Friday, Setpember 14
Kids' stuff
Story time and Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Preschool storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Science Fridays for ages 8 and up, 4 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Music
Family Friendly Friday with The Salamanders, 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages. The monthly DJ night, The Mad Hat: Volume IV features Wardo, Labuda and B3arB3ats, 10 p.m. doors, 10:30 show, $5, ages 18 and over.
Fools Gold Band, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
Nashville 406, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Britchy, 6-8 p.m.; wine tasting, 4-9 p.m., Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Cash for Junkers, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
"No Cover" house DJ night, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St. No cover; ages 21 and over.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Greek Festival, 5-10 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 301 S. Sixth St. W. Food, music, dance, children's activities and more. Free admission. 406-478-8722.
Soft Landing Missoula presents National Welcoming Week kick-off event, 5:30 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing. 493-0504.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns @ the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; World Wide Cinema viewing of "Jasper Jones" from Australia, 7 p.m.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
Missoula Children's Theatre presents "Androcles and the Lion," noon and 6 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Androcles was born a servant but is determined to live life free and completely on his own terms. The Emperor thinks he can control everyone and that he knows everything. Mouse, Lion and Androcles mange to overcome the Emperor's selfish power and truly honor who they really are. 728-1911, MCTinc.org.
Bare Bait Dance Company presents "Choose One," 8 p.m., Open Space Theatre, UM's PAR/TV Building, Room 005. A dance-theater performance that sets up Colorado-based dancers, Lauren Beale and Brooke McNamara, in a contest that is both fabricated and real. $18 single ticket in advance, $22 single ticket day of; $15 single ticket students, $66 season ticket, $55 student season ticket. 406-214-0097, barebaitdance.org.
Saturday, September 15
Art
Mindful journaling class, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 13, Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $125, $115 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Books, readings
Gwendolyn Nix reads from her new novel "The Falling Dawn: Celestial Scripts," 1 p.m., Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W. 594-9010, shakespeareandco.com.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for children ages 3 and older and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Blue Collar, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Jack, Graves Creek Road, Lolo.
Jam session, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Nashville 406, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Missoula indie-pop/R&B Norwell with folk act Worst Feelings, 10:15 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front ST. Free, ages 21 and over.
Fools Gold Band, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
Joan Zen Band, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kimberly Carlson Jazz, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Good Old Fashioned, 6-8 p.m.; wine tasting, 4-9 p.m., Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Greek Festival, noon-10 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 301 S. Sixth St. W. Food, music, dance, children's activities and more. Free admission. 406-478-8722.
Climate Ride at Free Cycles. Take one of two rides: One loop starts at 9 a.m. and runs for 77 miles around the Missoula area, and a 20-mile loop begins at noon and circles the Bitterroot. The longer loop will include cyclist Tyler Hamilton, the shorter loop includes Steve Running, who shared in a Nobel Prize. Register at climateride.org/freecycles. $10 suggested donation. Money goes toward the youth cycles program, which provides free bicycles to kids 10 and under. Go to climateride.org for more information.
Clark Fork Market, 8 a.m.-1 pm., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside parking lot). Music by Good Old Fashioned. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.org.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., west side of Pine Street. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Music by The Good Dogs. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Hamilton Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bedford Street, Hamilton. 961-0004.
Stevensville Harvest Valley Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., West Third Street, Stevensville. 406-381-6145, facebook.com/stevifarmersmarket.
Special film screening series, "Book Club," 3 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Theater
Bare Bait Dance Company presents "Choose One," 2 and 8 p.m., Open Space Theatre, UM's PAR/TV Building, Room 005. A dance-theater performance that sets up Colorado based dancers, Lauren Beale and Brooks McNamara, in a contest that is both fabricated and real. $18 single ticket in advance, $22 single ticket day-of; $15 single ticket students, $66 season ticket, $55 student season ticket. 406-214-0097, barebaitdance.org.
