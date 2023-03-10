Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, March 10

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Andre Floyd, 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Joan Zen Band, 9 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Nu Wav Showcase with Foreshadow x elair, Rude Max, Yvng Vin, Kimchi, Winner of BoB-Clayr0. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., music starts at 9:30 p.m. 21+. $5 cover.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., 406 the Band. 9 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Ten Cent Mule, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Tom Catmull, 6-8 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Tesseract. 7 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Tanner Laws. 9 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Cash for Junkers, 9 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP SPEAKEASY, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with Doug Olson, Josh Farmer and Kyle Curtis. No cover. 21+.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., The Skyler Mendell Sextet (jazz). 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., country karaoke, 9 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., Strummingbird Vegabond, 5-7 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., "Birds" album release party with New Old Future (pop/alt-rock), Selling for Free (punk/folk) and ESP (indie rock). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 artist supporter.

Monday, March 13

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., The Appleseed Cast with Senterline (rock) and Worm Womb (punk rock). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $15.

Wednesday, March 15

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21 and up.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Country music, 8 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Music bingo, 6-7:30 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., Big Wild (dance/electronic). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $27.50 advance tickets, $32 at the door.

Thursday, March 16

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle. 5-8 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Jazz Night with Patti Nolan and The Undeniables. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $12 tickets, $15 artist supporter ticket.