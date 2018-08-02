Friday, August 3
Kids' stuff
Story time and Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Yabba (reggae), 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Country music star Chris Stapleton, 7 p.m., Adams Center, UM. Tickets available at griztix.com.
Indie-rock band the Pixies with opener Sleigh Bells, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Tickets, $37.50-$55, available at logjampresents.com.
Tom and Judy Dempsey, 6-7 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Ninth annual Big Sky Rhythm and Blues Music Festival, Pilgrim Creek Park, Noxon. Visit bigskyblues.com.
Double Down Band, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
Dodgy Mountain Men with the Scratchdog Stringband, 10:15 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; ages 21 and over.
Northern Lights, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Blue Moon Trio, 6-8 p.m.; wine tasting, 4-9 p.m., Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
The Tomcats, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Flathead V8s, 6 p.m., Marina Cay Tiki Bar, Bigfork.
Semi Precious Stones, 9 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Eric "Fingers" Ray, Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Potpourri
Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebration the completion of the North Valley Public Library's first mural, 5:45 p.m., 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Stevensville's 106th annual Creamery Picnic. Parade, barbecue contest, food vendors, ice cream, music and more. 777-3773, creamerypicnic.com.
Pioneer Days in Ronan. Weekend events include a fishing derby, "Bulls & Broncs" rodeo, street dances, VFW pancake breakfast, three-on-three basketball, softball, volleyball, parade, car show and more. Visit https://www.facebook.com/RonanPioneerDays/.
Polson Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Polson.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns @ the Library, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writer's Group, 3:30 p.m.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
Port Polson Players present “Foxfire,” 8 p.m., Theatre on Flathead Lake, Polson. Annie Nations and her husband Hector loved their life together in the Blue Ridge Mountains, but when Hector dies, Annie has to decide if she can handle the wilderness on her own. When son Dillard, a rising country-singing star returns he must deal with a slick real estate agent to decide the fate of the farm. Tickets $19 adults, $18 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
"Having Hope at Home," 2 p.m.; "Vaudeville Variety Show," 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, Philipsburg. 406-859-0013, operahousetheatre.com.
Bigfork Players presents "All Shook Up," 8 p.m., Bigfork Playhouse. 406-837-4886. bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, August 4
Art
Saturday + with printmaker Sukha Worob, 11 a.m.; printing with Worob, 1:30 p.m., $20, $18 members, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
40th annual Bigfork Festival of the Arts in downtown Bigfork. Two-day event includes 150 vendors from all over the country. Woodwork, pottery, paintings, jewelry and more. 406-837-5888, bigfork.org/event/bigfork-festival-of-the-arts.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for children ages 3 and older and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Travelers’ Rest, a two-day festival curated by The Decemberists, at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater. Tickets available at Ticketweb.com or Knittingfactory.com.
Ninth annual Big Sky Rhythm and Blues Music Festival, Pilgrim Creek Park, Noxon. Visit bigskyblues.com.
Ocelot Wizard, 9:30 p.m. doors, 10:15 p.m. show, The Top Hat. Free, ages 21 and over.
Northern Lights, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Larry Meyers, 6 p.m.; Eric "Fingers" Ray, 9 p.m., Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Dusk, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Hot Oats Band, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
Bill Price, 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Edwin Johnson, 6-8 p.m.; wine tasting, 4-9 p.m., Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Potpourri
"Round Up at Riverside," annual Daly Mansion fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. Live music, silent and live auctions, dinner. $75 per person. 363-6004, dalymansion.org.
Upper Swan Valley Historical Society celebrates 100 years of Swan Valley Schools. Self-guided tours, noon-3 p.m. Storytelling and open mic, 3-5 p.m., Swan Valley Museum. 406-754-2745.
Pablo Elementary students form years 1955-1970 and Ronan class of 1966 meet, noon, Cheers, Pablo. 258-6276.
13th Big Sky Classics Boat Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Marina Cay Resort, Bigfork.
Stevensville's 106th annual Creamery Picnic. Pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Stevensville Masonic Lodge. Parade, barbecue contest, food vendors, ice cream, music and more. 777-3773, creamerypicnic.com.
