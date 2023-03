Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, March 17

TEN SPOON VINEYARD AND WINERY, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: live music by Lucas Ray Yatch, 6-8 p.m. Tasting room open, 4-9 p.m. Wood-fired pizza, 5-8 p.m. $5 cover for music; kids free.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Uncle Funk, 9 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., DJ CB and DJ Bubblepop. 9 p.m. $10. 21+.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Copper Mountain Band, 9:30 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., The Pack Strings. 7 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., Blue Shadows Quartet (blues). 12 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Imagine Ireland St. Patrick's Day Celebration, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Jamie Hansen, 5-7 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Marty Bush (country) and Natalie Prauser (folk/country). Advance tickets $10, at the door $12. 7 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Jaden Decker, 9 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Rock Lotto '1984'... Obey Every Rule." Doors open at 7 p.m., Rock Lotto begins at 8 p.m. $20.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Aaron Jennings (Americana/blues), 9 p.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. 1st St. W., Last Revel (folk) and North Fork Crossing (bluegrass). 7-10 p.m. $12 advance tickets, $15 day of show. Doors open at 6 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP SPEAKEASY, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with the Dueling Missoulians (Dr. Doug, Josh Farmer and Kyle Curtis). 8-11:30 p.m. No cover. 21+.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

WESTSIDE THEATER, 1200 Shakespeare St., Naomi Siegel, Caroline Davis, Michael Musick and Billy Kautz. GA tickets $18, student and senior tickets $15. 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., country karaoke, 9 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Nu Wav Studio Open Mic. Doors open at 6 p.m., open mic begins at 6:30 p.m. Free.

Monday, March 20

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21 and up.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Country music, 8 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Music bingo, 6-7:30 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Grocer (rock/pop), Calamity Cowboy (garage rock) and Wildlands (indie pop). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 artist supporter ticket.

Thursday, March 23

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle. 5-8 p.m.