Shattered by blast, landmark Beirut museum tries to rebuild

For three months, teams cleaned dust and chemical particles off everything in the museum. Then came the art restoration. Everything was restored in Beirut, except for the Nicolas Sursock portrait and two other pieces, flown to Paris for specialized treatment.

A year later, builders have installed windows, ceilings and doors and are now reinstalling dividers and lights.

There was broad and swift support to bring the museum back to life.

The museum raised nearly 80% of the estimated $3 million restoration budget through the French and Italian governments, the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas, UNESCO, private donors and local groups.

It was a major feat for a country grappling with the explosion, a financial crisis and coronavirus restrictions.

The economic crisis has been a major hurdle.

“It really has been two years that were very stressful, and the kind of challenges we are facing are evolving,” said Arida. Before the blast, she had to reduce the museum’s working days to save money as the economy fell apart.

Since late 2019, banks have limited depositors’ access to dollar accounts and restricted withdrawals from national currency ones.