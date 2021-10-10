 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup
0 Comments
AP

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise.

Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.

“I didn’t instigate the split,” McCartney said. “That was our Johnny.’’

The band's fans have long debated who was responsible for the breakup, with many blaming McCartney. But McCartney said Lennon's desire to “break lose'' was the main driver behind the split.

Confusion about the breakup was allowed to fester because their manager asked the band members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals, McCartney said.

The interview comes ahead Peter Jackson’s six-hour documentary chronicling the final months of the band. “The Beatles: Get Back,” set for release in November on Disney+, is certain to revisit the breakup of the legendary band. McCartney's comments were first reported by The Observer.

When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to strike out on his own, McCartney retorted: “Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?”

McCartney expressed sadness over the breakup, saying the group was still making “pretty good stuff.”

“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue,” McCartney said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on October 10th: Mario Lopez, Dan Stevens, Bradley Whitford and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broadcaster Kaat apologizes for "40-acre" comment
Entertainment

Broadcaster Kaat apologizes for "40-acre" comment

  • Updated

HOUSTON (AP) — MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat apologized during Friday's AL Division Series game between the Astros and White Sox after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like Chicago infielder Yoán Moncada.

Judge hears arguments in school's plan to conceal murals
Entertainment

Judge hears arguments in school's plan to conceal murals

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments on Friday about whether or not a private institution, Vermont Law School, has a right to conceal two large murals against the artists' wishes because some members of the school community find them racially offensive.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News