Sunday, September 16
Kids' stuff
Storytime for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
String Orchestra of the Rockies presents "From Russia with Strings" featuring cellist Julian Schwarz, 7:30 p.m. Music Recital Hall, UM. 243-4051, griztix.com.
Paul Lee Kupfer, 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Larry Hirshberg (rock), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Restaurant, 1855 Stephens Ave.
The Avett Brothers with special guests The Head and the Heart, 6 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater. Sold out.
Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m., Stockman's Bar, Arlee.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Maze open noon-8 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $8 teens and adults, $5 ages 4-12 and 66 and older, under 3 free. MissoulaMaze.com.
Logjam Presents and Soft Landing Missoula presents "A Taste of the Middle East" September Supper Club, 5:30 p.m. doors, 6:30 p.m. dinner, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Three-course family style dinner. $20-$40 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
"Republican River Rumble: The Battle of Beecher's Island, Nebraska, September 1868," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 549-5346.
"Stories and Stones" historical tour, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Missoula City Cemetery, 2000 Cemetery Road. Free. 552-6070.
Free Sunday pool, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Theater
Bare Bait Dance Company presents "Choose One," 6 p.m., Open Space Theatre, UM's PAR/TV Building, Room 005. A dance theatre performance that sets up Colorado-based dancers, Lauren Beale and Brooke McNamara, in a contest that is both fabricated and real. $18 single ticket in advance, $22 single ticket day-of; $15 single ticket students, $66 season ticket, $55 student season ticket. 406-214-0097, barebaitdance.org.
Monday, September 17
Dance
Solo Stars first dance and beginning square dance lessons, 6:30-8 p.m., Lolo Square and Round Dance Center, 9955 Highway 12. $5 per person. 273-0141, 529-8633.
Kids' stuff
Alternative Music Project: Fall Girls Rock Camp, 4-6 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 26, Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $235, $125 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
EmPower Place tiny tales for ages birth-3, 10:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Mother Goose Sings & Swings for ages 0-3, 10:30 a.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Music
Sista Otis, 7-10 p.m., Red Bird, 111 N. Higgins Ave.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
"Raising the Dead" happy hour featuring a recorded live show of the Grateful Dead, 5-7 p.m., Top Hat, 134 W. Front St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Constitution Day free program, 6 p.m., Miracle of America Museum, Polson. RSVP, 406-883-6804.
Global film series "World View: Cultures in Motion," 7 p.m., Roxy Theatre, 718 S. Higgins Ave. Presented by Global and Cultural Affairs of Arts Missoula, Soft Landing and International Rescue Committee.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Great American Read pre-screening series, 2 p.m.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Tuesday, September 18
Art
YAAP Experimental Drawing for ages 6-12, 3:15-5:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Oct. 9, Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $95, $85 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild presents a talk with artists who are building new sculptures for the park, Cornelia Konrads (Germany) and Kate Hunt (Montana), 7:30 p.m., Montana Steakhouse, Lincoln. 406-431-0325, sculptureinthewild.com.
Books, readings
UM Professor Emeritus Roger Dunsmore reads from his latest collection of poetry, "On the Chinese Wall: New and Selected Poems 1966-2018," 7 p.m., Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W. 594-9010, shakespeareandco.com.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco 1, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Unity Dance and Drum African dance class with Tarn Ream and live music, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels and ages welcome; drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7933, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kids' stuff
Montana Mollie and Rocky the Marmot literacy program for ages 3-5, 10 a.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Frenchtown Branch Lego Club, 4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Tamela & Caselli, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse Polson.
R&B/soul artist Leon Bridges with psych trio Khruangbin, 5:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater. Tickets at Rockin' Rudy's, Ticketweb.com or knittingfactory.com.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Discussion about "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai, 5:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Maria Chaudhary, Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, 519 S. Higgins Ave.
