues Lecture Series, titled “Wild Hope: Fearless Risk Takers, Art Makers and Storytellers on the Wilderness and Conservation Front Lines,” 7 p.m., Gallagher Business Building Room 123, UM. Featuring Connie Myers, founding director of the interagency Arthur Carhart National Wilderness Training Center, presenting “Guardians of Freedom.” 243-6956.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.-noon; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! MPL gamers club for ages 19 and under, 6:30 p.m.; The Informed Citizen Series: "What are Journalistic Ethics? with Missoulian Editor Kathy Best, 6:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, January 23
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 10:30 a.m.; "After School at the Library," 3-4:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Dorothy with Spirit Animal, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $25 in advance (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday movie matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Christopher Robin," 3:45 p.m.; Writers Anonymous, 6 p.m.; "Intro to 3D Modeling with Fusion 360," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7 p.m., Broadway Bar, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Thursday, January 24
Dance
Country two-step, beginning-intermediate, 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave. $5.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Kids' stuff
Early literacy lunch and nursery rhymes with Mother Goose, noon; Lego Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Music
The Black Jazz Art Collective, 8 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show, Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St. Bandleader Jeremy Pelt (trumpet) is joined by Wayne Escoffery (sax), Johnathan Blake (drum set), James Burton (trombone), Corcoran Holt (bass) and Xavier Davis (piano). Tickets are $25 for general public and $15 for students.
Magic City Hippies with Future Generations, 7:30 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show, The Top Hat. $15 in advance (logjampresents.com), $20 day of show. All ages.
John Floridis, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
"Dawson City: A Flash in the Gold Pan," film, 6-8 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents "Calendar Girls," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Sometimes, out of tragedy, comes the most unexpected real-life comedy. After losing her husband to leukemia, Annie and her best friend, Chris, decide to raise money to buy a couch for the hospital waiting room. Inspired to go beyond a humdrum fundraising scheme, these modest, British, middle-aged women decide to pose nude for a calendar. However, the success of both the calendar and their bravery leads to strain in their friendship. Based on a true story, this is one of the most popular plays in British history. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.