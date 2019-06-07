Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, June 7
Art
Stevensville First Friday, 4-9 p.m., downtown Stevensville.
10th annual Artists along the Bitterroot Studio Tour and Sale, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 14 studios in the Bitterroot Valley from Lolo to Hamilton. Visit artistsalongthebitterroot.com for map and artist information.
Dance
Mountain Mixer, Friday and Saturday, Lolo square and Round Dance Center, 2.5 miles west of Lolo on Highway 12. Caller Lynn Stroble; cuer Gene Krueger. 273-0141, 529-8633.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
Lakebottom Sound Series presents songwriters Lee Rizzo (Missoula) and J.R. Rhodes with Dan Tyack (Seattle), Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St. Early show 6 p.m. (doors 5:45) and late show 9 p.m. (doors 8:30 p.m.). $10 students, $15 general in advance, $18 general day of show. lakebottomsound.org/tickets and Ear Candy Music.
Lolo Creek Band, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Loose String Band, 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
John Floridis, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Wine tasting starts 4 p.m.
Louie Bond/Kimberly Carlson, 6-9 p.m., River's Edge, Alberton.
Bill LaCroix, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bagels on Broadway, 223 W. Broadway.
The Hankers, 9:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Family Friendly with Gamelan Manik Harum (Indonesian percussion), 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St.. Free; all ages. Guerrilla Radio (Rage Against the Machine tribute) with Doja, 10:15 p.m. $5; ages 21 and over.
Band in Motion, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kenny James Miller Duo, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Sister Otis, 8 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
I'll House You 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. I'll House You is a monthly party of DJs, drinks and dancing.
Potpourri
All-abilities sensory friendly open skate, 5-7 p.m., Glacier Ice Rink, Missoula County Fairgrounds. Free. Register online prior to event, https://www.facebook.com/laura.olsonoski or call 728-0316.
Hot Springs Homesteader Days. This annual family fun weekend will include something for everyone. Street games will be held as well as rodeo performances, kiddie parade, grand parade, quilt show, arts in the park, live music on Main Street. 406-741-2361.
Fourth annual Beers, Bands & Public Lands, 5-9 p.m., Caras Park. Thousands of public land owners will converge on Caras Park for this brewfest centered on our camaraderie and love for our wild public lands, waters and wildlife. $20 admission includes a steel mug and three drink tickets; $5 per additional two drink tickets. BHA merchandise for sale, local food vendors, live music and raffle prizes. RSVP at backcountryhunters.org/bbpl19.
24th annual Chocolate and Authors event, 4-7:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. Chat with nearly 20 published authors. 777-5061.
Bigfork Peacemakers' Quilt Guild annual quilt show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Bigfork, 6933 Highway 35. 406-837-3438.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Company presents "I Hate Hamlet," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaugnessy Center, Whitefish. “I Hate Hamlet” follows Andrew Rally, an aspiring actor who has just relocated to New York and landed the role of a lifetime playing Hamlet onstage. There is just one problem: He hates Hamlet. This funny and entertaining play, perfect for people who both love and hate Shakespeare. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 for students. 406-871-8029, whitefishtheatreco.org.
Saturday, June 8
Art
10th annual Artists along the Bitterroot Studio Tour and Sale, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 14 studios in the Bitterroot Valley from Lolo to Hamilton. Visit artistsalongthebitterroot.com for map and artist information.
Dance
Mountain Mixer, Friday and Saturday, Lolo square and Round Dance Center, 2½ miles west of Lolo on Highway 12. Caller Lynn Stroble; cuer Gene Krueger. 273-0141, 529-8633.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Louie Bond and Kimberly Carlson, 6-9 p.m., River's Edge, Alberton.
Turkeyfoot with Pinegrass (bluegrass), 10:15 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Rock bands FUULS, TGTG and King Ropes, 9 p.m.-midnight, Ole Beck Post 209 VFW, 245 W. Main St. $5, ages 21 and over.
Lolo Creek Band, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Wounded Warriors benefit, 8 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence. Live music with four bands, raffle, silent auction.
Carla Green, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Wine tasting starts 4 p.m.
The Hankers, 9:30 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
The Shiver, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Full Grown Men, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Kenny James Miller Duo, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Iris Society's 59th annual iris show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Southgate Mall, JC Penney Court. 251-3526.
Wild Skies Raptors program for adults, 3 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Bigfork Peacemakers' Quilt Guild annual quilt show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First Baptist Church of Bigfork, 6933 Highway 35. 406-837-3438.
Hot Springs Homesteader Days. This annual family fun weekend will include something for everyone. Street games will be held as well as rodeo performances, kiddie parade, grand parade, quilt show, arts in the park, live music on Main Street. 406-741-2361.
Bitter Root Day. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ravalli County Museum, Hamilton. Exhibits, kids’ games, lecture. A festival based on two stories: the Salish creation story and the history of the state flower. ravallimuseum.org.