Pioneer Days, Ronan. Weekend events include a fishing derby, "bulls and broncs" rodeo, street dances, VFW pancake breakfast, three-on-three basketball, softball, volleyball, parade, car show and more. Visit facebook.com/RonanPioneerDays.
Missoula Outdoor Cinema, 9 p.m., Head Start School, 1001 Worden Ave. Featuring "Guardians of the Galaxy." Suggested donation of $5 per person or $10 per family donation.
Open hours in the Makerspace, 3-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Clark Fork Market, 8 a.m.-1 pm., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside parking lot). Music by the Missoula Symphony Quartet. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.org.
Missoula Peoples market, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., west side of Pine Street. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Music by Accordion Bob. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Hamilton Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bedford Street, Hamilton. 961-0004.
Stevensville Harvest Valley Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., West Third Street, Stevensville. 406-381-6145, facebook.com/stevifarmersmarket.
Theater
"Psych," 2 p.m.; "Having Hope at Home," 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, Philipsburg. 406-859-0013, operahousetheatre.com.
Bigfork Players presents "Singin' in the Rain," 8 p.m., Bigfork Playhouse. 406-837-4886. bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Port Polson Players present “Foxfire,” 8 p.m., Theatre on Flathead Lake, Polson. Tickets $19 adults, $18 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
Sunday, August 5
Art
40th annual Bigfork Festival of the Arts in downtown Bigfork. Two-day event includes 150 vendors from all over the country. Woodwork, pottery, paintings, jewelry and more. 406-837-5888, bigfork.org/event/bigfork-festival-of-the-arts.
Books, readings
Ink and Whiskey reading series: "New Verse: Two Earths & Air," with Aileen Keown Vaux, Rachel Mindell and Ellen Welcker, 5:30 p.m., Montgomery Distillery.
Kids' stuff
Story time for children ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library 301 E. Main St.
Music
Missoula Community Chorus, "Summer Sing: Schubert," University Congregational Church, 405 University Ave. Ron Wilcott will lead singers through a two-hour rehearsal beginning at 1 p.m., followed by short snack break before performance. $10 fee. missoulachorus.org.
Jazz brunch with David Horgan and Beth Lo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bayern Brewing.
Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m., The Jack, Graves Creek, Lolo.
Vern Avola, Elrond and Synesthesia, 6:30 p.m., Free Cycles, Missoula, 6732 S. First St. W. $6, all ages. Potluck.
Ninth annual Big Sky Rhythm & Blues Music Festival, Pilgrim Creek Park, Noxon. Visit bigskyblues.com.
Heidi Lane (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Restaurant, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Paul Cataldo, 6 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Northwest Accordion Jam, 2-5 p.m., Polson Elk's.
Joel Fetveit, Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
"The German Army's Black Day: The Battle of Amiens, France, August 1918," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 549-5346.
13th Big Sky Classics Boat Show, 9 a.m.-noon, Marina Cay Resort, Bigfork.
Pioneer Days, Ronan. Weekend events include a fishing derby, "bulls and broncs" rodeo, street dances, VFW pancake breakfast, three-on-three basketball, softball, volleyball, parade, car show and more. Visit facebook.com/RonanPioneerDays.
Theater
Port Polson Players present “Foxfire,” 2 p.m., Theatre on Flathead Lake, Polson. Tickets $19 adults, $18 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
"Vaudeville Variety Show," 4 p.m., Opera House Theatre, Philipsburg. 406-859-0013, operahousetheatre.com.
Monday, August 6
Kids' stuff
Employer Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and younger, 10:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Music
Missoula City Band rehearsal, 7-9 p.m., Sentinel High School Band Room. missoulacityband.org.
Olson Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Christy Hayes, 7-10 p.m., The Red Bird, 111 N. Higgins Ave.
