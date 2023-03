Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, March 31

TEN SPOON VINEYARD AND WINERY, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, John Floridis, Jennifer Slayden and Ed Stalling. 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Mudslide Charley. 9 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Duelin' Missoulians with Josh Framer, Dr. Doug and Drew. 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Smith/McKay All Day, 5-7 p.m.

TEN SPOON VINEYARD AND WINERY, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Larry Hirshberg. 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Kiss the Tiger with special guests. 8 p.m. $10.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Outlaws and Lawmen. 9:30 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP SPEAKEASY, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with the Dueling Missoulians (Dr. Doug, Josh Farmer and Kyle Curtis). 8-11:30 p.m. No cover. 21+.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins, Theo Katzman (Vulfpeck). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m. $27.50-$32.50.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., Live music, 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., country karaoke, 9 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St., Boombox (rock). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $22-$25.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., Live music, 5-7 p.m.

Monday, April 3

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21 and up.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Country music, 8 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Music bingo, 6-7:30 p.m.

THE OLD POST, 103 W. Spruce St., Karaoke. 9 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Austin Britton (singer/songwriter), Gabrielle Tusberg (singer/songwriter) and Renee Ross (soul). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 ticket, $15 supporter ticket.

MONK'S BAR, 221 Ryman St., Xerox and Big Knife (metal). Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m. 21+. $10.

Thursday, April 6

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle. 5-8 p.m.

THE OLD POST, 103 W. Spruce St., Live jazz every Thursday, 7 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., Live music, 6-8 p.m.