Friday, June 14
Art
Artist in Residence program with artist Roger Amerman, Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Amerman will be creating his artwork and interacting with visitors June 14, 15 and 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) each day. He will have many of his handmade art pieces available for sale. 208-942-3113.
Opening for "Happy Cats," an exhibition by Trevor Deitz, who wants to "spread joy to the world through cat painting," 5:30-8:30 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W.
Frame of Mind's June Second Friday: "A Celebration of Missoula LGBTQUIA Artists," 5:30-8 p.m., Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St.
Montana Professional Artists Association Show and Sale, 6-10 p.m., Bitterroot River Inn, Hamilton. Show and sale of oil paintings, soft pastels, watercolors, photography and bronze sculpture. montanaprofessionalartistsassoc.com.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
Tour kick-off fundraiser for new trio Junior, 7 p.m., Le Petit Outre, $5-$10 donation. This new group of local musicians Caroline Keys, Hermina Harold and Jenny Fawcett meet "at the junction of sparse folk, pop and cosmic country."
Country star Brad Paisley in concert, 6:30 p.m., Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater, 5417 Trumpeter Way. Tickets $70-$175, ticketweb.com.
Absent Wilson (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Wine tasting starts 4 p.m.
Carlson Meissner Jazz Trio, 6-9 p.m., River's Edge, Alberton.
Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bagels on Broadway, 223 W. Broadway.
Country singer and Missoula native Sam Riddle with a special guest, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Crazy Dog, 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Family Friendly with the Benevolents (original folk, rock and world music), 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St.. Free; all ages. Zahira & Rising Buffalo Tribe with Sister Julie and Eb Flow (roots reggae, funk, pop and dub), 10:15 p.m. Free; ages 21 and over.
Russ Nasset (country, honky-tonk), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kniption Fit, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
I'll House You, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. I'll House You is a monthly party of DJs, drinks and dancing.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; World-Wide Cinema viewing of "Over the Limit, 7 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
The Hamilton Players' present "Disaster!" 8 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. "Disaster!" is set on a summer night in Manhattan in 1979 and follows a group of NYC A-listers who party at the grand opening of a floating casino/disco — until disaster strikes. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, killer bees, rats, sharks and piranhas all threaten the guests, who sing some of the biggest hits of the ‘70s including “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman,” “Knock on Wood” and more. 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Seussical the Musical," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, June 15
Art
Artist in Residence program with artist Roger Amerman, Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Amerman will be creating his artwork and interacting with visitors June 14, 15 and 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) each day. He will have many of his handmade art pieces available for sale. 208-942-3113.
"Images" summer show open house, noon-5 p.m., Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave. Featured summer show artist are Silas Thompson, Robert Schlegel, Robert Moore, Reid Christie, Rachel Moore, R. David Wilson, Parvin, Lori McNee, Kevin Red Star, Jennifer Li, Jeff Walker, Janet Sullivan, Garth Williams, Dudley Dana, Diane Ainsworth, Deborah Harrington, David Mensing, Claire Meyer and Caleb Meyer. Introducing "the Luz Brothers Light Show," a collaborative project featuring two Missoula based artists, photographer Dudley Dana and oil painter R. David Wilson. The Luz Brothers created a series of illuminated prints and paintings that speak to the beauty and playfulness of light.
Montana Professional Artists Association Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Bitterroot River Inn, Hamilton. Show and sale of oil paintings, soft pastels, watercolors, photography and bronze sculpture. montanaprofessionalartistsassoc.com.
Saturday Family Art Workshop: "Make a Family Map," 11 a.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Free.
Indian Country Conversations: "Historical Memory," 1-2 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. The second talk in this conversation series is with Lily Gervais and Donnie Wetzel, both Blackfeet Tribal Members. Free and open to the public.
Books, readings
Maggie Plummer signs "Bell Bottom Gypsy," 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Wanda Bear Medicine Peterson signs "Through My Eyes," 1 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Dance
Salsa 406! 8:30 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave. Night of Latin music and dance. All your favorite salsa, merengue, bachata and more. The night begins with a free dance lesson and is followed by a dance party.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
JD and the Western Front, 8 p.m., Rustic Hut, Florence.
Walking Corpse Syndrome with Uncommon Evolution and Ceres (groove metal), 10:15 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $5; ages 21 and over.
Larry Hirshberg, 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive. Wine tasting starts 4 p.m.
Outlaws & Lawmen (country and Southern rock), 9:30 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Wailing Aaron Jennings (country), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Andrea Harsell (blues, rock), 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Kniption Fit, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
1980s ISCSM Drag Show, 7:30-10:30 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St., Missoula. Ages 18 and over.
Rain Barrel Workshop, 9 a.m.-noon, Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, 1527 Wyoming St. $30 MUD members; $45 non-members.
