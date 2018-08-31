Have an event you'd like listed? Email entertainer@missoulian.com. Deadline is the Tuesday before publication.
Friday, August 31
Kids' stuff
Story time and Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Preschool storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
Lolo Creek Band, 8 p.m., Cowboy Troys, Victor.
Crown of the Continent Guitar Festival, Flathead Lake Lodge. Pre-music beings at 5:30 p.m. Featuring Stars and Rising Stars. $10 suggested donation. 406-855-5900, crownguitarfest.tix.com.
American rock band Dinosaur Jr., 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, the Wilma. Tickets $25 in advance, $28 day of show, available at logjampresents.com.
Double Down Band, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
Nightliner, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Matt Stivers Trio, 6-8 p.m.; wine tasting, 4-9 p.m., Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
The Country Kings (honky-tonk and country classics,), 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Trixies Antler Saloon, Ovando. Free.
Lolo Creek Band, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Quinn's Hot Springs Resort, Paradise.
Band in Moton, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Family Friendly Friday with Tophouse, 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free, all ages; Dead Winter Carpenters, 10:15 p.m., $5, ages 21 and over.
Tonewall Jackson, 6 p.m., Marina Cay Tiki Bar, Bigfork.
Hambone and the Headiners, Garden Bar, Bigfork.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
"No Cover" house DJ night, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St. No cover; ages 21 and over.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns @ the Library, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 3-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
The Hamilton Players present “12 Angry Men,” 8 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. It looks like an open-and-shut case — until one of the jurors begins opening the others' eyes to the facts. "This is a remarkable thing about democracy," says the foreign-born juror, "that we are notified by mail to come down to this place—and decide on the guilt or innocence of a man; of a man we have not known before. We have nothing to gain or lose by our verdict. We should not make it a personal thing." But personal it does become, with each juror revealing his own character as the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted, and a new murder threat is born before their eyes! Tempers get short, arguments grow heated, and the jurors become 12 angry men. The jurors' final verdict and how they reach it — intense scenes that will electrify you and keep you on the edge of your seat. Call 375-9050 for more information.
Bigfork Players presents "Hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Playhouse. 406-837-4886. bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, September 1
Kids' stuff
Children's Carnival, noon-2 p.m., Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5425 Gharrett St. 327-7428, lbc-missoula.com.
Saturday Kids' Program, "Wonderful Bird Wings!" 2 p.m., Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St. Free with admission to the Center. MontanaNaturalist.org.
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for children ages 3 and older and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Crown of the Continent Guitar Festival's, Classical & Rock Finale, 4 p.m., Flathead Lake Lodge. Five hours of nonstop music. Tickets $40 adults, $20 ages 18 and under ($5 more at the gate). 406-855-5900, crownguitarfest.tix.com.
Alley Bourbon, 8 p.m.-midnight, Rustic Hut, Florence.
Nightliner, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Hambone and the Headliners, Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Bo DePena, 7:30 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Whitey Morgan with Tennessee Jet (alt country, Americana), 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $20 in advance, $60 four-pack, $75 VIP, logjampresents.com.
GOV'T MULE with The Magpie Salute, 7 p.m., Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater, 5417 Trumpeter. $37.50-$50. KnittingFactory.com.
Lolo Creek Band, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
Money Penny, 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Ron Meissner Trio, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
JW Teller Band, 6-8 p.m.; wine tasting, 4-9 p.m., Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Lolo Creek Band, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Quinn's Hot Springs Resort, Paradise.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Clark Fork Market, 8 a.m.-1 pm., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside parking lot). Music by Britt Arensen. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.org.
Missoula Peoples market, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., west side of Pine Street. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Ave by the XXXXs. Music by Crazy Dogs. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Hamilton Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bedford Street, Hamilton. 961-0004.
Stevensville Harvest Valley Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., West Third Street, Stevensville. 406-381-6145, facebook.com/stevifarmersmarket.
Theater
Bigfork Players presents "Hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Playhouse. 406-837-4886. bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, September 2
Kids' stuff
Children's Carnival, 11 a.m., Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5425 Gharrett St. 327-7428, lbc-missoula.com.
Music
Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m., Benny's Frenchtown Club.
Tara Lynn Walrus, 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Tom Catmull (country, blues, folk), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Restaurant, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Northwest Accordion Jam, 2-5 p.m., Polson Elk's.
Dixie Riddle, 6 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Joel Fetveit, Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Dance party with Lolo Creek Band, 9 p.m., Helmville Rodeo. $5.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
25th annual Germanfest, 2-6 p.m., Caras Park. Food, beer, children's activities, information about Missoula's sister city Neckargemund and more. 541-0860, artsmissoula.org.
