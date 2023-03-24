Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, March 24

TEN SPOON VINEYARD AND WINERY, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Jerry Fletcher. 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Russ Nasset and the Revelators, 9 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., DJ Auntie E, HNNH and Suka. 9 p.m. 21+. $5.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Palm Sunday, Jonny G & the Music Factory (rock) and Dint (guitar pop). Doors open at 7 p.m., shows start 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 supporter ticket.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Blue Collar, 9 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Austin Britton, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., The Mighty Travis and Cactus Bob, 5-7 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., The Drip with DJ Auntie E and Belly Scruggs. 9 p.m. 21+. $5.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Clue Collar, 9 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP SPEAKEASY, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with The Dueling Missoulians Dr. Doug, Josh Farmer and Kyle Curtis. 8-11:30 p.m. No cover. 21+.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Desperate Electric, STiLGONE (funk) and False Teeth. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at &;30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 supporter ticket.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Jackson Holte, 9 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday, March 26

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., country karaoke, 9 p.m.

KETTLEHOUSE BREWING COMPANY, 605 Cold Smoke Ave., Irish Music Jam. 4:30-7:30 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., The Pesky Varmints with Richie Reinholdlt. 5-7 p.m.

Monday, March 27

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Bluest (indie rock), Summer like the Season (indie rock) and ModularHaze (synth). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 artist supporter ticket.

Wednesday, March 29

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21 and up.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Country music, 8 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Music bingo, 6-7:30 p.m.

THE ROXY, 718 S. Higgins Ave., Writers in the Round with Caitlin Hofmeister and Travis Yost. 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets.

MONK'S BAR, 221 Ryman St., Liam St. John Stripped Back (blues). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $10. 21+.

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., KettleHouse Karaoke, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thursday, March 30

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle. 5-8 p.m.

THE OLD POST, 103 W. Spruce St., Jazz night featuring local Missoula legends of jazz. 8-10 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., The Pack Strings (Americana), The Gravy Ladles (Americana) and Arwen Grace Baxter (singer/songwriter). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 ticket, $15 artist supporter ticket.