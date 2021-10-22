Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit

“She hates people making a fuss of her in general but particularly to do with health,'' he told the BBC. “And I think there’s a concern to sort of maintain the dignity of the office, and I know that one reason why nothing was said about yesterday’s trip to hospital was that they sort of didn’t suddenly want sort of huge banks of cameras and 24-hour news setting up outside the hospital.''

The long-secretive monarchy faces struggles similar to those of other leaders and celebrities who face a voracious appetite for details on their personal lives and health status.

For comparison’s sake, the Vatican issued daily bulletins about Pope Francis’ 10-day hospital stay in July after he had a chunk of his colon removed. The Vatican had kept the hospitalization and Francis’ condition secret until the pope was already admitted and was about to go into surgery.

But the Vatican has long been notoriously secretive about the health of popes, most significantly when it refused to even acknowledge the obvious signs that St. John Paul II suffered from Parkinson’s disease. The Vatican has cited the pope’s medical privacy in limiting information flows, but the vacuum of information often serves to fuel speculation about an eventual papal death and conclave to elect a successor.