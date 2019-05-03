Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, May 3
Art
First Friday events, downtown Stevensville. 777-3773, stevensvilleMT.org.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under and story time for ages 3 and over, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Music
Jazzoula, the city's festival of local jazz talent, continues. Hall of Fame honorees are guitarist Ron Meissner and trombonist-composer Naomi Siegel. Line-up: Joan Zen, Missoula Conduction Orchestra, UM Jazz Boyd Collective, Meissner-Carlson with Jim Driscoll, Josh Farmer and Friends, St. Anthony Parish's community hall, doors at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30. Sets run for about 35 minutes each. Check the Jazzoula Facebook page for more information. Tickets are $13 for one night, at Rockin' Rudy's or at the door. Food and drinks are available.
Arlo Guthrie ('60s folk), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $44.50-$54.50 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Absent Wilson Conspiracy (jazz), 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Bill LaCroix, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bagels on Broadway, 223 W. Broadway.
406, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Crazy Dog, 6-8 p.m., The Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free, all ages. Retro soul/R&B groups The Dip and Moorea Masa and The Mood, 9 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $12 in advance (logjampresents.com); $15 day of show. All ages.
Band in Motion (blues, rock), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
I'll House You, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. A monthly party of DJs, drinks and dancing.
Potpourri
Rummage sale, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 130 S. Sixth St. E.
Public planetarium shows, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Payne Family Native American Center Star Gazing Room. Tickets $6 adults, $4 children, available on eventbrite.com.
Bitterroot Gives wrap-up pint night, 5-8 p.m., Tin Can Bar and Draft Room, 207 Main St., Stevensville. Fifty cents from every draft sold goes to the Bitter Root Water Forum.
Mission Valley Live presents Psychic Dynasty, 7 p.m., Polson High School auditorium. $13 in advance, $15 at the door, ages 18 and under free. Available at First Interstate Bank and Perfect Shot Tavern in Polson and R&R HealthCare Solutions and Ronan True Value in Ronan.
Hamilton Psychic and Healing Fair, 2-8 p.m., Between the Worlds, 205 W. Main St., Hamilton. Portion of proceeds donated to Heartism, a nonprofit center that assists individuals with autism. hamiltonpsychicfair.com.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting, for ages 18 and over, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Live predator feeding, 4 p.m., Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 218 E. Front St.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents Disney's "Newsies — The Broadway Musical," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. For the "newsies" of 1899, selling newspapers on the gritty streets of New York City was a constant test of wit and stamina. When greedy publisher Joseph Pulitzer raises the price of his paper to cut out the newsies, the ragtag group raises its voice (“The World Will Know”) and organizes a strike. The boys take on some of the most powerful, ruthless men of the era. A musical filled with energizing anthems and glorious dance, the Tony Award-winning "Newsies" vividly tells a compelling, often comical, story of the human spirit. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Saturday, May 4
Art
Open figure drawing in collaboration with the Missoula Art Museum, 2-4 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $10, $8 members. Ages 18 and over. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Missoula Folklore Society contra dance, 8-11 p.m., Hip Strip Ballroom, Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Workshop, 7:30 p.m. Music by Out of Wood, caller Roy Curet. $6 members, $9 nonmembers. missoulafolk.org.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Jazzoula, the city's festival of local jazz talent, closes out on Saturday. The lineup is Melody Anderson and bassist Clipper Anderson; Siegel's duo set with pianist/composer Marina Albero; Latin jazz group Salsa Loco; and John Roberts and Pan Blanco. Doors to St. Anthony Parish's community hall open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30. Sets run for about 35 minutes each. Check the Jazzoula Facebook page for more information. Tickets are $13 for one night, at Rockin' Rudy's or at the door. Food and drinks are available.
The Valley Voices Community Choir presents its spring concert, "Memories and Dreams," 7 p.m., Glacier High School auditorium, Kalispell. Free.
JW Teller (Southern folk songwriter), 6-8 p.m., Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive.
Annual 80's party with costume contest, Rustic Hut, Florence.
406, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Space Monkey Mafia (punk/ska) with DASH, 10:15 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. Ages 21 and over.
Mudslide Charley (blues), 9:30 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Tom Catmull (folk songwriter), 5-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
RMF DJ, 10 p.m., South Shore Lounge (below China Gate), Polson.
Absolutely DJ night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, Badlander, 208 Ryman St. No cover, ages 21 and over.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
DJ by RMF Entertainment, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
North Valley Public Library, Stevensville: Hat making and decorations, 2 p.m.; "May the Fourth Be With You," 2-4 p.m. Star Wars activities and crafts., 777-5061.
