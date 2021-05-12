Poland wants to buy Marie Curie's vacation house in France

The 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
FILE - In this undated file photo, pioneers of science Marie Curie and her husband Pierre are shown in their lab in France. Poland’s prime minister says he’s given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter Wednesday, May 12, 2021 that the house, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, is a “part of Poland’s history.”
The fireplace of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
The interior of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
The interior ceiling of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
The interior wooden staircase of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
The manual pump of a water well in the garden of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
The front door of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
The interior wooden staircase of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
The interior ceiling of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
The pigeon garden loft of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history."
By CATHERINE GASCHKA and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
SAINT-REMY-LES-CHEVREUSE, France (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says he’s given instructions for the government to buy a house in France where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent holidays and weekends from 1904-1906.
Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter this week that the house, on the southwest outskirts of Paris, is “part of Poland’s history.”
The 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone-and-brick building in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse carries a price tag of 790,000 euros ($950,000). It's in disrepair but some of its peeling wall-paper, its fireplaces and the floor tiles date back to the Curie times, according to local real estate agency Stephane Plaza.
It said that Polish-born Marie Curie may have painted some ceiling designs herself, but there is no proof of that.
“This property was built in 1890 and was Pierre and Marie Curie’s holiday destination between 1904 and 1906," where they came with their daughters Irene and Eve, said Daniel Cazou-Mingot, head of the real estate agency.
“They (came) here during weekends, Easter holidays, summer holidays,” Cazou-Mingot told The Associated Press during a visit to the property Wednesday. "There’s been no experiments done (on) this property.”
One day in April 1906, Pierre headed back to Paris for an academic meeting and was hit and killed by a horse-drawn cart.