You Knew Me When, 7 p.m.; Off in the Woods, 10 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
"Raising the Dead" happy hour featuring a recorded live show of the Grateful Dead, 5-7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. Computer electronics in the MakerSpace, 3-6 p.m.; "Computer Fundamentals," 6 p.m., registration required; Northern Indian style classical music, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Tell Us Something camp, 1-4 p.m., through Friday, Zootown Arts Community Center 235 N. First St. W. $95, $85 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Theatre
Bigfork Players presents "The Little Mermaid," 8 p.m., Bigfork Playhouse. 406-837-4886. bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Tuesday, August 7
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Unity Dance and Drum African dance class with Tarn Ream and live music, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels and ages welcome; drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7933, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages birth-3, 10:30-11 a.m.; Frenchtown Branch Lego Club, 4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Mountain Regional Karaoke finals, 8-11 p.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Metalcore band The Acacia Strain with Left Behind and I Am, 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Tickets $15 in advance, $17 day of show, available at logjampresents.com.
Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse Polson.
Potpourri
Zootown Arts Community Center Jamboree open mic, 5-7 p.m., Stampede Stage, Western Montana Fair. Free. Donations accepted. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5:30-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Coloring Club for Grownups, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6-7:30 p.m.; System Check MPL gamers club, 6:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Theater
Bigfork Players presents "All Shook Up," 8 p.m., Bigfork Playhouse. 406-837-4886. bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, August 8
Art
Glass-fusing orientation class, 6-8 p.m., Zootwn Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $35, $30 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Zootown Arts Community Center art activities, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 pm., Western Montana Fair. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Story time, 10:30 a.m., Frenchtown Library Branch. 721-2665.
Music
Missoula City Band concert, 8 p.m. Bonner Park. Featuring Caitlin and Jesse. missoulacityband.org.
Robert Earl Keen with Tom Catmull, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, the Wilma. Tickets $30-$35, available at logjampresents.com.
Tyler Barham, 8 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Jazz Night with Kimberlee Carlson, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free, all ages.
Tommy Edwards, 6:30 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Potpourri
Out to Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Stacy Jones Band; children's activities by Travelers' Rest. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday Summer Movie matinee at Big Sky Branch,"Wrinkle in Time," 1 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.; 3D printing 101 workshop, 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Trivia, 7 p.m., Broadway Bar, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Theatre
Bigfork Players presents "Into the Woods," 8 p.m., Bigfork Playhouse. 406-837-4886. bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Port Polson Players present “Foxfire,” 8 p.m., Theatre on Flathead Lake, Polson. Tickets $19 adults, $18 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.
Thursday, August 9
Art
Zootown Arts Community Center art activities, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 pm., Western Montana Fair. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Country two-step, beginners to intermediate, 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Kids' stuff
MiniNaturalist pre-K program, 10 a.m., Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St. Free with admission to the Center. MontanaNaturalist.org.
Tiny tales for ages birth-3, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Nikki Lane, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Sold out.
Christian Johnson Project, 9 p.m., Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Valley Queen, 9:30 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free, ages 21 and over.
Andrea Harsell, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 pm., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Tribute to Jodi Marshall open mic, 7-9:30 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Life Center. No-host bar; silent auction for the late musician's grand piano.
Potpourri
Holus Bolus, one-man psychedelic acoustiloop musician, 6 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 SW. Broadway. holusbolus.com.
Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: "Introduction to Tai Chi" at Lolo Branch, 9:30 a.m.; "Easy Steps to eBooks," computer class, noon, registration required; computer electronics in the MakerSpace, 3-6 p.m.; drop-in crafts at the Big Sky Branch, noon-4 p.m.
Bitterroot Public Library, spectrUM Summer of Science, 2-5 p.m.
Theater
Missoula Children's Theatre Performing Arts Camps presents "I Love NY," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. "I Love NY" is a dynamic reflection of some of the most beloved musicals set in New York City. A music revue brimming with lively choreography. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Bigfork Players presents "Singin' in the Rain," 8 p.m., Bigfork Playhouse. 406-837-4886. bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
"Vaudeville Variety Show," 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, Philipsburg. 406-859-0013, operahousetheatre.com.
Port Polson Players present “Foxfire,” 8 p.m., Theatre on Flathead Lake, Polson. Tickets $19 adults, $18 seniors and students. 406-883-9212, portpolsonplayers.com.