Montana State Woodcarving Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Missoula County Fairgrounds, Home Arts Building. 529-0239.
Kentucky Derby Party, 2-5:30 p.m., Missoula Country Club, 3850 Old U.S. Highway 93. Hosted by the Missoula Education Foundation. Featuring a hat contest, a derby board, 50/50 split-the pot (all proceeds go to benefit teacher recognition programs), silent auction, photo booth and live viewing of the Kentucky Derby race itself.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 130 S. Sixth St. E.
Barbecue to support the Bitterroot Bucs baseball teams, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Florence Ace Hardware. 273-4333.
Eastside Ace Hardware hosts the Habitat for Humanity of Ravalli County for donations plus a barbecue to support the Bitterroot Gymkhana Club, 4054 Eastside Highway, Stevensville. 777-5525.
Hamilton Psychic and Healing Fair, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Between the Worlds, 205 W. Main St., Hamilton. Portion of proceeds donated to Heartism, a nonprofit center that assists individuals with autism. hamiltonpsychicfair.com.
27th annual Garden City BrewFest, noon-8 p.m., Caras Park. Over 70 beers, wine, ciders and spiked seltzer. Live music. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
"The Roast of Christina Drake," 7:30-10:30 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St. Affectionately known as "The Most Hated Empress of All Montana" Christina Drake has become a beloved icon of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana, but those closest to her have some other choice descriptions to share. Join the ISCSM and friends for the Roast of Christina Drake! Enjoy some laughs at Christina's expense. Show contains foul language, comments and sexual references. $5; ages 18 and over.
Clark Fork Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside parking lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. 396-0593, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the red XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. 274-3042, missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula Peoples Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Co. presents "The Christians," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. “The Christians” revolves around Paul, a pastor whose church twenty years ago was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a parking lot big enough to get lost in it. Today should be a day of celebration. But when the beloved minister steps up to the pulpit to share his reconsidered version of salvation, his stunning revelation shakes the foundations of his church's belief. $12 adults, $10 students. 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org.
Missoula Community Theatre presents Disney's "Newsies — The Broadway Musical," 2 and 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. For the "newsies" of 1899, selling newspapers on the gritty streets of New York City was a constant test of wit and stamina. When greedy publisher, Joseph Pulitzer, raises the price of his paper to cut out the newsies, the ragtag group raises its voice (“The World Will Know”) and organizes a strike. The boys take on some of the most powerful, ruthless men of the era. A musical filled with energizing anthems and glorious dance, the Tony Award-winning "Newsies" vividly tells a compelling, often comical, story of the human spirit. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Sunday, May 5
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Storytime for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-265.
Music
The Valley Voices Community Choir presents is spring concert "Memories and Dreams," 3 p.m., Risen Christ Catholic Church, Kalispell. Free.
Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m., River's Edge, Alberton.
The Sundogs (acoustic), 6-8 p.m., Rumour Tap House, 1855 Stephens Ave.
Bill Lacroix (banjo, folk), 5-7 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Potpourri
Hamilton Psychic and Healing Fair, noon-6 p.m., Between the Worlds, 205 W. Main St., Hamilton. Portion of proceeds donated to Heartism, a nonprofit center that assists individuals with autism. hamiltonpsychicfair.com.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Montana State Woodcarving Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula County Fairgrounds Home Arts Building. 406-529-0239.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Theater
Whitefish Theatre Co. presents "The Christians," 7:30 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. “The Christians” revolves around Paul, a pastor whose church 20 years ago was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a parking lot big enough to get lost in it. Today should be a day of celebration. But when the beloved minister steps up to the pulpit to share his reconsidered version of salvation, his stunning revelation shakes the foundations of his church's belief. $12 adults, $10 students. 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org.
Missoula Community Theatre presents Disney's "Newsies - The Broadway Musical," 2 and 6:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. For the "newsies" of 1899, selling newspapers on the gritty streets of New York City was a constant test of wit and stamina. When greedy publisher, Joseph Pulitzer, raises the price of his paper to cut out the newsies, the ragtag group raises its voice (“The World Will Know”) and organizes a strike. The boys take on some of the most powerful, ruthless men of the era. A musical filled with energizing anthems and glorious dance, the Tony Award-winning "Newsies" vividly tells a compelling, often comical, story of the human spirit. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
Monday, May 6
Dance
Amateur caller night, 7-9 p.m., Lolo Square and Round Dance Center, 2 1/2 miles west of Lolo on Highway 12. 273-0141, 529-8633.
Food and Drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Mother Goose Sings and Swings for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m., North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. 777-5061.
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Music
Electronic producer Jai Wolf with Hotel Garuda & Ford, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $18 in advance (logjampresents.com), $23 day of show. All ages.
