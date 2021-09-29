Paris Fashion Week roars into its second full day

THE ART OF THE INVITATION

Paris Fashion Week is back — after a year of going mainly digital. And with it are the gasoline-guzzling couriers who crisscross Paris to personally deliver ever-elaborate, often handmade, show invitations.

The age of email and rising environmental awareness doesn’t seem to have left much of a mark on the fashion industry’s antiquated system of invitations. Top houses vie for the wackiest or most imaginative idea, which often bears a clue as to the theme of its runway collection.

Valentino’s invite featured artistic slides of images of Parisian cafes, models and excerpts of French poetry.

Yves Saint Laurent’s was a black snake leather holster with a huge “YSL” logo weighing it down in gold metal. Embossed inside were the initials of the invited guest, also in gold.

COURREGES IS SPORTY AT 60

On its 60th anniversary year, the Space Age house of Courreges was in fine form, touting the sophomore collection of its latest designer Nicolas Di Felice.

In a season where the 1960s seem to be in, the generation-defining brand founded in 1961 by André Courrèges and his wife Coqueline may well be having its moment.