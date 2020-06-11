'Purple Rain' plays to socially distanced ballpark crowd in Missoula

Under the current health order, they can admit under 1,000 people including staff, less than 10 percent of the turnout for last summer’s Mumford & Sons concert. Events with more than 1,000 require a COVID-19 plan that is submitted for approval.

He said the crowds have been respectful of the new system, even more so than on a regular baseball night.

“I think right now, we’re in a landscape where people understand the need for rules and why the rules are there, and everyone’s been great about it,” he said.

With guidance from the Missoula City-County Health Department, the baseball team devised a plan to space viewers out on the field by painting “socially distanced” squares set 10 feet apart. Up to four people could buy a 10-by-10-foot square, and up to eight could fit on a 10-by-20. There were 125 total, and sold out before the show. General admission seats in the stands were spaced out with ushers guiding people.

Directional arrows were painted to make aisles, and the bathrooms were set up for one-way entrances and exits. Masks were advised but not required, and at any given time perhaps half were wearing one while moving around the shared spaces.