Social media stars sail away with sea shanty record deals

Sea shanties were work songs developed on 19th century sailing vessels. Gerry Smyth, an English professor at Liverpool John Moores University and author of “Sailor Song: The Shanties & Ballads of the High Seas,” points out that chart-topping single “Wellerman” isn’t technically one: Shanties have a call-and-response structure that was used so sailors could sing and work in unison while performing physically demanding tasks.

“When (Evans) is singing the first four lines on his own before everybody joins in on the chorus, the sailors are sitting around, biting their nails and having a fag and so on. That’s not going to work,” Smyth explained.

However, the professor said the song could be adapted for a shanty since it is about “maritime matters” such as whaling.

Whether or not “Wellerman” counts as a shanty, there is no denying it has caused a stir online. Evans’ rendition, posted late December on TikTok, has gotten 10.9 million views to date. Claire Maddocks, a neurologic music therapist, said she thinks sea shanties appeal to people because of the “simplicity of a human voice,” and the repetitive, predictable nature of the song.