The John Floridis Trio, 7-10 p.m., Red Bird, 111 N. Higgins Ave.
Raising the Dead, live recorded show of the Grateful Dead, 5 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free; all ages.
Motown on Mondays, 9 p.m., Badlander, 208 Ryman St. DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myraid spin exclusive remixes, originals and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Open mic, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
Third annual "Mommy & Me Tea," 4 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. To register call 777-5061.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Suicide Prevention Series: "Talk Saves Lives," 6:30 p.m.
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
"Pretty Tricky" trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, May 7
Books, readings
Cordial making and book signing with Spencer McGowan, 6 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco I, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Vermont folk singer Henry Jamison with contemporary Irish indie folk duo Saint Sister, 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $15 in advance (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m., Montana Distillery, 631 Woody St.
Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Potpourri
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; 2nd Tuesday Book Group discusses "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate, 7 p.m.
Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, May 8
Art
Glass fusing orientation class, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W. $35, $30 members. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Books, readings
Mark Johnson reads and signs "Political Hell-Raiser: The Life and Times of Senator Burton K. Wheeler of Montana," 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Dance
Flamenco II, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School, 2704 Brooks. Flamenco Montana/Victoria Lenihan Dance. flamencomt.com, 542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 10:30 a.m.; After School at the Library, 3-4:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
"2nd Wednesday Sound: Sound, Soup and Sanctuary," 12:10 p.m., University Congregational Church, 405 University Ave. Featuring The Backyard Recorder Consort (Lawrence Duncan, Jo Ella Hug, Nancy Seldin, Katherine Skinner). Concert is followed by a soup and bread luncheon. Free-will offering. 543-6952.
Jazz Night with the Basement Boyz, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. All ages.
Portland rock band Ruler with Ryan Rebo and the London Werewolves, 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, Monk's Bar, 221 Ryman St. $7. Ages 21 and over.
"Rocking Country" karaoke, 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent.
Kraptastic karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m., The Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $4. 543-7154.
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Memory Cafe, 2 p.m., Middle School Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Swing into Spring Program Series: "Mushroom Identification 101," 5:30 p.m. Carvey demonstration in the MakerSpace, 6:30 p.m., registration required; 2nd Wednesday Book Group discusses "Refuge" by Dina Mayeri, 7 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivial Beersuit, 7:30-10 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Thursday, May 9
Books, readings
Missoula poet Amy Ratto Parks reads and signs "Radial Bloom," 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Marc C. Johnson reads and signs "Political Hell-Raiser: The Life and Times of Senator Burton K. Wheeler of Montana, 6 p.m., Chapter One Book Store, Hamilton.
Dance
Country two-step (beginning to intermediate), 7 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave. $5.
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off your first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Art Club for ages 5-18, North Valley Public Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville.
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Tangible Hope, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, The Wilma. Faith community choirs, John Floridis, Joan Zen, The Collard Greens and the Missoula Ringers Handbell Choir take the stage to celebrate community. Tangible Hope is a fundraiser for Missoula Interfaith Collaborative. $15 in advance (logjampresents.com). All ages.
Shy Boys (indie rock), 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, Monk's Bar, 221 Ryman St. $10. Ages 21 and over.
Acoustic Avenue with Annalisa Rose, 7 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Free. All ages.
Hardwood Heart (rock), 6-8 p.m., Draught Works, 915 Toole Ave.
Tyler Barham (country), 8 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand.
KFGM Artist Residency Series, 7-10 p.m., Union Hall Ballroom, 208 E Main St.
Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks 9 p.m., Dark Horse, 1805 Regent Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m., Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W.
Solid Sound Karaoke, Westside Lanes, 1615 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
"Hiking the Wild Rocky Mountains," 7-8 p.m., Le Petit Bakery, 129 S. Fourth St. W. Backpacking guide, Bob Clark will take you on a photo tour of some of Montana and Wyoming's most spectacular wilderness areas. Sponsored by the Montana Chapter of the Sierra Club. $3 suggested donation.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Excel" computer class, noon, registration required; Make It and Take It Crafts at the Big Sky Branch, 2:30 p.m.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents Disney's "Newsies - The Broadway Musical," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. For the Newsies of 1899, selling newspapers on the gritty streets of New York City was a constant test of wit and stamina. When greedy publisher, Joseph Pulitzer, raises the price of his paper to cut out the Newsies, the ragtag group raises its voice (“The World Will Know”) and organizes a strike. The boys take on some of the most powerful, ruthless men of the era. A musical filled with energizing anthems and glorious dance, the Tony Award-winning Newsies vividly tells a compelling, often comical, story of the human spirit. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.