If you go

Tiffany Midge will read from her new book "Bury My Heart at Chuck. E Cheese's" at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 13 at the Mercantile Hotel. Admission is $5 or free with a festival button.

Midge will lead a workshop on poetry, A Crash Course in Writing Funny Poems, at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 13 at the Mercantile Hotel. Admission is $35.

Midge and Mara Panich will read for the Erotic Fan Fiction event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 14 at the VFW. Admission is $5 or free with a festival button.