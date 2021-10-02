Paris Fashion Week channels humor, animated film for spring

PARIS (AP) — As weary fashionistas made it to the end of Paris Fashion Week's 96 physical and digital spring-summer shows, Saturday's runways provided the spark to keep the energy going despite the rain and gray skies. Some of the world's top designers channeled humor, bright colors, innovative design techniques and even animated films for ever-imaginative displays.

Here are some highlights of ready-to-wear collection for Spring-Summer 2022:

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD DEFIES DESCRIPTION

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood was in typically eccentric form.

Mixing Glam Rock references from Westwood’s 80s heyday with historic musing and a tongue firmly in cheek, Kronthaler created 66 pieces of fashion mayhem and put on one of the most fun shows this Paris fashion season.

To a plasma screen that projected blown-up images of architecture and textiles, models stood showcasing styles that almost defied description.

Did the pale bridal dress with invisible scaffolding at the back resemble a tent, or was it meant to evoke a garment that had been hung out to dry on a clothesline? A giant white historic hat cut a fine shape, but on closer inspection was made out of a cuddly toy bearing the face of an old bearded man.