Serbian rape charges spur cross-region #MeToo-like response

“We believed we would literally be accomplices if we allowed this to continue,” Radulovic later said in an interview with the Nedeljnik weekly. The report said that some 3,000 acting hopefuls have passed through Aleksic’s school over the past 35 years.

“None of us could move on with our magnificent lives and successful careers while this was happening to another child," Radulovic said.

In neighboring Bosnia and Croatia, women reacted swiftly. Within hours, a #NisiSama slogan, which means “you are not alone,” emerged on social networks, along with Nisam Trazila, or “I didn't ask for it,” Facebook page.

Scores of women in Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia started posting their own experiences of abuse, many revealing them for the first time. By the end of January, the Nisam Trazila page listed over 40,000 followers.

As a result, dozens of complaints for sexual harassment have been filed in the space of a fortnight — about as many as are usually submitted during a whole year in Croatia — and at least two university professors faced immediate suspension from their jobs.