Arts Missoula community discussion on increasing the strategic partnerships with sisters cities of Neckargemund, Germany, and Palmerston North, New Zealand, 6 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5:30-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton: Coloring Club for Grownups, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Young Adult Volunteer orientation, 3:30 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6-7:30 p.m.; System Check! MPL Gamers Club, 6:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Theater
BetweenTheLines Theatre kicks off its third season with Kenneth Lonergan's "This Is Our Youth." 7:30 p.m., Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave. Tickets are $20 general admission, $16 for seniors age 65 and up, and $12 for students. Contains adult language and drug use.
Wednesday, September 19
Art
"Conversations with Artists on Guston," 6 p.m, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Two Montana artists, John Buck and Jay Schmidt, will take part in a moderated discussion on Philip Guston, whose painting, "Cigar," is on display at the MAM.
Books, readings
Alec Cizak reads from his new novel, "Breaking Glass," 7 p.m., Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W. 594-9010, shakespeareandco.com.
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 10:30 a.m.; After School at the Library for ages 6 and up, 3-4:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Story time, 10:30 a.m., Frenchtown Library Branch. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Mickey Utley acoustic, 8:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Country star Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce, 5 p.m. doors, 6:30 p.m. show, Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater. Tickets at Rockin' Rudy's, Ticketweb.com or knittingfactory.com.
Virtuoso acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $35-$45, logjampresents.com.
Jazz Night with Blue Moon, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free, all ages.
Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild presents a lunchtime concert series, 12:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Hall. 406-431-0325, sculptureinthewild.com.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Ken's Country Combo, 7-10 p.m., Polson Elk's.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Drink and Draw with the ZACC, 5:30-7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St. Draw a still life of heirloom apples, with drawing materials provided by the ZACC. The drawings will go on display at an October First Friday gathering.
Homegrown Comedy Showcase, 9 p.m., Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Memory Cafe, 2-4 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Carvey demonstration in the MakerSpace, 6:30 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7 p.m., Broadway Bar, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Theater
BetweenTheLines Theatre kicks off its third season with Kenneth Lonergan's "This Is Our Youth." 7:30 p.m., Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave. Tickets are $20 general admission, $16 for seniors age 65 and up, and $12 for students. Contains adult language and drug use.
Thursday, September 20
Art
Gallery talk: Designer Ty Best and interior designer Becky Broeder will discuss their show, "Design, Desire," which features work by Best and 11 other local artists, 6 p.m., Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St.
Books, readings
Glynnis MacNicol reads and signs her memoir, "No One Tells You This," 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Dance
East Coast swing for beginners to intermediate level, 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Kids' stuff
Art Club for ages 5-18, 4 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
MiniNaturalist pre-K program, 10 a.m., Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St. Free with admission to the Center. MontanaNaturalist.org.
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Young Hunter, Shot Stereo and Time to Kill, 8 p.m., Dark Horse Bar, 1805 Regent St. $5, ages 21 and over.
Hip-hop artist Chali 2na (Jurassic 5, Ozomatli), 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $15 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Jazz trumpet-vocal duo Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, 7:30 p.m., Dennison Theatre, UM. 243-4051, grixtix.com.
Mickey Utley (acoustic), 8:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Edwin Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 pm., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
University of Alberta assistant professor Julia Byl presents "Confiscate Their Turbans Immediately! Music, Muharram and the Paracolonial in a Poem from Singapore (1864)," 12:30 p.m., Liberal Arts Building Room 011, UM. Free. 529-7191.
Missoula Maze open 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $8 teens and adults, $5 ages 4-12 and 66 and older. Under 3 free. MissoulaMaze.com.
Big Sky Film Series screening of documentary "For the Birds," 7 p.m., MCT, 200 N. Adams St. 541-3456. Director Richard Miron will attend and participate in a Q&A.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Operating Systems: Ubuntu," noon, registration required.
Theater
BetweenTheLines Theatre kicks off its third season with Kenneth Lonergan's "This Is Our Youth." 7:30 p.m., Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave. Tickets are $20 general admission, $16 for seniors age 65 and up, and $12 for students. Contains adult language and drug use.