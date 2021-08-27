Polish art show defies 'cancel culture' but some see racism

Jensen brought to Warsaw a large flag made up of four smaller LGBT pride flags angled to create a swastika. He said it's his way of protesting the taboo around criticizing the gay rights movement. Jensen told the AP on Wednesday that the flag was apparently so controversial that Facebook removed an image of it and he still didn't know if his creation would be included in the Castle Center show.

The new exhibit also features the work of Lars Vilks, a Swedish artist who lives under police protection for making a drawing of a dog with the head of the Prophet Muhammed. The drawing upset many Muslims in 2007 and brought Vilks death threats from extremists.

Also included in “Political Art” is a wall of photos of Ugandan villagers holding up IDs. It is part of a project by Danish conceptual artist Kristian von Hornsleth, who persuaded 340 Ugandan villagers in 2006 to legally change their names to Hornsleth in exchange for pigs and goats. The Ugandan government at the time condemned the project as demeaning and racist.