"Previously Appreciated Art Sale" hosted by The Bitter Root Humane Association," 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bedford Building, 223 S. Second St., Hamilton. Call 642-3785.
Missoula Doll, Toy, Teddy Bear and Miniature Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 3720 N. Reserve St. $5, kids under 6 free. Antique, vintage, modern, artist, OOAK, collectible, Kestner, Ideal, Effanbee, Steiff, American Girl, BJD, Barbie, Gene, many more plus clothing, furniture, accessories.
Summer Aikido Intro for Beginning Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aikido of Missoula, 208 E. Main St. Try the martial art of harmony with an orientation followed by two guided basics classes. Register at AikidoMissoula.com or 549-8387.
Lions Bike for Sight, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 U.S. Highway 93, Lolo. Annual 87 plus mile ride through the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys to support sight and hearing restoration and preservation in Western Montana.
Lolo Farmers and Craft Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Featuring local farmers, crafters, artisans and more.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. Music by Lark. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Company presents "I Hate Hamlet," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaugnessy Center, Whitefish. “I Hate Hamlet” follows Andrew Rally, an aspiring actor who has just relocated to New York and landed the role of a lifetime playing Hamlet onstage. There is just one problem: He hates Hamlet. This funny and entertaining play, perfect for people who both love and hate Shakespeare. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 for students. 406-871-8029, whitefishtheatreco.org.
The Bigfork Players presents "Oklahoma!" 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, June 9
Art
10th annual Artists along the Bitterroot Studio Tour and Sale, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 14 studios in the Bitterroot Valley from Lolo to Hamilton. Visit artistsalongthebitterroot.com for map and artist information.
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Ed Norton Big Band (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St.
Five Valley Accordion Club dance and jam, 1-4 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence. $4 members, $5 general.
Absent Wilson Conspiracy (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Britt Arnesen (Americana), 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Joel Fetveit, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
"Stories in Stones," presented by the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History and the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 1-3 p.m., Fort Missoula Post Cemetery. 728-3476, 549-5346.
Philosophy Think & Drink, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing Company, 1151 W. Broadway St.
Hot Springs Homesteader Days. This annual family fun weekend will include something for everyone. Street games will be held as well as rodeo performances, kiddie parade, grand parade, quilt show, arts in the park, live music on Main Street. 406-741-2361.
Missoula Public Library UnPlug and Play Week kick-off events, 1-4 p.m., Franklin and McLeod Parks. missoulainmotion.com/sunday-streets.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Company presents "I Hate Hamlet," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaugnessy Center, Whitefish. “I Hate Hamlet” follows Andrew Rally, an aspiring actor who has just relocated to New York and landed the role of a lifetime playing Hamlet onstage. There is just one problem: He hates Hamlet. This funny and entertaining play, perfect for people who both love and hate Shakespeare. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 for students. 406-871-8029, whitefishtheatreco.org.
Monday, June 10
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Light play theater for ages 7-14, 3 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Music
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Motown on Mondays, 9 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myraid spin exclusive remixes, originals and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; American Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, June 11
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
"What About Bob" Karaoke, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Tuesday Evening Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., Farmers Market Plaza, north end of Higgins Avenue. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; 2nd Tuesday Book Group discusses "The Swerve" by Stephen Greenblatt, 7 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Seussical the Musical," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, June 12
Dance
Missoula Folklore Society contra dance and potluck, Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Potluck 6 p.m.; dance 7-10 p.m. $6 members, $9 nonmembers, under 18 free. missoulafolk.org.
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Seed engineering for kids for ages 5 and up, 2 p.m.; Kids' Yoga, 3:30 p.m.; North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Jazz Night with Captain Wilson Conspiracy, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. All ages.
Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Tuesday Picking Circle 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St, Missoula. Stringed instrument bluegrass picking circle, every Tuesday at the Montana Distillery.
Potpourri
Tell Us Something: "What Are the Chances?" 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, The Wilma. Eight storytellers share true personal stories without notes on the theme "What Are the Chances?" $10 in advance (logjampresents.com), $12 day of show. All ages.
Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Off in the Woods (reggae, blues, soul); children's activities by the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
"Make and Take Ukuleles" part one, 1:30 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required. 363-1670.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Memory Cafe, 2-4 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Carvey demonstration in the MakerSpace, 6:30 p.m., registration required; 2nd Wednesday Night Book Group discusses "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amos Towles, 7 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical '80s Musical Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, June 13
Art
Encaustics Workshop, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W.
Dance
Country two-step (beginning to intermediate), 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave. $5.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Pandas & People (alternative folk), 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $15 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
George Carlton, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Sam Riddle (country) with special guest Tyler Barham, 8 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Edwin Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Kenny James Miller Band (original progressive blues/rock); children's activities Travelers' Rest. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "iPad and iPhone" computer class, noon, registration required.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton: Tabletop Thursday Challenge for all ages, 2-5 p.m.; MAPS Media Arts and Library workshop for ages 12 and up, 2 -5 p.m., registration required. 363-1670.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Oklahoma!" 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.