Bayern's Backyard Bash, 5-9 p.m., Bayern Brewing, 1507 Montana St., Missoula. Live music featuring Royal Bliss and The Sasha Bell Band plus food and drinks. $15 in advance, $18 day of show. Ages 21 and over. Tickets available on Eventbrite.
Lolo Farmers/Craft Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Featuring local farmers, crafters, artisans and more.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. Music by Grand Poobahs (jazz). 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Zetangle drawing workshop, 2-4 p.m., registration required, Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Theater
The Hamilton Players' present "Disaster!" 8 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. Disaster! is set on a summer night in Manhattan in 1979 and follows a group of NYC A-listers who party at the grand opening of a floating casino/disco —until disaster strikes. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, killer bees, rats, sharks and piranhas all threaten the guests, who sing some of the biggest hits of the ‘70s including “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman,” “Knock on Wood” and more. 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical 80s Musical Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, June 16
Art
Montana Professional Artists Association Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bitterroot River Inn, Hamilton. Show and sale of oil paintings, soft pastels, watercolors, photography and bronze sculpture. montanaprofessionalartistsassoc.com.
Artist in Residence program with artist Roger Amerman, Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Amerman will be creating his artwork and interacting with visitors June 14, 15 and 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) each day. He will have many of his handmade art pieces available for sale. 208-942-3113.
Food and drink
Biers & Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Larry Hirshberg (rock/folk), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Nalai Proctor, 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Bad Larrys, 4 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Joel Fetveit, The Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
The Vietnam War Summer Lecture Series: Part II, "Memories from Behind the Lines Long Binh 1969," presented by veteran Victor Machart, 2 p.m., Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Free. 258-3473.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Soft Landing Missoula's third annual World Refugee Day Soccer Cup, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fort Missoula Regional Park, 3025 South Ave. W. 7-on-7 play with the World Cup Match bringing all of our champions together for the final game and concludes with a community celebration for everyone to enjoy. The day kicks off with the first games beginning at 10 a.m. and the final match scheduled for 4 p.m. After goals have been counted, dinner and the celebration will be underway at 5 p.m. This will include a Futpong tournament, a performance by the Congolese choir and dancing. The free dinner will feature a sampling of dishes from local refugee families as well as traditional American barbecue fare, softlandingmissoula.org/soccer-tournament.
Theater
The Hamilton Players' present "Disaster!" 2 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. Disaster! is set on a summer night in Manhattan in 1979 and follows a group of NYC A-listers who party at the grand opening of a floating casino/disco —until disaster strikes. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, killer bees, rats, sharks and piranhas all threaten the guests, who sing some of the biggest hits of the ‘70s including “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman,” “Knock on Wood” and more. 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.
Monday, June 17
Art
"Outdoor Nature Sculpture," 1-4 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. In this camp we will learn about our natural surroundings by creating artwork using only natural materials. Spend time exploring the shallow waters, trails and dens of Greenough Park.
Books, readings
Michael Benanav reads from and signs his new book, "Himalaya Bound: One Family's Quest to Save Their Animals and an Ancient Way of Life," 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Food and Drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Summer Classes: "Raptors and Art," 9 a.m.-noon, through June 21, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. With teachers Bev Beck Glueckert and Kate Davis. $80/$72 members. missoulaartmuseum.org.
"Inspiration and Expression" camp for ages 7-16, 9 a.m.-noon, through June 21, Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. Students will be guided through poetry and songwriting techniques. Poems and songs will be shared, recorded, and celebrated. $95/$85. zootownarts.org.
Coed Rock Camp, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $235/$225 for members. Regardless of musical experience, campers will receive instrument instruction, form a band, write an original song, and perform at Family Friendly Friday on June 21, at 6 p.m. at the Top Hat Lounge. All supplies and musical equipment provided. zootownarts.org.
Light play theater for ages 7-14, 3 p.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Music
Har Mar Superstar (Minneapolis R&B/pop) with Missoula bands Shahs and the Sasha Bell Band, 6 p.m., Free Cycles, 732, S. First St. W. Tickets are $12, available at Ear Candy or through the Facebook event page.
Missoula City Band rehearsal, 7-9 p.m., Sentinel High School Band Room. missoulacityband.org.
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Motown on Mondays, 9 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myraid spin exclusive remixes, originals and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs.
Roots UpRising, 9 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; "A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program Series," West African Kora performance with Sean Gaskell, 6:30 p.m.; Big Sky summer hours and snacks begins, 2-6 p.m.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Oklahoma!" 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Tuesday, June 18
Books, readings
Naomi Shibata discusses "Bend with the Wind: The Life, Family and Writings of Grace Eto Shibata," 7 p.m., Heritage Hall, Fort Missoula. Free. 258-3473.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, KettleHouse Amphitheater, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner. A celebration of the anniversary of "Abbey Road," RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life. Tickets $30-$40. logjampresents.com.
Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
"The Big Blackfoot: Water Wildlife, and More!" 7-8:30 p.m., GoodWorks Place, 129 W. Alder St. Hear from local experts about wildlife corridors, hiking, fishing and mountain biking. You'll learn how the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act will help ensure the Big Blackfoot wildlife and recreation opportunities will be enjoyed by future generations.
Culpepper and Meriweather Circus, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Community Center property at the corner of Middle Burnt Fork Road and Park Avenue, Stevensville. Adults $12 in advance, $15 day of show; ages 2-12 and 65 and over $7 in advance, $8 day of show. Watch the raising of the Big Top, 9:30-10 a.m. cmcircus.com.
Tuesday Evening Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Montana PBS Clifford Library Tour, 11 a.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Activities, Crafts in Space," 2-4 p.m.; Big Sky summer hours and snacks, 2-6 p.m.; Young Adult Volunteer orientation, 3:30 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; "A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program Series," "George Bird Grinnell, The Father of Glacier National Park: His Explorations & Discoveries with Official Place Names and the Stories Behind Them," 6:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Totally Radical '80s Musical Revue," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, June 19
Art
Lunch Club at MAM, noon-1 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Bring your co-workers and friends for a lunchtime mini-tour and conversation. MAM staff will lead a 30-minute art experience in one of our exhibitions. Call Jenny at 406-728-0447 or e-mail jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org, to register your group.
Teen Artist Summer Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Free; all materials provided. Teens can bring in their own artwork or use materials in the classroom to make their own creations. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown and Ben Crawford, will be present to teach, share, and support teens. missoulaartmuseum.org.
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
John Fohl (blues), 8 pm., GILD, 515 S. Higgins Ave. Tickets are $10.
Tommy Edwards, 6 p.m., The Raven, Woods Bay.
Missoula City Band Concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park. missoulacityband.org.
Jazz Night with Cork & Spark, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Aaron Lewis of Staind, "The State I'm in Tour" with Ben Danaher 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $40.50-$48. logjampresents.com.
Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Tuesday Picking Circle 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St, Missoula. Stringed instrument bluegrass picking circle, every Tuesday at the Montana Distillery.
Potpourri
"Crucial Cause" benefiting Brain Injury Alliance of Montana, 5:30-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. One dollar of each beer sold goes to Brain Injury Alliance of Montana. 541-6442, biamt.org.
Frenchtown Farmers Market, 5-7:30 p.m., eastern side of Frenchtown Elementary school. Food trucks, crafts and live entertainment.
Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Big Sky Mudflaps (swing, rhythm and blues, classic rock); children's activities by Childbloom Guitar. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton: Make-and-Take Ukuleles, part 2, 1:30 p.m.; mindfulness workshop with Laura Wathen, 5:40 p.m., registration required.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: Big Sky summer hours and snacks, noon-4 p.m.; open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; drop-in crafts at the Big Sky Branch, 1 p.m.; Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; 3D printing workshop, 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Seussical the Musical," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, June 20
Art
Ceramics Invitational Tour with Jill Oberman and Julia Galloway, 5-6 p.m., Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St. Radius' current exhibition features functional and sculptural ceramics by Nick DeVries, Steven Godfrey, Autumn Higgins, Trey Hill, Sara Morales-Morgan, Richard Notkin, Oberman, Joseph Pintz, Kevin Silkwood, Mitchell Spain and Cary Weigand. Call to RSVP: 541-7070.
Dance
Country two-step (beginning to intermediate), 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave. $5.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Music
Acoustic Avenue with Canta Brasil, 8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Pro DJ regional competition, 8:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 p.m., East Shore Smokehouse, Highway 35, Polson.
Christian Johnson Project, Garden Bar, Bigfork.
Wailin' Jennings and Judith Gap (country, dark Americana), 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Whitherward, 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
KFGM Artist Residency Series, 7-10 p.m., Monk's.
Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
World Refugee Day, a portion of sales at the following restaurants will go to IRC Missoula in order to support refugee families. Scotty's Table from 11:a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to close; Masala from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Imagine Nation Brewing from noon-8 p.m. rescue.org/missoula.
Downtown ToNight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Milton Menasco and The Big Fiasco (rock, reggae, funk); children's activities by YMCA. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Big Sky summer hours and snacks, noon-4 p.m.; "Searching the Library, noon, registration required; summer movie matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Mary Poppins Returns," 1 p.m..
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton: Tabletop Thursday Challenge for all ages, 2-5 p.m.; MAPS Media Arts and Library workshop for ages 12 and up, 2 -5 p.m., registration required. 363-1670.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Oklahoma!" 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.