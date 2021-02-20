Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express,” she wrote, adding that the photo was taken “by our wonderful midwife.”

“Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy,” she said.

The queen and Prince Philip have two more great-grandchildren on the way. Both Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Anne’s daughter Zoe Tindall are due to give birth this year.

The child of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry will become eighth in line to the throne after elder brother Archie, and will push baby August down to 12th in the line of succession.

Harry and Meghan gave up official royal duties last year and moved to California. On Friday the palace announced that the split will be final, with the couple giving up military and charitable patronages they held on behalf of the queen.