"Exuberance Over Experience: The American St. Mihiel Offensive, France, September 1918," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 549-5346.
Free Sunday pool, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Theatre
Monday, September 3
Music
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
"Raising the Dead" happy hour featuring a recorded live show of the Grateful Dead, 5-7 p.m., Top Hat, 134 W. Front St.
Blackalicious with Tonsofun X Wormwood, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $20 in advance (logjampresents.com), $22 day of show.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagination Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Tuesday, September 4
Art
YAAP Experimental Drawing for ages 6-12, 3:15-5:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Oct. 9, Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $95, $85 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco 1, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Unity Dance and Drum African dance class with Tarn Ream and live music, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels and ages welcome; drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7933, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kids' stuff
Montana Mollie and Rocky the Marmot literacy program for ages 3-5, 10 a.m.; Art Club for ages 5-18, 4 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny tales for ages birth-3, 10:30-11 a.m.; Frenchtown Branch Lego Club, 4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Polson.
New wave legends Blondie with Liz Brasher, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, KettleHouse Amphitheater, Bonner. $45-$55, logjampresents.com.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Farmers Market, 5:30-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Ave by the XXX’s. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Coloring Club for Grownups, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6-7:30 p.m.; System Check! MPL Gamers Club, 6:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, September 5
Dance
Flamenco 2, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
After School at the Library for ages 6 and up, 3-4:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Story time, 10:30 a.m., Frenchtown Library Branch. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Ken's Country Combo, 7-10 p.m., Polson Elk's.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Kurt Springer with Jackie Britton and Carolina and the Saints, 7 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Polson.
Jazz Night with Kimberlee Carlson, 7-9 p.m., Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. all ages.
Cold War Kids with daysormay, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $27.50-$35 in advance (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6-8 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7 p.m., Broadway Bar, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Thursday, September 6
Art
Opening reception, 5-8 p.m., Gallery of Visual Arts, Social Science Building, first floor, UM. Featuring "Lovers," works of Patricia and Tim Thornton, Tricia Opstad and Josh Quick, Bev and Steve Glueckert, Charlie Apple and Daphne Sweet, Rachel and Sam Shultz, Lee Stuurman and Jasmine Raymond, Logan and Padyn Humble, Christopher Powell and Karlene Kantner, Marshall Grainger and Alana Waksman, Joy French and Jeff Medley, Zoe Moore and Lukas Phelan, Crista Ames and Karl Schwiesow, Caroline Keys and Nate Biehl, Jenny Fawcett and Tom Helgerson, Tom and Liz Dye, Caitlyn Hofmeister and Lauren Norby, Parker Beckley and Cassidy Tucker, Claire Melli and Michael Hanson, Meredith and Matthew LaRubbio.
Dance
Country Two Step, beginners-intermediate, 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Kids' stuff
MiniNaturalist pre-K program, 10 a.m., Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St. Free with admission to the Center. MontanaNaturalist.org.
Tiny tales for ages birth-3, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Montana is Country, 8:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Acoustic Avenue - Westfork, 8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free, all ages.
Good Old Fashioned, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 pm., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
18th annual fundraising auction, 5 p.m., Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Excel," noon, registration required.
Theatre
Bigfork Players presents "Hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Playhouse. 406-837-4886. bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Art Calls
The City of Missoula Public Art Committee, in collaboration with Missoula Redevelopment Agency and the City of Missoula seek an artist or art team to create and submit an original completed artwork or design proposal for a major integrated public art piece in Montana Rail Link Park in Missoula, Montana. This is a percent for art call open invitation to artists in Montana, Washington State, Idaho and Oregon. Submittal deadline is Friday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. View Art Call at: http://www.missoulapublicart.org/public-art-calls/ AND http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/Bids.aspx?CatID=33. Submit to: https://cityofmissoulapublicartcommittee.submittable.com/submit
The City of Missoula Public Art Committee invites artists residing in Missoula County to apply for a public art project to create art on traffic signal boxes located throughout Missoula. The goal of the project is to use local traffic signal boxes as "canvases," greatly enhancing Missoula's visual surroundings. Dimensions of the TSB are generally 56 inches in height, 44 in width and 26" deep. Art should cover all exposed sides and top of the box. In addition, artists are required to paint the concrete bases in a solid color or colors complimentary to the design. The locations are North and Russell, South and Garfield, Broadway and Orange, Broadway and Higgins. Total budget for each is $1,500 and includes all materials and artist's labor. For all information on materials required to be used, application process and designer criteria and selection process visit missoulapublicart.org.