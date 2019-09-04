IF YOU GO

The Montana Repertory Theatre’s “Go. Please. Go.,” closes out its run this week.

Evening shows:

Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 4-7, at 7:30 p.m.

Matinees:

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8 p.m., at 2 p.m.

All performances take place in the Masquer Theatre, PAR/TV Center, the University of Montana. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for children 12 and under, available at montanarep.com or griztix.com.